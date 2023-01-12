ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

This 75-inch 4K TV is so cheap today you’ll think it’s a mistake

A 75-inch TV for $550? That’s not a mistake — Best Buy is really selling the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV with such a large screen for this cheap. This $300 discount on the TV’s original price of $850 isn’t expected to last long though, because most shoppers know that you won’t always come across TV deals like this. It’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss out, as it may be gone by tomorrow.
Trusted Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S23 Plus signature colours leaked

The key new colours of the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy S23 Plus have leaked online. Reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S23 line will be announced at a special Unpacked event to be held in San Francisco on February 1. Well ahead of that we’ve received a solid tip on the new signature colours for the two most premium phones in the range.
Digital Trends

This Samsung 75-inch TV is surprisingly cheap today

Some of the best TVs out there come from Samsung, so it’s surprisingly when one drops to a reasonable price. But, with the holidays around the corner, we’ve seen some excellent deals on Samsung TVs, like this 75-inch TU7000, one of the higher-end Samsung TVs. If you’ve been wanting a large Samsung TV, you can pick one up from Samsung and get it for $680, rather than the $800 it usually goes for, which is a nice $120 discount.
notebookcheck.net

New Galaxy S23 price leak ranges from US$799 for entry-level model to right up to US$1,499 for a fully kitted-out S23 Ultra

There isn't much left to discover about the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, given almost everything about it has leaked. The only missing piece of the puzzle, its price, has also been hinted at by a report. Twitter leaker RGCloudS has now expanded upon previous rumours with an in-depth breakdown about how much the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra could cost.
shefinds

The One App You Should Delete Immediately To Speed Up Your iPhone And Improve Battery Life

A brand new year presents brand new opportunities to learn how to become a wiser tech user. If you’ve been dealing with a slow iPhone for as long as you can remember, this is the perfect time to put an end to its sluggish behavior and find out what the root cause of its speed issues are. In some cases, the only thing standing between you and a faster phone is the apps that you are using on a regular basis that consume so many resources. Even though times have changed drastically in the last few years, one constant has remained: this is STILL the one app tech experts say you should delete immediately to speed up your iPhone and improve its battery life.
The Verge

How to use your phone to find hidden cameras

To quote a worn — but occasionally true — saying from Joseph Heller’s novel Catch-22, “Just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean they aren’t after you.” The popularity of Airbnb and other informal rentals has coincided with the increased production of cheaper hidden cameras, making it increasingly likely that your stay could be viewed by the person who rented the place out to you.
Nick Davis

People are making thousands a month reselling used books from Goodwill

Reselling books from places like Goodwill and other thrift stores can be a profitable venture for those who are able to find valuable books at a low price. There are many videos you can find all over the internet of people making thousands a month reselling books. Here's how it works:
Digital Trends

You’ll be surprised how cheap this 65-inch 4K TV is at Best Buy

A 65-inch 4K TV for just $400? That may not have been possible several years ago, but it’s a reality right now with Best Buy’s offer for the TCL 4-Series 4K TV, which is made even more affordable with the retailer’s $30 discount on its sticker price of $430. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to avail this bargain because Best Buy TV deals often sell out quickly, so if you don’t want to miss out, it’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase right away.
AOL Corp

Amazon's Secret Warehouse Outlet Is Filled With Tons of New Year Deals

"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." THESE DAYS it's hard to ignore the ease and efficiency Amazon brings us in our everyday day lives. Ordering from the world’s largest online retailer has become second nature for everything from groceries to electronics to clothes to patio furniture. It’s also no surprise Amazon is an excellent place to upgrade your home gym equipment in 2023. But, what if we told you there was a way to save even more? The not-so-secret location for some of the wildest Amazon deals is at Amazon Warehouse, and once you learn how to navigate this section you'll find it’s a game-changer for saving money. Here’s the breakdown.
Digital Trends

Walmart has an incredible QLED TV deal going on right now

Interested in the world of QLED TVs, but worried about the prices? While 65-inch QLED TVs do tend to cost quite a bit, there are some great 65-inch TV deals going around, like this one from Walmart on the onn. TV. You can grab it for just $398 rather than the $568 it usually goes for, which is a nice $170 discount and well worth grabbing if you want a 65-inch TV.
CBS News

Walmart is offering a huge discount on this comforter set from The Pioneer Woman

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Looking to refresh your bedding for the new year? Then check out this unbeatable deal on The Pioneer Woman 4-piece...

Comments / 0

Community Policy