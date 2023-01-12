Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Family loses everything after multi-family structure fire in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fire officials say one child is injured after an explosion caused a structure fire Tuesday. The Glendale Fire Department says they responded to a possible residential fire in a triplex style structure located on the 600 block of Zion Hill Rd. Upon arrival -...
Coroner investigates after finding a person in a burned vehicle
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office said that an investigation has been started on Sunday.
coladaily.com
Newborn puppies under home rescued by Richland County Sheriff's Department
Richland County Sheriff's Department rescued five newborn puppies from under a home Saturday night, after receiving a worried call from a local resident. According to the department, the man called animal control after he located the puppies under his home. Animal Control was unable to access the small, narrow space and could not help and the fire department was also unable to assist.
WIS-TV
Awareness: Columbia's first Black female police captain reflects on working with MLK
January is birth defects awareness month. Tenants report property stolen from apartments, Colony Apartments. Tenants report property stolen from apartments, Colony Apartments.
One person dead following crash in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WJBF) – One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash that occurred on I-95 northbound near mile marker 90 around 11:42 am Sunday morning. According to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2015 Infinity Q50 was traveling Northbound on I-95, ran off the road right […]
$550,000 jury verdict sides with Irmo woman tased multiple times by now-former deputy
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A federal jury has found that a South Carolina woman is owed several thousands of dollars over what she endured at the hands of a now ex-deputy in 2019. A jury, on Thursday, ordered that the Richland County Sheriff's Department pay Sheila Webb $500,000 and...
NC company to invest $100 million to install high speed internet services in South Carolina's Richland and Lexington counties
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A North Carolina fiber optics company has announced it will be making a $100 million investment in South Carolina's Richland and Lexington counties to bring ultra-high-speed 100% fiber optic internet service to the area. Lumos Fiber, based in High Point, will install close to 1,200 miles...
abccolumbia.com
Deadly tornados leave destruction across South
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Now to the deadly tornado outbreak across the South, with dozens of twisters leaving a trail of destruction and at least six people dead. Here’s ABC’s Steve Osunsami.
Fewell Pavilion at SC Department of Mental Health Nursing Care Center under construction
COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you've driven down Harden Street in Columbia, you may have noticed the construction on the side of the Department of Mental Health's Nursing Care Center. Over to the right, construction workers are renovating the Fewell Pavilion building. You'll certainly see fencing, heavy machinery and workers...
SLED investigates inmate death at Upstate detention center
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after an inmate was found dead Thursday at the Laurens County Detention Center. Around 7:40 a.m., the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said staff found an inmate to be unconscious in his cell during a routine monitoring. He was later pronounced dead. The Laurens County Coroner’s Office […]
Friday morning fire causes significant damage to home off Hard Scrabble Road
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A home in northeastern Richland County has suffered significant damage following a fire that happened early Friday morning. According to a spokesperson for the Columbia-Richland Fire Department, the fire happened in the area of Deer Pass Way in the Winchester subdivision near Hard Scrabble Road.
WJCL
South Carolina Baby Surrendered: Newborn given up at hospital, now in DSS custody
A newborn baby was safely surrendered at a South Carolina hospital under Daniel's Law, according to the Department of Social Services. Officials with Prisma Health Richland Hospital accepted the infant on Monday. The African American female was born on Jan. 8 and weighed 7 pounds, and was 20 inches long...
Columbia residents concerned about losing history with new development
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A developer is looking to add 31 new apartments in the Kilbourne neighborhood of Columbia, but there are concerns about what it may bring to the community - and what it could take away. Dangerous traffic, parking issues, and overpopulation are a few of the concerns...
South Carolina witness observes hovering diamond-shaped object
A South Carolina witness at Holly Hill reported watching a hovering, diamond-shaped object with flashing lights at 9:03 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Multi-employer manufacturing hiring event to be held in Spartanburg
A multi-employer manufacturing hiring event will be held in Spartanburg on Jan. 24.
On your side: Irmo area man trying to create new school bus stop for his kids so they feel safer
IRMO, S.C. — Nicholas Cole lives in the Carriage Lane community in the Irmo area. He tells News 19 that he's been trying for months to get a new bus stop for his kids. "It's been four plus months and there's been no movement on the bus stop and the kids are still walking in the dark, in the cold, in the rain a quarter mile by themselves and we're just trying to make it safe," Cole said.
etxview.com
RMC panel will seek comments from public
ST. MATTHEWS -- The Constituency Advisory Board of the Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties Thursday unveiled a communication platform where the community can provide comments, questions, give praise or share concerns about the RMC and its practice affiliates. Residents and citizens can offer their thoughts and comments...
Student found with unloaded gun at Spartanburg school
A student was found with an unloaded gun Friday afternoon at a middle school in Spartanburg.
WIS-TV
SLED charges two people for human trafficking in Orangeburg County
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Human trafficking report shows spike in cases in South Carolina. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Woman suing former deputy and sheriff. Updated: Jan. 9, 2023...
Columbia Fire Chief: More gas leaks at Colony Apartments
COLUMBIA, S.C. — New problems have been discovered at the Colony Apartments. It's been almost three weeks since residents at the Colony Apartments were told they had to leave because their living conditions were deemed unsafe. Now, Columbia Richland Fire Department Chief Aubrey Jenkins says that a number of...
