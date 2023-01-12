Penn State loses transfer portal commit to West Virginia; Pat Narduzzi low on the Lions in Coaches Poll, and more

State College freshman running back D’Antae Sheffey’s first college offer was a big one. The 6-foot, 190 pounder said that Syracuse offered him. Sheffey helped State College go 13-1 last season by leading the Mid-Penn in rushing. He averaged nearly 8 yards per carry, finishing with 1,725 yards and 22 touchdowns. He also caught 17 passes for 167 yards and two more scores.

