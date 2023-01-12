ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry County, SC

coladaily.com

Newborn puppies under home rescued by Richland County Sheriff's Department

Richland County Sheriff's Department rescued five newborn puppies from under a home Saturday night, after receiving a worried call from a local resident. According to the department, the man called animal control after he located the puppies under his home. Animal Control was unable to access the small, narrow space and could not help and the fire department was also unable to assist.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WJBF

One person dead following crash in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WJBF) – One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash that occurred on I-95 northbound near mile marker 90 around 11:42 am Sunday morning. According to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2015 Infinity Q50 was traveling Northbound on I-95, ran off the road right […]
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Deadly tornados leave destruction across South

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Now to the deadly tornado outbreak across the South, with dozens of twisters leaving a trail of destruction and at least six people dead. Here’s ABC’s Steve Osunsami.
COLUMBIA, SC
WSPA 7News

SLED investigates inmate death at Upstate detention center

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after an inmate was found dead Thursday at the Laurens County Detention Center. Around 7:40 a.m., the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said staff found an inmate to be unconscious in his cell during a routine monitoring. He was later pronounced dead. The Laurens County Coroner’s Office […]
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

On your side: Irmo area man trying to create new school bus stop for his kids so they feel safer

IRMO, S.C. — Nicholas Cole lives in the Carriage Lane community in the Irmo area. He tells News 19 that he's been trying for months to get a new bus stop for his kids. "It's been four plus months and there's been no movement on the bus stop and the kids are still walking in the dark, in the cold, in the rain a quarter mile by themselves and we're just trying to make it safe," Cole said.
IRMO, SC
etxview.com

RMC panel will seek comments from public

ST. MATTHEWS -- The Constituency Advisory Board of the Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties Thursday unveiled a communication platform where the community can provide comments, questions, give praise or share concerns about the RMC and its practice affiliates. Residents and citizens can offer their thoughts and comments...
CALHOUN COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Columbia Fire Chief: More gas leaks at Colony Apartments

COLUMBIA, S.C. — New problems have been discovered at the Colony Apartments. It's been almost three weeks since residents at the Colony Apartments were told they had to leave because their living conditions were deemed unsafe. Now, Columbia Richland Fire Department Chief Aubrey Jenkins says that a number of...
COLUMBIA, SC

