Penn State loses transfer portal commit to West Virginia; Pat Narduzzi low on the Lions in Coaches Poll, and more

Penn State Assistant Coach Reveals He Will Not Return
It's a little bit late in the college football coaching carousel, but Penn State are now in the unenviable position of making a staff change in mid-January. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Penn State wide receivers coach and offensive recruiting coordinator Taylor Stubblefield announced that he will ...
Dante Cephas, one of top WRs in transfer portal, commits to Penn State
Heir apparent Drew Allar has a new target. Dante Cephas, one of the best wide receivers available in the transfer portal, announced on Sunday that he will continue his career at Penn State.
Penn State legend’s son makes his college football pick
Keeno Arrington, the son of Penn State legend LaVar Arrington, made his college pick Sunday night. And, although it won’t be at Penn State, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound hybrid safety/linebacker is headed to a pretty good school after announcing that he will play at Delaware. Arrington played at Lackawanna last...
Penn State football WR coach Taylor Stubblefield leaves the program. Here’s what we know
Stubblefield was fired by the university, per multiple sources.
247Sports
Updated look at 2023 Penn State running back situation after Keyvone Lee enters transfer portal
Regarding the use of scholarship running backs, Penn State relied entirely upon a pair of freshmen during the final seven games of its 2022 season, including a Rose Bowl victory over Utah. That will remain the case through 2023 spring practice, as program veteran Keyvone Lee elected to enter the NCAA transfer portal Friday night.
saturdaytradition.com
Report: Penn State DL withdraws name from transfer portal, returning for 2023 season
Davon Townley is staying in Happy Valley after all. The Penn State defensive lineman announced that he would be returning to the program for the 2023 season. Townley initially entered the transfer portal, but elected to withdraw his name after having a change of heart. Townley, a 6-foot-6, 267-pound defender,...
ACC school becomes first to offer State College freshman RB D’Antae Sheffey
State College freshman running back D’Antae Sheffey’s first college offer was a big one. The 6-foot, 190 pounder said that Syracuse offered him. Sheffey helped State College go 13-1 last season by leading the Mid-Penn in rushing. He averaged nearly 8 yards per carry, finishing with 1,725 yards and 22 touchdowns. He also caught 17 passes for 167 yards and two more scores.
Females who want to play ice hockey being accommodated, Pa. district says
WILLIAMSPORT – The State College Area School District says it is complying with a federal court order to take all measures to ensure three middle school girls have the opportunity to play ice hockey. The district Friday filed a letter in U.S. Middle District Court outlining steps taken since...
‘We started figuring things out’: Boiling Springs’ Brayden Richie helping Bubblers find footing in post-Trey Martin world
For Boiling Springs’ boys basketball team the last few years, everyone knew what the play would be in crucial moments of games. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Malachi Thomas, Adam Rosa lead Milton Hershey boys basketball past Harrisburg
The Milton Hershey boys basketball team got 29 points from Malachi Thomas and 24 more from Adam Rosa Saturday in a 77-67 non-conference victory over Harrisburg. Larry Onabonwo added 13 points for the Spartans, who are now 7-1. Julian Bair scored 16 points and Dontae John-Lewis added 14 for Harrisburg,...
12 Mid-Penn field hockey players make Max Field Hockey All-Region team for Pa.
The Mid-Penn swept the PIAA field hockey state champions this past season with Boiling Springs, Mechanicsburg and Lower Dauphin all brining home gold, and the honors continue to roll in for the conference. A dozen Mid-Penn players were named this week when Max Field Hockey released its All-Region team for...
Wildcats sweep Perry County to stay ‘purr-fect’
If there was any doubt as to who has the best boys’ basketball team in the county heading into the 53 annual Perry County Tournament, Greenwood emphatically settled the debate. The Wildcats ran their season record to 7-0, trouncing their PeCo foes by a combined 111-55 claiming the program’s...
Historic central Pa. theater listed for sale
A historic movie theater has hit the market in Huntingdon. According to The Daily News, the Huntingdon Cinema’s Clifton 5 theater at 717 Washington St. is currently listed for $299,800. The sale price includes the large property and business in addition to two small rental store fronts and one...
abc27.com
On this date: The Thompsontown train wreck
THOMPSONTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — On Jan. 14, 1988, Consolidated Rail Corporation (Conrail) train TV-61 was traveling west from Harrisburg to Chicago along track 2 of the Harrisburg-Pittsburgh main line. Conrail freight train UBT-506 was traveling east from Altoona to Baltimore by way of Harrisburg, traveling along track 1. Each train carried a three-man crew — a conductor, an engineer, and a brakeman.
Teen accused of threatening Pa. high school students, dance: report
A juvenile was arrested after police said he confessed to making threats to a Pennsylvania high school, according to a story from WJAC. Detective Paul Deffenbaugh of the East Taylor Township Police Department told the news station that officials were contacted Wednesday after hearing of threats made against students at Conemaugh Valley High School in Johnstown, Cambria County, and regarding an upcoming school dance.
More than 500 laid off after virus disables computers at Pa. wood cabinet plant
KREAMER-More than 500 Wood-Mode workers have been laid off temporarily due to a massive computer problem at the Snyder County custom wood cabinet manufacturer. A virus that is believed to have originated overseas hit the company Monday affecting production and deliveries, owner Bill French said. Experts who are working to...
PennLive.com
