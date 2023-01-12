Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cowgirls Shoot Down War HawksHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Bankhead Named Men’s Soccer Head CoachHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
"Dunk the Presidents" at ACU, HSU or McMurry!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
MLK Prayer Breakfast: Keeping the Dream Alive!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Graduate Spotlight: Karson GopffarthHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Related
ktxs.com
Midnight fire in Abilene damages home, spreads to multiple structures
ABILENE, Texas — Abilene fire crews battled a two-alarm house fire this morning. According to a press release, crews arrived to a home in the 1100 block of Victoria Street at midnight to find it fully engulfed in flames. A second alarm was called from high wind levels threatening...
ktxs.com
Abilene community reacts to Sears Park playground fire
ABILENE, Texas — Anger, disappointment, and confusion, that is how the people who use the Sears Park playground were feeling after finding out it burned down Friday morning. The Abilene Fire Department received the call just before 7AM and got there as the equipment was burning. We were able...
ktxs.com
Burn Ban issued in Nolan County
NOLAN COUNTY, Texas — A burn ban was issued for Nolan county on Tuesday, January 9th, 2023. The ban will last for at least two weeks. The next County Commissioners Court meeting will be Monday, January 23rd, 2023. KTXS will update you once the ban has been lifted. Track...
ktxs.com
Hendrick provides update on Blue Cross Blue Shield negotiations
ABILENE, Texas — Hendrick provided an update Friday on their Blue Cross Blue Shield negotiations. "Hendrick Health remains committed to providing our patients with the highest level of care available to the communities we serve. As part of this commitment, Hendrick has agreed to extend the current contract with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) beyond the January 31, 2023 date previously shared. Patients with BCBSTX insurance should keep scheduled appointments with Hendrick Health. We remain hopeful that a long-term resolution with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas can be announced soon to ensure our patients will continue to have in-netwok access to care at Hendrick Health."
ktxs.com
Abilene Animal Shelter closes to prevent distemper outbreak
ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Animal Shelter has closed to prevent a possible outbreak. The ALL KIND Animal Initiative said the shelter has had to close following multiple cases of illness among the animals. They are currently awaiting testing results to confirm if the illness is distemper or upper respiratory.
ktxs.com
Ways to observe and serve during Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day
ABILENE, Texas — While many people and businesses are closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day— it’s also a day of observance; an opportunity for those to learn about Dr. King. Abilene Christian University Assistant Professor of Social Work Dr. Malcolm Scott encouraged those to do more during the holiday.
Comments / 0