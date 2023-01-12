ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, IL

Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Former police captain sentenced; 2 years probation, possession of narcotics

TWIN LAKES, Wis. - A former Twin Lakes police captain was sentenced by a Kenosha County judge on Friday, Jan. 13 to two years probation. Dennis Linn pleaded guilty to one count of possession of narcotic drugs in November 2022. Three other charges against Linn were dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.
TWIN LAKES, WI
fox32chicago.com

Lake County man charged with drug trafficking, gun possession

WINTHROP HARBOR, Ill. - A Lake County man is facing felony charges after he was found to be in possession of a handgun and various illegal drugs. Alexander Thomas, 34, was arrested Wednesday at his home in the 600 block of Sheridan Road in Winthrop Harbor, according to a statement from the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
WINTHROP HARBOR, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Man charged in Palos Heights forgery from October

A Homewood man has been charged with a forgery case that dates back to October. Palos Heights police arrested Marcus Wade on January 4 and he was charged with a felony count of forgery stemming from an incident that happened October 21. Police took a report from resident that he...
PALOS HEIGHTS, IL
WGN News

CPD: Man shot multiple times, killed in Chatham

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is investigating after a man was shot several times and killed in the Chatham neighborhood late Sunday morning. According to police, The shooting happened in the 400 block of East 82nd Street around 11:40 a.m. in the Sixth District. Officers said they responded to a call of a person […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man arrested for deadly drunk driving crash on I-94 in Chicago

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is under arrest for allegedly driving drunk and killing his passenger. Illinois State Police said Christopher A. Lewis, 27, of Chicago, was driving a Toyota southbound on I-94 early on the morning of January 10. Lewis drove off the interstate at the northbound ramp to...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

South Side crime: Man found fatally shot in car

CHICAGO - A man was found unresponsive inside a car on Chicago's South Side Sunday morning. Police say the 54-year-old victim was found shot in the chest and right shoulder in the 400 block of East 82nd Street around 11:45 a.m. in Chatham. He was transported to University of Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
977wmoi.com

Illinois Sheriff’s Association Warning Citizens of Ongoing Telephone Solicitation Scam

Scam Alert – the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association would like you to beware of a telephone solicitation scam. Our citizens are being contacted by telephone and asked to make a contribution to the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association to help fight the Assault Weapons Ban. Please ignore these calls! Do not give your financial information. The ISA NEVER solicits by telephone! We only send our mail pieces, address membership on our social media, and our Website! PLEASE TELL YOUR LOVED ONES, PARENTS AND NEIGHBORS AND SHARE THIS POST! The phone number they used was 224-324-3356 Cook County, IL. When you call it, it states the “Fundraising Center.”
ILLINOIS STATE
WSPY NEWS

Oswego store reports over $20,000 theft by former employee

Oswego police took a report of a theft over $20,000 from the Route 34 Best Buy store Thursday. Police say it was reported that a former employee of the store, a 29-year-old Aurora man, made fraudulent returns over the course of five years. Police did not announce an arrest. The...
OSWEGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Chicago man arrested with over 300 pounds of cannabis

A Chicago man is under arrest for allegedly having over 300 pounds of cannabis in a vehicle on I-80 Thursday. The Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team says that 59-year-old Barry M. Taylor is charged with possession with intent to deliver cannabis. Police say Taylor was pulled over for alleged failure...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Munster police seeking shoplifter who stole laundry detergent from Strack & Van Til

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police in Munster, Indiana are asking for your help finding a shoplifting suspect with a penchant for cleaning products.Investigators say a man walked into the Strack and Van Til supermarket on New Year's Day, and stole a "large amount" of laundry detergent.Munster police released surveillance images of the shoplifter.Anyone recognizes the man is asked to contact Munster Police Detective Justin Palas at jpalas@munster.org or 219-836-6629. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
MUNSTER, IN
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 16, charged in July shooting that wounded 2 women on West Side

CHICAGO - A teenage boy is facing charges in a double shooting last July in East Garfield Park. The 16-year-old is accused of shooting two women while they were outside on July 21 in the 3400 block of West Madison Street, police said. The 20-year-old was shot twice in the...
CHICAGO, IL

