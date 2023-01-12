Read full article on original website
‘Invented Before You Were Born’ to premiere in Elgin
CHICAGO — “Invented Before You Were Born” is a documentary bringing together the descendants of a former slave owner in Kentucky and the descendants of some people he enslaved and later freed. Filmmaker Jonathan Knight, historian and journalist Le Datta Grimes and Traci Ellis, who is one of the descendants, joined WGN Weekend Morning News […]
Experts Say for the Best Illinois BBQ, Go Here Instead of Chicago
Our Midwestern standards for BBQ are so much higher than the rest of the country, it's not even funny. That's why a declaration that one is superior to all the rest gets my attention. That being said, food experts (really) say for the best BBQ in Illinois, you need to not go to Chicago, but a completely different destination instead.
Residents in Chicago are Mad as Migrants will be Housed at Woodlawn Elementary School
Chicago residents are mad at Mayor Lori Lightfoot and felt blindsided by what the city is doing. They feel that the city is not focusing on more important priorities as migrants are helped over local issues of Chicago.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four great seafood spots that are highly praised for their food and service. What do you think about these amazing seafood spots in Illinois? Have you ever been to any of these restaurants before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to leave your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite seafood spots too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are around. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Illinois.
Body pulled from Lake Michigan identified as Indiana man
A Chicago marine unit pulled the body of a Gary, Ind. man from Lake Michigan near the Gold Coast neighborhood on Sunday, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner.
Winning $1M Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Chicago Suburbs, Illinois Lottery Says
$20,000 - Illinois Lottery website. $10,000 - 7-Eleven - 4346 N. Kimball Ave., Chicago. $10,000 - Powmaro's - 2125 Ogden Ave., Downers Grove. $10,000 - Circle K - 255 N. Weber Rd., Bolingbrook. $10,000 - Lenny's Gas and Wash - 15930 W. 159th St., Homer Glen. $10,000 - Casey's General...
These 5 Iconic Families Gave Us Many Things to Love in Illinois
I think we can all agree that Illinois is home to many powerful people and families both past and present, good and bad. If you're ever on a quest to discover Illinois families who have generations of impact on our state's history, you will likely find these 5 names come up the most.
Three Illinois Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Evanston, 6 other Illinois Lottery players win slice of prize
Although one person in Maine won the massive $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot Friday, seven Illinois Lottery players are also getting a slice of the winnings.
St. Charles, Geneva Named to Most Beautiful Towns in America List
Sometimes we need a bit of a reminder of the beauty in our own backyard. The folks at WorldAtlas.com has collectively named St. Charles/Geneva as one of the top 15 most beautiful towns in America. The website cites what we already know to be true about the tri-cities: the quaint shops, beautiful trails, and vintage hotels.
Lane closures on Illinois Route 53 from 1/16 to 1/19
One of the busiest intersections in Joliet will be even busier next week. The city of Joliet has announced that there will be daily lane closures on Illinois Route 53 from Monday, January 16th to Thursday, January 19th. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane northbound and southbound on Illinois Route 53 between Patterson Road and Doris Avenue. The lane closures will occur every day from Monday to Thursday next week between 9 AM and 3 PM CST.
Potent winter storm could disrupt travel across Denver, Chicago
A storm set to strengthen in the nation's midsection this week is expected to bring accumulating snow and travel disruptions to several major metros. AccuWeather forecasters say a storm set to drop into California early this week will ultimately unleash multiple areas of hazardous weather for the nation's midsection. This storm will become quite potent as it ejects out of the Rockies and into the Plains during the middle of the week with snow, heavy rain and severe weather all in the cards.
Along DuSable Lake Shore Drive, a second loss for grieving woman
CHICAGO (CBS) – On DuSable Lake Shore Drive, a car slammed into a pole and took it out, but it's what else was a casualty that was a real gut punch to a Chicago woman.CBS 2's Noel Brennan had the story on what seems to be a cursed spot on the road.That's especially true during rush hour and especially for those trying to cross the busy road on foot or bike. Last year, there was a deadly crash at the spot and last month, that same loss was felt all over again.Before they picked a home, Jaime Bolognone and Gerardo...
5 best suburban Chicago breweries
Chicago has been a hotbed of craft brewing for more than a decade, but a funny thing has happened along the way: the suburbs. The city remains full of memorable breweries, but many of the most exciting Chicagoland upstarts in recent years have sprouted beyond the city lines — in some cases well beyond.
A Chicago Love Story Ends in Tragedy After Florida Crash
Ten years after getting married, Maribel Macedo and Armando Gomez Sanchez were finally celebrating their honeymoon in Florida, but the trip ended in unspeakable tragedy after they were killed in a horrific car crash on New Year's Eve. "They were basically on their first vacation," their daughter Isela Macedo said.
Free days at Shedd Aquarium for Illinois residents starts today
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Free days at the Shedd aquarium have returned.This current run starts today and goes through Monday, Jan. 16.If you want to go, you will have to reserve tickets online. Walk-ups are not available.If you can't make it out this time around the next free days will take place next month every Tuesday through Thursday, starting Feb. 7.
Paws Chicago of the week: Meet Riso!
Brace yourself. This might just be our sweetest boy from Paws Chicago. Meet Riso!. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
Larry Hoover: A Comprehensive Look At The Life and Legacy of The Notorious Gang Leader
Led by Larry Hoover, the Gangster Disciples controlled large portions of the city's South and West sides during the 1970s and 1980s The post Larry Hoover: A Comprehensive Look At The Life and Legacy of The Notorious Gang Leader appeared first on NewsOne.
Which Wisconsin city ranks #1 as the most dangerous in the state?
Your first guess might be Wisconsin’s biggest city, Milwaukee, but you would be incorrect. Milwaukee actually ranks #3 on onlyinyourstate.com’s list of Most Dangerous Cities In Wisconsin. In the #2 spot is the Village of Brown Deer, with 398 violent crimes for every 100,000 residents. Yeah, that math...
Five juveniles arrested in Chicago after allegedly carjacking a brand new Mercedes in Des Plaines
DES PLAINES, Illinois - Police said five juveniles were arrested in Chicago for carjacking a 2023 Mercedes from a hotel parking lot in Des Plaines on Sunday. Police said the carjacking happened at the Wyndham Hotel, 1450 East Touhy, around 5 a.m. The 37-year-old driver told police that two of the carjackers pointed a gun at her and took her 2023 Mercedes GLE53.
