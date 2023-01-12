How safe are cannabis products for your pets? California agency wants the funding to find out

Cannabis-infused doggie treats and other pet foods have been available in California for years. But safety standards for CBD products, including oils and capsules, still only cover the state’s two-legged residents.

That started to change when Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 1885 into law last September, giving the Department of Cannabis Control until July 2025 to establish animal safety regulations for the commercial cannabis marketplace.

Now, the agency is asking for the money to do so. It seeks $155,000 and funding for one analyst in the 2023-24 budget, and $147,000 the following year to fulfill the mandates of AB 1885.

“Currently, the Medicinal and Adult-Use Cannabis Regulation and Safety Act (MAUCRSA) only addresses cannabis products intended for human consumption,” according to a budget document filed by the department. “...In order to safely include pet products in the cannabis market, these existing product standards must be expanded to specifically address pet products.”

The law also prevents veterinarians from being disciplined by the Veterinary Medical Board for recommending CBD products for many of the same issues that humans cope with, including pain, and anxiety and inflammation.

The agency’s budget request document notes that not all ingredients which can be safely consumed by a human are safe for an animal. And some things that are toxic to cats may be safe for dogs, or vice versa.

“AB 1885 requires species-specific product standards be developed for pet products to make certain they are free of substances that are toxic or harmful to animals,” the document reads.

The department stated that it will need time to conduct research and gather stakeholder input. It would hire an analyst in the 2023-24 budget year and study existing U.S. Food and Drug Administration pet food requirements.

It’s unclear just how big the market for cannabis-infused pet products will be.

The department noted that the number of potential licensees is still unknown. But while the pet food market is dominated by a handful of large corporations, the cannabis segment is largely comprised of small- and medium-sized businesses, “and therefore a larger number of smaller-size businesses is expected to be formed to produce cannabis pet products.”