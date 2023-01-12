Read full article on original website
Martha's Vineyard Times
W.T. health agent Omar Johnson to retire
West Tisbury health agent Omar Johnson will be retiring, select board chair Cynthia Mitchell revealed during a Wednesday, Jan. 11 select board meeting. Johnson has been with the town for, as he describes it, “six wonderful years.” Three of those years were during the height of the COVID pandemic when health agents and health institutions collaborated to make testing sites and care for the people.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Everything is wrong with DEP’s Cape proposal
ON CAPE COD, 85 percent of homeowners rely on title 5 on-site septic disposal systems to treat their home’s wastewater. And right now, 100 percent of those homeowners are extremely concerned about a draft regulation rolled out by the state’s Department of Environmental Protection last month. The state...
Turnto10.com
Acushnet slapped with big-money lawsuit in fight over asphalt plant
(WJAR) — A local town is slapped with a big-money lawsuit in a long-running fight over an asphalt plant. The company that owns the PJ Keating asphalt plant and quarry has now filed a $50 million federal lawsuit against the town of Acushnet and its leaders. It's the latest...
ABC6.com
“What am I doing wrong?”: Rhode Island families crippled by housing crisis
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — On the same day former state Housing Secretary Josh Saal resigned, Rhode Islanders shared their trials and tragedies surrounding the growing housing crisis. Rising rent and homeless encampments are just two of the recent trends the state has been tracking. Shirley, a Providence native, said...
SouthCoast Picks Locations for New Ames Stores
We updated you earlier this week about the potential comeback for discount chain retail store Ames. The former website for the Ames stores is publicly announcing that not only will the store make a comeback in 2023 and 2024, but is actively soliciting for suggestions about where their next stores should be.
Customer at Providence, Rhode Island McDonald Given a 30 Minute Time Limit to Eat Food & No Employees Have Name Tags
It appears that some Mcdonald's restaurants operate by their "own code" after one McDonald's customer is given a "30-minute time limit" to eat his food inside an empty Rhode Island McDonald's. He asks employees for their names because none of them are wearing proper name tags or in the proper dress code.
WCVB
Busy Cape Cod road shut down after crash rips down utility lines
ORLEANS, Mass. — A busy Cape Cod road was shut down and power impacted in some homes after a crash involving a pickup truck early Sunday morning. According to Orleans, Massachusetts, police, the crash happened near the intersection with Route 6A and Bakers Pond Road, near the Brewster town line.
Ana Walshe case: Wealthy Massachusetts seaside enclave rocked by mysterious disappearance
Massachusetts and Washington, D.C., real estate executive Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen in the early morning hours of Jan. 1 and has been missing ever since.
GoLocalProv
Suspended Seekonk Police Chief Isabella Donated $1,600 to Smiley’s Campaign and Met with Him
Embattled Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella donated to Providence Mayor Brett Smiley's campaign and talked with him on multiple occasions, GoLocal has learned. Isabella was suspended by Seekonk officials after a GoLocal story in late December regarding his effort to secure the Providence Police Chief’s position and that he had pleaded to a crime as a Providence Police officer.
WCVB
Snow, wintry mix threat along Massachusetts coast continues into Monday
BOSTON — Light snow was falling across parts of Cape Cod and Southeastern Massachusetts, the outer bands of a strong storm system well off the coastline. A winter weather advisory has been posted for coastal Plymouth and Norfolk counties as well as the Cape, for up to 4 inches of snowfall through Monday, meteorologists say.
Missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe: What DCF does when a parent disappears
The case of Ana Walshe, 39, a mother who has been missing since Jan. 1 from Cohasset, has gripped the nation for almost two weeks and has given parents reason to question what could happen to their own children if they, too, were to go missing. Ana Walshe’s husband, Brian...
capecod.com
Rider injured in fall from horse in Harwich
HARWICH – A rider was injured after reportedly falling from a horse in Harwich late Sunday morning. Crews were called to True North Farm on Queen Anne Road sometime after 11:30 AM. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Further details were not immediately available.
GoLocalProv
Woman Says She Was Refused Service at RI Restaurant After “Tip-Shaming”
A woman says that she was publically “tip-shamed” and refused service at a restaurant in Rhode Island this week. Ericka Gomes said that on Wednesday night, she went with her brother and daughter to Miller’s Crossing in Cranston, which she said she had been “patronizing faithfully for the past four or so months.”
Barrington day care accused of giving kids melatonin gummies
The owner of the day care center tells 12 News the employee gave two children one gummy that contained melatonin.
Massachusetts mom disappearance: Who is Ana Walshe's husband Brian?
Massachusetts man Brian Walshe is under arrest for misleading investigators in pursuit of the case of his own missing wife Ana Walshe.
fallriverreporter.com
Former Massachusetts firefighter sentenced to probation for role in setting fire to restaurant that injured two firefighters
An 81-year-old man has pleaded guilty to charges that he and two other people set fire to an abandoned restaurant which left two firefighters injured, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. Friday in Plymouth Superior Court, Alfred Russo of Bourne pleaded guilty to one count of Burning...
wbsm.com
Wareham’s Ella’s Wood Burning Owners Opening New Spot in Marion’s Former Mary Celeste
A popular Wareham restaurant is opening a second location soon, taking over a Marion spot that shut down last year and replacing it with a new concept. Ella’s Wood Burning Oven Restaurant in East Wareham has been delighting diners on the Cranberry Highway since 2008, and now owner/chef Marc Swierkowski and owner/manager Bree Swierkowski are adding another location.
Former HBO Contestant is Now Grooming Dogs on the South Shore
(MASSACHUSETTS) If you're a pup parent living on the South Shore who is a fan of adorable reality shows, grab your calendars and tell your four-legged friends to prepare- it's their time to shine!
Things That Annoy People from the SouthCoast
I've lived on the SouthCoast for more than 25 years. While I'm not originally from here, I feel like I'm more from here now than my hometown. The SouthCoast is its own entity. We've talked about it a million times. While much of the SouthCoast can receive Providence television stations in our homes, we are definitely not a part of Providence or Rhode Island.
Dartmouth’s Lincoln Park Auctioned Off in Unearthed News Video
A Dartmouth filmmaker recently unearthed a video gem that is a real throwback for those who grew up spending their summer days at Lincoln Park. Aaron Cadieux was going through some cable news video when he found a 1988 news clip that covered the auctioning off of the Lincoln Park land, rides and other amenities – and you won’t believe how cheap folks got them.
