Spring Grove man arrested with 110 grams of meth, over 25 grams of cocaine, police say
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said it recovered 110 grams of methamphetamine, over 25 grams of cocaine, 19 Adderall pills, 30 grams of cannabis, an electronic scale and other paraphernalia during a traffic stop in Antioch.
Three teens face charges for beating classmate at Lake County fairgrounds
Three freshmen at Crown Point High School are facing criminal charges after a video was circulated on social media of the beating of a classmate.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Former police captain sentenced; 2 years probation, possession of narcotics
TWIN LAKES, Wis. - A former Twin Lakes police captain was sentenced by a Kenosha County judge on Friday, Jan. 13 to two years probation. Dennis Linn pleaded guilty to one count of possession of narcotic drugs in November 2022. Three other charges against Linn were dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.
fox32chicago.com
Lake County man charged with drug trafficking, gun possession
WINTHROP HARBOR, Ill. - A Lake County man is facing felony charges after he was found to be in possession of a handgun and various illegal drugs. Alexander Thomas, 34, was arrested Wednesday at his home in the 600 block of Sheridan Road in Winthrop Harbor, according to a statement from the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Man charged in Palos Heights forgery from October
A Homewood man has been charged with a forgery case that dates back to October. Palos Heights police arrested Marcus Wade on January 4 and he was charged with a felony count of forgery stemming from an incident that happened October 21. Police took a report from resident that he...
CPD: Man shot multiple times, killed in Chatham
CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is investigating after a man was shot several times and killed in the Chatham neighborhood late Sunday morning. According to police, The shooting happened in the 400 block of East 82nd Street around 11:40 a.m. in the Sixth District. Officers said they responded to a call of a person […]
Illinois State Police: Man charged after crash in Chicago killed his passenger
CHICAGO — A man is facing charges after state police said he was intoxicated when he got into a crash that killed his passenger Tuesday in Chicago. The crash happened around 12:50 a.m. on the Dan Ryan Expressway near Cermak Road. According to a news release, Illinois State Police said Christopher Lewis, 27, of Chicago, […]
fox32chicago.com
Man arrested for deadly drunk driving crash on I-94 in Chicago
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is under arrest for allegedly driving drunk and killing his passenger. Illinois State Police said Christopher A. Lewis, 27, of Chicago, was driving a Toyota southbound on I-94 early on the morning of January 10. Lewis drove off the interstate at the northbound ramp to...
fox32chicago.com
South Side crime: Man found fatally shot in car
CHICAGO - A man was found unresponsive inside a car on Chicago's South Side Sunday morning. Police say the 54-year-old victim was found shot in the chest and right shoulder in the 400 block of East 82nd Street around 11:45 a.m. in Chatham. He was transported to University of Chicago...
977wmoi.com
Illinois Sheriff’s Association Warning Citizens of Ongoing Telephone Solicitation Scam
Scam Alert – the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association would like you to beware of a telephone solicitation scam. Our citizens are being contacted by telephone and asked to make a contribution to the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association to help fight the Assault Weapons Ban. Please ignore these calls! Do not give your financial information. The ISA NEVER solicits by telephone! We only send our mail pieces, address membership on our social media, and our Website! PLEASE TELL YOUR LOVED ONES, PARENTS AND NEIGHBORS AND SHARE THIS POST! The phone number they used was 224-324-3356 Cook County, IL. When you call it, it states the “Fundraising Center.”
Lake in the Hills police seek driver of red car involved in shootings
MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. - Police are asking for the public's help identifying the driver of a red vehicle connected to two shootings in Lake in the Hills. On Jan. 3, Lake in the Hills police were called to Deer Path Road for a report of shots fired. An investigation revealed...
WSPY NEWS
Oswego store reports over $20,000 theft by former employee
Oswego police took a report of a theft over $20,000 from the Route 34 Best Buy store Thursday. Police say it was reported that a former employee of the store, a 29-year-old Aurora man, made fraudulent returns over the course of five years. Police did not announce an arrest. The...
Lake County Sheriff's Deputies Hailed as Heroes for Saving Elderly Woman's Life
Three deputies with the Lake County Sheriff's Department in northern Illinois are being applauded for possibly saving the life of an elderly woman who was discovered on the floor of her home during a well-being check. On Friday morning, Deputy Katie Gordon was tasked with making phone calls as part...
WSPY NEWS
Chicago man arrested with over 300 pounds of cannabis
A Chicago man is under arrest for allegedly having over 300 pounds of cannabis in a vehicle on I-80 Thursday. The Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team says that 59-year-old Barry M. Taylor is charged with possession with intent to deliver cannabis. Police say Taylor was pulled over for alleged failure...
Munster police seeking shoplifter who stole laundry detergent from Strack & Van Til
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police in Munster, Indiana are asking for your help finding a shoplifting suspect with a penchant for cleaning products.Investigators say a man walked into the Strack and Van Til supermarket on New Year's Day, and stole a "large amount" of laundry detergent.Munster police released surveillance images of the shoplifter.Anyone recognizes the man is asked to contact Munster Police Detective Justin Palas at jpalas@munster.org or 219-836-6629. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
Burglars have hit 5 garages on the same block in Chicago
Police said the suspect(s) force open a side door on garages along 500 East 60th Street in Woodlawn and take stuff. Between December 29 at 9:30 a.m. and December 30 at 8:15 a.m. Between December 29 at 1:00 p.m. and December 30 at 8:30 a.m. Between January 3 at 6:00...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 16, charged in July shooting that wounded 2 women on West Side
CHICAGO - A teenage boy is facing charges in a double shooting last July in East Garfield Park. The 16-year-old is accused of shooting two women while they were outside on July 21 in the 3400 block of West Madison Street, police said. The 20-year-old was shot twice in the...
1 killed in Bishop Ford Freeway crash near Pullman, Illinois State Police say
One person was killed in a crash on the Bishop Ford Freeway on Sunday morning, Illinois State Police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago criminals are carjacking people, then using the stolen cars to rob other victims at ATMs
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents of the Old Town, South Lawndale, McKinley Park, Lower West Side, Brighton Park and West Town neighborhoods to watch out for criminals who are stealing cars, then using those stolen cars to commit more crimes. Police said they have struck at least 11...
fox32chicago.com
Group of 10 caught on camera breaking into Roselle dealership, stealing luxury vehicles
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - At least 10 people were caught on camera earlier this week breaking into an auto dealership and getting away with six luxury vehicles, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office. Surveillance video from Exclusive Autohaus – a luxury, pre-owned car dealership – in the 1600 block of...
