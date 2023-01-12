ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State loses transfer portal commit to West Virginia; Pat Narduzzi low on the Lions in Coaches Poll, and more

By Dustin Hockensmith
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 3 days ago
The Spun

Penn State Assistant Coach Reveals He Will Not Return

It's a little bit late in the college football coaching carousel, but Penn State are now in the unenviable position of making a staff change in mid-January. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Penn State wide receivers coach and offensive recruiting coordinator Taylor Stubblefield announced that he will ...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

ACC school becomes first to offer State College freshman RB D’Antae Sheffey

State College freshman running back D’Antae Sheffey’s first college offer was a big one. The 6-foot, 190 pounder said that Syracuse offered him. Sheffey helped State College go 13-1 last season by leading the Mid-Penn in rushing. He averaged nearly 8 yards per carry, finishing with 1,725 yards and 22 touchdowns. He also caught 17 passes for 167 yards and two more scores.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Wildcats sweep Perry County to stay ‘purr-fect’

If there was any doubt as to who has the best boys’ basketball team in the county heading into the 53 annual Perry County Tournament, Greenwood emphatically settled the debate. The Wildcats ran their season record to 7-0, trouncing their PeCo foes by a combined 111-55 claiming the program’s...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Historic central Pa. theater listed for sale

A historic movie theater has hit the market in Huntingdon. According to The Daily News, the Huntingdon Cinema’s Clifton 5 theater at 717 Washington St. is currently listed for $299,800. The sale price includes the large property and business in addition to two small rental store fronts and one...
HUNTINGDON, PA
abc27.com

On this date: The Thompsontown train wreck

THOMPSONTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — On Jan. 14, 1988, Consolidated Rail Corporation (Conrail) train TV-61 was traveling west from Harrisburg to Chicago along track 2 of the Harrisburg-Pittsburgh main line. Conrail freight train UBT-506 was traveling east from Altoona to Baltimore by way of Harrisburg, traveling along track 1. Each train carried a three-man crew — a conductor, an engineer, and a brakeman.
THOMPSONTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Teen accused of threatening Pa. high school students, dance: report

A juvenile was arrested after police said he confessed to making threats to a Pennsylvania high school, according to a story from WJAC. Detective Paul Deffenbaugh of the East Taylor Township Police Department told the news station that officials were contacted Wednesday after hearing of threats made against students at Conemaugh Valley High School in Johnstown, Cambria County, and regarding an upcoming school dance.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.pennlive.com

