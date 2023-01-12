Read full article on original website
Kidnapped Boy Sang Gospel Song "Every Praise" Until Abductor Released Him. His Kidnapper Has Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAtlanta, GA
Joe Biden encourages Americans to remember and honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.Philosophy BloggerAtlanta, GA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Finally, Fine Dining in Marietta! Cherokee Chophouse now openMalika BowlingMarietta, GA
20 Harrison Band Students Selected for 2023 District Honor BandDeanLandMarietta, GA
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
NFL Reporter Thinks Star Quarterback Will Not Play In NFL Again
Mike Florio, NFL analyst for NBC Sports and creator of Profootballtalk.com, decided to make interesting statements regarding what he feels could be the future of young star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.
Patrick Mahomes Has Three-Word Response to Jaguars Improbable Comeback Win vs. Chargers
Like the rest of us, Patrick Mahomes is sitting at home and watching the Wild Card games. But he has... The post Patrick Mahomes Has Three-Word Response to Jaguars Improbable Comeback Win vs. Chargers appeared first on Outsider.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers
The 49ers may have some tough decisions to make with the Brock Purdy contract and the Trey Lance contract if the playoffs go well in 2023. The post Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Alabama Basketball Stays at No. 4 in Latest AP Top 25
Despite dominant performances at Arkansas and against LSU, the Crimson Tide remained fourth in the latest poll.
Giants DC Wink Martindale gets head coach interview with 1 team
Wink Martindale has helped the New York Giants turn things around after five straight losing seasons, and his work has caught the attention of at least one rival team. The Indianapolis Colts have requested permission to interview Martindale for their vacant head coach job, Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports. That is the first known... The post Giants DC Wink Martindale gets head coach interview with 1 team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Houston, Kansas top AP men's hoops poll; FAU in for 1st time
For the first time in school history, Florida Atlantic has made the AP Top 25 men's basketball poll, while Houston and Kansas remain No. 1 and No. 2 and Purdue, Alabama and UCLA round out the top five.
NFL officials concerned teams still abusing Rooney Rule, ‘low’ confidence minority head coaches hired in 2023
As the 2022 NFL coaching carousel begins with five head-coaching vacancies around the National Football League, there are reportedly renewed
Jody McDonald: Schwartz was very effective in Philly, he would be just as effective in Cleveland
Jody McDonald joins John Vicari to discuss the Cleveland Browns, Jim Schwartz as a candidate for the defensive coordinator opening, and a little bit more about wild-card weekend.
