ABILENE, Texas — Hendrick provided an update Friday on their Blue Cross Blue Shield negotiations. "Hendrick Health remains committed to providing our patients with the highest level of care available to the communities we serve. As part of this commitment, Hendrick has agreed to extend the current contract with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) beyond the January 31, 2023 date previously shared. Patients with BCBSTX insurance should keep scheduled appointments with Hendrick Health. We remain hopeful that a long-term resolution with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas can be announced soon to ensure our patients will continue to have in-netwok access to care at Hendrick Health."

ABILENE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO