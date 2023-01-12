ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dukes County, MA

Martha's Vineyard Times

W.T. health agent Omar Johnson to retire

West Tisbury health agent Omar Johnson will be retiring, select board chair Cynthia Mitchell revealed during a Wednesday, Jan. 11 select board meeting. Johnson has been with the town for, as he describes it, “six wonderful years.” Three of those years were during the height of the COVID pandemic when health agents and health institutions collaborated to make testing sites and care for the people.
WEST TISBURY, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Everything is wrong with DEP’s Cape proposal

ON CAPE COD, 85 percent of homeowners rely on title 5 on-site septic disposal systems to treat their home’s wastewater. And right now, 100 percent of those homeowners are extremely concerned about a draft regulation rolled out by the state’s Department of Environmental Protection last month. The state...
FALMOUTH, MA
FUN 107

SouthCoast Picks Locations for New Ames Stores

We updated you earlier this week about the potential comeback for discount chain retail store Ames. The former website for the Ames stores is publicly announcing that not only will the store make a comeback in 2023 and 2024, but is actively soliciting for suggestions about where their next stores should be.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WCVB

Busy Cape Cod road shut down after crash rips down utility lines

ORLEANS, Mass. — A busy Cape Cod road was shut down and power impacted in some homes after a crash involving a pickup truck early Sunday morning. According to Orleans, Massachusetts, police, the crash happened near the intersection with Route 6A and Bakers Pond Road, near the Brewster town line.
ORLEANS, MA
GoLocalProv

Suspended Seekonk Police Chief Isabella Donated $1,600 to Smiley’s Campaign and Met with Him

Embattled Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella donated to Providence Mayor Brett Smiley's campaign and talked with him on multiple occasions, GoLocal has learned. Isabella was suspended by Seekonk officials after a GoLocal story in late December regarding his effort to secure the Providence Police Chief’s position and that he had pleaded to a crime as a Providence Police officer.
PROVIDENCE, RI
capecod.com

Rider injured in fall from horse in Harwich

HARWICH – A rider was injured after reportedly falling from a horse in Harwich late Sunday morning. Crews were called to True North Farm on Queen Anne Road sometime after 11:30 AM. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Further details were not immediately available.
HARWICH, MA
GoLocalProv

Woman Says She Was Refused Service at RI Restaurant After “Tip-Shaming”

A woman says that she was publically “tip-shamed” and refused service at a restaurant in Rhode Island this week. Ericka Gomes said that on Wednesday night, she went with her brother and daughter to Miller’s Crossing in Cranston, which she said she had been “patronizing faithfully for the past four or so months.”
CRANSTON, RI
FUN 107

Things That Annoy People from the SouthCoast

I've lived on the SouthCoast for more than 25 years. While I'm not originally from here, I feel like I'm more from here now than my hometown. The SouthCoast is its own entity. We've talked about it a million times. While much of the SouthCoast can receive Providence television stations in our homes, we are definitely not a part of Providence or Rhode Island.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
1420 WBSM

Dartmouth’s Lincoln Park Auctioned Off in Unearthed News Video

A Dartmouth filmmaker recently unearthed a video gem that is a real throwback for those who grew up spending their summer days at Lincoln Park. Aaron Cadieux was going through some cable news video when he found a 1988 news clip that covered the auctioning off of the Lincoln Park land, rides and other amenities – and you won’t believe how cheap folks got them.
DARTMOUTH, MA

