Connecticut State

12 Most Overrated and Underrated Tourist Spots in New England

Okay, here we go. See if you agree with this list of the most overrated and underrated tourists spots in all six of our New England states. I know it can be a touchy subject for sure, since emotions can play a big role in tourist destinations, attractions, and spots, especially in our own backyard. No one like to hear a favorite place being dissed. But I'll tell you one thing, you'll learn about attractions you probably didn't know existed, and that's what I love about this list.
MAINE STATE
Thank Goodness All 6 New England States Made This Top 10 List

Every state has its pros and cons, so did every New England state land in the top 10 of a pro or con list?. Granted, many pros and cons lists are relative depending on the topic. Yes, traffic in the Boston area can severely suck. However, for many, it's worth the price of living there for the water, beaches, restaurants, sports teams, accessible city, proximity to other New England states, or it's simply where you grew up. You get the idea.
MAINE STATE
Snow showers expected in parts of New Hampshire Sunday night into Monday

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Snow showers are moving into eastern parts of New Hampshire overnight. A storm system sitting offshore backed toward the coastline Sunday night. This is bringing some bands of light to moderate snow into the eastern half of New Hampshire. Slick travel is possible in spots, especially closer to the coastline.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
The Best BBQ in Every New England State, According to Food Network

New England may not have its own style of barbecue like North Carolina, Kansas City, Memphis and Texas, but it's still got some standout barbecue joints. Everyone who loves BBQ has a go-to restaurant, and Food Network has its own. It's released its list of the best in each state, and the choices range from a big city spot to small town options.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NH Chronicle: American Junkies

Tuesday, January 17th — Tonight, we head to Amerian Junkies for a trip down memory lane. The shop brings together a new age of local pickers and vintage collectors and has everything from gas pumps to fishing lures. Plus, looking for a big breakfast to fuel you up? Erin...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
NH Chronicle: A new generation of stitchers

Wednesday, January 18th — Tonight, some believe seamstress work has become a dying art form, but if you look closely, it is making a comeback. Tonight, Sean McDonald introduces us to the "next-gen" of sewers. Plus, jigsaw puzzles are a popular pastime and tonight Karen Meyers sits down with...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Meet The 3 Largest Landowners In Connecticut

Connecticut is a state with deep roots that stretch as far back as the colonial era. Now the future of Connecticut lies in the hands of the top landowners. Let’s explore who the largest landowners in Connecticut are, their impressive holdings, and stories of how they acquired them. We’ll also look at what is happening to preserve the land so it can remain beautiful for future generations.
CONNECTICUT STATE
5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts

Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

