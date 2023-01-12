Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
This 75-inch 4K TV is so cheap today you’ll think it’s a mistake
A 75-inch TV for $550? That’s not a mistake — Best Buy is really selling the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV with such a large screen for this cheap. This $300 discount on the TV’s original price of $850 isn’t expected to last long though, because most shoppers know that you won’t always come across TV deals like this. It’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss out, as it may be gone by tomorrow.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S23 Plus signature colours leaked
The key new colours of the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy S23 Plus have leaked online. Reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S23 line will be announced at a special Unpacked event to be held in San Francisco on February 1. Well ahead of that we’ve received a solid tip on the new signature colours for the two most premium phones in the range.
This Samsung Galaxy hack will get you a free laptop
If you move fast Samsung will give you an excellent laptop for free with your new Galaxy phone
Digital Trends
This Samsung 75-inch TV is surprisingly cheap today
Some of the best TVs out there come from Samsung, so it’s surprisingly when one drops to a reasonable price. But, with the holidays around the corner, we’ve seen some excellent deals on Samsung TVs, like this 75-inch TU7000, one of the higher-end Samsung TVs. If you’ve been wanting a large Samsung TV, you can pick one up from Samsung and get it for $680, rather than the $800 it usually goes for, which is a nice $120 discount.
notebookcheck.net
New Galaxy S23 price leak ranges from US$799 for entry-level model to right up to US$1,499 for a fully kitted-out S23 Ultra
There isn't much left to discover about the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, given almost everything about it has leaked. The only missing piece of the puzzle, its price, has also been hinted at by a report. Twitter leaker RGCloudS has now expanded upon previous rumours with an in-depth breakdown about how much the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra could cost.
What does 'Code Brown' in Walmart signify and how to react if you ever hear it?
Usually, announcements at Walmart stores are unconcerning, like ‘wet spill’ and ‘dry spill’. These announcements are transparent and don’t get customers worried. However, some announcements are coded, like ‘Code Brown’, and are secret information that only the staff understand.
The One App You Should Delete Immediately To Speed Up Your iPhone And Improve Battery Life
A brand new year presents brand new opportunities to learn how to become a wiser tech user. If you’ve been dealing with a slow iPhone for as long as you can remember, this is the perfect time to put an end to its sluggish behavior and find out what the root cause of its speed issues are. In some cases, the only thing standing between you and a faster phone is the apps that you are using on a regular basis that consume so many resources. Even though times have changed drastically in the last few years, one constant has remained: this is STILL the one app tech experts say you should delete immediately to speed up your iPhone and improve its battery life.
Millions of Android phone owners urged to check settings as soon as possible
GOOGLE has issued a major update for owners of the company's top smartphone. It's worth installing right away so that you've got all the latest features and fixes. The January 2023 update for the Google Pixel 7 is now available for everyone to download. It introduces fixes and changes to...
The Verge
How to use your phone to find hidden cameras
To quote a worn — but occasionally true — saying from Joseph Heller’s novel Catch-22, “Just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean they aren’t after you.” The popularity of Airbnb and other informal rentals has coincided with the increased production of cheaper hidden cameras, making it increasingly likely that your stay could be viewed by the person who rented the place out to you.
Elon Musk's Prediction That AI Will Be The End of The World, is In Line with Stephen Hawking's Assertion.
Stephen Hawking told the BBC in 2014 that "the development of full artificial intelligence could spell the end of the human race," which correlates with Elon Musk's prediction where he warned that AI is "our biggest existential threat."
New Years deal: Walmart is practically giving away this 19-piece The Pioneer Woman cookware set for $49
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Walmart has a number of amazing kitchen deals right now, but this is one of the best (and most popular...
Millions of Android owners must look for ‘red alert’ right now – it’s very serious
OWNERS of Google Pixel smartphones should never ignore a "red alert" in their settings. Google warns users who are at "critical risk" – and must act immediately. You should regularly check your settings to see if you're at risk. Thankfully it's very easy to do – once you know...
Everyone's Worst Fears About the Roomba Have Come True
Read this before you buy a robot vacuum of any kind.
Nick Davis
People are making thousands a month reselling used books from Goodwill
Reselling books from places like Goodwill and other thrift stores can be a profitable venture for those who are able to find valuable books at a low price. There are many videos you can find all over the internet of people making thousands a month reselling books. Here's how it works:
Activate this one Android phone setting to boost your battery life
One of the best ways to save battery on your Android phone is to restrict background data and stop apps from constantly refreshing and updating while you're out and about.
Digital Trends
You’ll be surprised how cheap this 65-inch 4K TV is at Best Buy
A 65-inch 4K TV for just $400? That may not have been possible several years ago, but it’s a reality right now with Best Buy’s offer for the TCL 4-Series 4K TV, which is made even more affordable with the retailer’s $30 discount on its sticker price of $430. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to avail this bargain because Best Buy TV deals often sell out quickly, so if you don’t want to miss out, it’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase right away.
AOL Corp
Amazon's Secret Warehouse Outlet Is Filled With Tons of New Year Deals
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." THESE DAYS it's hard to ignore the ease and efficiency Amazon brings us in our everyday day lives. Ordering from the world’s largest online retailer has become second nature for everything from groceries to electronics to clothes to patio furniture. It’s also no surprise Amazon is an excellent place to upgrade your home gym equipment in 2023. But, what if we told you there was a way to save even more? The not-so-secret location for some of the wildest Amazon deals is at Amazon Warehouse, and once you learn how to navigate this section you'll find it’s a game-changer for saving money. Here’s the breakdown.
Digital Trends
Walmart has an incredible QLED TV deal going on right now
Interested in the world of QLED TVs, but worried about the prices? While 65-inch QLED TVs do tend to cost quite a bit, there are some great 65-inch TV deals going around, like this one from Walmart on the onn. TV. You can grab it for just $398 rather than the $568 it usually goes for, which is a nice $170 discount and well worth grabbing if you want a 65-inch TV.
The US Sun
A little-known secret can save shoppers up to 70% off at Amazon – and you don’t need to be a Prime member
WHO doesn't want to find ways to save in the new year - and thanks to a little-known secret, consumers can find massive savings at Amazon. The best part is you could save up to 70 percent - and you don't even need to be a Prime member. It involves...
CBS News
Walmart is offering a huge discount on this comforter set from The Pioneer Woman
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Looking to refresh your bedding for the new year? Then check out this unbeatable deal on The Pioneer Woman 4-piece...
