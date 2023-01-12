Read full article on original website
Officials say they are working to relocate people from Harrisburg homeless encampment
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg City officials have said people in the homeless encampment under the Mulberry Street Bridge have one week to move out due to what officials say is a “public health emergency.” Harrisburg’s Mayor Wanda Williams addressed criticism over the move Friday, joined by members of the Capital Area Coalition on Homelessness […]
Local grocery store closing in Pennsylvania after 24 years
A beloved local grocery store is closing one of its two locations in Pennsylvania next month after serving the community for over 24 years. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 11, 2023, the popular local grocery store Weiser's Market will be closing its store located at 805 Main Street in Akron, Pennsylvania, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Fire Tax Increase Approved for New $8M Fire Station in Mechanicsburg (PA)
Mechanicsburg Borough Council last week approved a 0.25-mill increase in the municipal fire tax to help the fire department finance the construction of a new $8 million station, victoriaadvocate.com reported. By a unanimous vote, council hiked the tax from 0.75 mills to 1 mill at the request of the Mechanicsburg...
WGAL
Car repair center opens in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — In Harrisburg, community leaders celebrated the opening of a new business on Thursday. The owner of the new car repair center says he's not just offering oil changes. Jeff Case knows his way around cars, but he also has a heart for people. "I've always been...
Small businesses stand out at Pennsylvania Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Over 100 vendors set up their booths at the Pennsylvania Farm Show to sell their goods. Of those vendors, a handful of small businesses are experiencing the excitement of the PA Farm Show rush for the first time. “The experience has been very positive, so many...
WGAL
Gas leak at Lancaster County church
Emergency responders and crews from UGI were called to the scene of a reported gas leak in Lancaster County, Sunday morning. Emergency dispatchers say the incident was at Grace Community Church on the 200 block of Peach Bottom Road in West Lampeter Township. The building was evacuated as a precaution.
UPMC to raise minimum starting wage to $18 for employees
PITTSBURGH (WTAJ) — UPMC announced its plans to increase minimum starting wages for entry-level positions to $18 an hour within the next few years. UPMC made the announcement Thursday, saying the increased wage is an effort to support its workforce, recruit new employees and continue to be the employer of choice in healthcare. The $18 […]
Harrisburg pet store holds rat adoption event following October dumping
A Harrisburg pet store held a rat adoption event Sunday for residents interested in giving the animals a permanent home after hundreds of the domesticated rodents were dumped in Dauphin County in October. According to a report from WGAL, the rat adoption was help at Abrams & Weakley General Store...
pahomepage.com
City of Harrisburg works to move people out of 'tent city'
On Thursday morning, staff from Harrisburg's redevelopment authority were down at the encampment located on Mulberry Street handing out notices. City of Harrisburg works to move people out of ‘tent …. On Thursday morning, staff from Harrisburg's redevelopment authority were down at the encampment located on Mulberry Street handing...
Why are egg prices skyrocketing?
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pancake samples may be free for Pennsylvania Farm Show guests, but for the people serving them, they’re coming at a much higher cost. “I was shocked when I ordered a case of eggs," said Dawn Harnish. "It was 15 dozen to a case, and it was $90 for the case, so $6.00 a dozen.”
More than 500 laid off after virus disables computers at Pa. wood cabinet plant
KREAMER-More than 500 Wood-Mode workers have been laid off temporarily due to a massive computer problem at the Snyder County custom wood cabinet manufacturer. A virus that is believed to have originated overseas hit the company Monday affecting production and deliveries, owner Bill French said. Experts who are working to...
WellSpan hiring hundreds to address COVID-19-related spike in mental health needs
York-based WellSpan Health plans to hire more than 200 mental health professionals in response to a 30% increase in patients with mental health needs since 2021. That includes a 50% increase in people in need of mental health care coming to its hospital emergency rooms, WellSpan said. WellSpan attributes the...
abc27.com
Awards ceremony held at Pa. State Museum
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Community members were honored on Sunday for their service to others. The Writers Workshop strives to create a better community through writing, reading spoken word, and education. On Sunday, they held an awards ceremony at the Pennsylvania State Museum to honor those who act in...
lebtown.com
Land developer connected to Sheetz finalizes years-in-the-making purchase of county lot next to DMV
A chunk of county-owned land was sold to a Blair County developer late last year, but what may be built there is still uncertain. In late December, Lebanon County sold nearly four acres of commercial land at 860 E. Old Cumberland St. to Altoona-based Aspen Hill Partners (AHP) for $770,000.
Liberty Township Supervisor Walter Barlow becomes oldest person to be adopted in Adams County
Liberty Township resident Walter Barlow was understandably emotional on Wednesday after being officially adopted at the age of 61 by his long-time mother Lana Emery. After the adoption ceremony, officiating judge Michael George surprised Barlow by saying he was the oldest person ever officially adopted in Adams County. Barlow, who...
Missing Allegheny County woman and child found and safe
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 3:55 p.m.: Police say Bell and Watson have been found and they are safe. Previous: Pennsylvania State Police are asking the public to help find a missing Allegheny County woman and her 1-year-old child who are believed to be in Adams County. Nivek Bell,...
Pa. state police seek ‘endangered’ mother and daughter
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a mother and daughter who “may be at special risk of harm or injury.”. Nivek Bell, 29, and her daughter Nova Watson, 1, were last seen in Penn Hills Township, Allegheny County, around 11 a.m. on Jan. 13, according to state police.
Sheetz aiming to open another store in Cumberland County
Sheetz wants to open another convenience store on the West Shore. The Altoona-based chain is proposing to build a 6,100-square foot store with gas pumps and a drive-thru at Carlisle Pike and St. John’s Church Road in Hampden Township. The site is located at the former PizzaWorks at 4415 Carlisle Pike across from the Hampden Terminal shopping complex.
WGAL
Crash closes roadway in Providence Township
According to emergency dispatchers, three people were injured Sunday morning in a Lancaster County crash. They say the two-vehicle crash occurred just before 10:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Schoolhouse Road in Providence Township. State police are investigating.
abc27.com
Firefighter injured after battling house fire in York County
DELTA, Pa. (WHTM) — A firefighter was injured after fighting a house fire in Delta, York County on Friday, Jan. 13. According to the Delta-Cardiff Volunteer Fire Company, crews were alerted to the fire around 7:45 p.m. The caller told dispatch that their neighbor’s home was on fire, and it did not appear that anyone was in the home.
