MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Haywood County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a mother of two who has been missing for eight days. Britney Anderson Watson was last seen on January 7, 2023, between the hours of 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. at 3317 Hillville Loop. She was last seen wearing jeans and a gray hoodie. […]

HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN ・ 18 HOURS AGO