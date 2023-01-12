Read full article on original website
Srixon Soft Feel golf balls: What you need to know
WHAT YOU NEEED TO KNOW: Now in its 13th iteration, the Srixon Soft Feel is one of the most venerable ball models in the game. Its soft feel with more than enough distance couples with an attractive price point to make it a viable option for a number of golfers willing to sacrifice a little greenside spin in exchange for a soft feeling ball that can save you a few bucks.
Shane Lowry is excited to take a leadership role on the PGA Tour. Here’s why
ABU DHABI — Last week it was Adam Scott. Now Shane Lowry is a member. More and more the PGA Tour’s Player Advisory Council is taking on an international hue. Which is not to say the Irishman wasn’t surprised to get the invitation to join from the tour’s Chief Tournaments and Competitions Officer, Andy Pazder.
LIV Golf on verge of TV deal, according to reports
LIV Golf is close to securing a TV deal in the United States for its upcoming season, according to multiple reports. The Palm Beach Post noted that LIV Golf commentator David Feherty told an audience at a stand-up special last week that the Saudi-backed circuit would be broadcast on the CW Network. "Have you heard of CW?" Feherty said after his show last Thursday, according to the Post. "I might get fired for this, but … " hinting a deal could be announced this week.
'It's unusual': Si Woo Kim's eye-catching final hole tee-shot, explained
Stepping onto the 18th tee with a PGA Tour title on the line, on a golf course known to be challenging off the tee, is certainly no easy task. Time to call on a shot that's safe and reliable. Nothing fancy, but something no-frills that's easy to hit, hard not to screw up.
Si Woo Kim’s sick whip, Jordan Spieth’s new big rig and Tiger Woods’ game show glimpse
Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we have (mericifully) never seen a golfer develop a case of the yips quite as badly—or quickly—as that Dallas Cowboys kicker on Monday night. Good lord, that was tough to watch. (Unless you had the under, of course.) As someone who has dealt with driver yips, I can sympathize with Brett Maher. But after working with a psychologist last year as part of a larger improvement process, I’ve (hopefully) overcome my issues off the tee under pressure. So, Brett, if you need some help, I’ve got the guy. Anyway, there was better golf being played, so let’s talk about that instead. And remember, laces out, Dan.
Lee Trevino: Doing these 2 things was 'the reason that I got so good at golf'
Lee Trevino has mastered the craft of golf, to put it lightly. But he's also king of another craft: dispensing wisdom about golf. At age 83, the six-time major champ is still sharp as ever. He hits golf balls every day, and he'll give advice to any golfer who asks him for it. Sometimes, he'll dole it out to those who don't.
The American Express picks 2023: Why this is the week Cameron Young snaps his streak
Having Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler in the field is enough to boast about, especially in The American Express, which normally doesn’t attract multiple top-15 players from the Official World Golf Ranking. But that’s the case this year for the opener of the West Coast swing, which has the two former World No. 1s, plus six other players from the top 15 of the OWGR. Not bad, not bad.
Adam Scott admits there's an 'embarrassing reason' why he's not playing the WM Phoenix Open
It’s already been a busy year for Adam Scott, and 2023 is only two weeks old. The Aussie has made two starts on the PGA Tour, with top-30 finishes in both, passed $60 million in career earnings and is joining the tour’s Player Advisory Council for the first time in his two-decade-plus career.
TaylorMade makes 'material investment' in PopStroke, Tiger Woods' golf-entertainment business
Tiger Woods’ second career as a golf entrepreneur got a boost on Tuesday from one of his primary equipment sponsors when TaylorMade Golf made a “material investment” in PopStroke, Woods’ golf-entertainment business. PopStroke venues mix upscale putting courses with restaurant, bar and other gaming experiences. Currently,...
This commercial with John Daly and his son might be the best thing to come out of the NIL era
The NCAA loosening its NIL rules has allowed student-athletes to finally be paid—at least, legally—for all their hard work. Or, technically, for their name, image, and likeness. That's good news for college stars, but even better news for college fans, who have been introduced to players like De'Coldest Crawford through creative marketing.
Rules Review: Does a ball actually have to be unplayable to declare it unplayable?
There are times when it's obvious: Your ball gets stuck in a tree, is next to an out-of-bounds fence or rests against a giant rock (and Tiger Woods' gallery is not around to move it). Those are clearly instances when declaring an unplayable ball makes sense. Rule 19 says you...
Davis Love III added to U.S. Ryder Cup team
Davis Love III has been named a vice-captain for the 2023 Ryder Cup. United States captain Zach Johnson made the announcement Tuesday. Love joins 2021 captain Steve Stricker on the American staff. "I've been involved in the Ryder Cup since 2006, and I can tell you, without a doubt, that...
PGA Tour Champions starts 2023 season in Hawaii this week and here are 5 storylines to watch
Out with the old, in with the new, it is said annually as the calendar changes years, but applying it to the PGA Tour Champions is problematic so long as Bernhard Langer keeps showing up. Yes, he’s old, by athletic standards, 65, but he steadfastly declines to act his age and isn’t going anywhere.
Jim Nantz and the CBS crew on the 2023 season, Trevor Immelman's new role and covering LIV Golf
The PGA Tour on CBS returns next week after a five-month hiatus, the Farmers Insurance Open kicking off the 2023 season for the network. Similar to last year the Farmers will finish on a Saturday to not coincide with the NFL’s conference championship games, meaning Jim Nantz will be calling the Torrey Pines event remotely. “We’re really excited to be back at San Diego and to be the only network that has a primetime Saturday finish in all of golf,” said Sean McManus, chairman of CBS Sports. “I think it adds an entirely new and interesting element to the coverage.” The network will also be presenting the tour’s FedEx Cup Playoffs for the first time, while 2008 Masters champion Trevor Immelman will assume lead analyst duties following the retirement of Nick Faldo.
Wilson Dynapower irons: What you need to know
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Golf-club enthuiasts will instantly recognize the Dynapower moniker (yes, that’s the name even though it says Dynapwr on the club). After all, Dynapower irons date back to 1956, and it was a Dynapower 6-iron that Alan Shepard hit two shots with on the surface of the moon. The modern version of the iron may or may not ever be hit from the lunar surface, but the basic premise of the club—assisting shots struck out on the toe—remains the same.
The clubs Si Woo Kim used to win the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii
Seemingly chasing or being knotted with Hayden Buckley for much of the back nine, Si Woo Kim came up with a clutch iron shot from the fairway bunker at Waialae Country Club’s par-5 finishing hole, then converted a timely two-putt from 42 feet to conclude a final-round 64 for what proved to be the winning birdie at the Sony Open of Hawaii.
