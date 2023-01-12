Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Early Packers 2023 Mock DraftFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
2023 Green Bay Packers Opponents AnnouncedFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, are dating, per reports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, 39; and Mallory Edens, 26, the model and daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owners Wes Edens; are dating, People magazine reported.
Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of 49ers Star Christian McCaffrey
In just under an hour, the San Francisco 49ers will host the Seattle Seahawks in a battle of NFC West foes. After facing each other twice during the regular season, they meet again - but this time there's more on the line. Both teams hope to keep their Super Bowl hopes alive with a win today. ...
hotnewhiphop.com
Rob Gronkowski Reveals Which Quarterback He Wants To Play With
Rob Gronkowski is retired from professional football. However, he has oftentimes teased a potential return. His cryptic tweets and constant comments on the game have fans intrigued. However, Gronk has noted that if he does come back, he will need a record-breaking salary. At this age, it’s safe to assume that won’t happen.
Tom Brady drops truth bomb on Buccaneers-Cowboys playoff matchup
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the NFL playoffs. Heading into the matchup, Brady acknowledged the Cowboys’ strengths while expressing confidence in his Buccaneers’ teammates. Tampa Bay, after winning the AFC South with an 8-9 record,...
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
‘Happy Days’ Icon Henry Winkler Speaks out About His Bromance With Patrick Mahomes
The rumors are true, Happy Days icon Henry Winkler and Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes really do have a brewing bromance, and it’s continuing to blossom as we type. While talking to TMZ Sports, Winkler explained how the relationship began and how it’s going. The former Fonz...
Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
Michael Irvin Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction, Winner
The NFL Playoffs are finally here and before we know it, the Super Bowl will be kicking off. Michael Irvin has his two teams picked out. Irvin can be very opinionated at times. However, his picks aren’t that controversial. One may say predictable. Now, Irvin has a job to...
Look: Pete Carroll's Comment On Brock Purdy Is Going Viral
The legend of Brock Purdy grew in his playoff debut. Purdy continued his spectacular run by leading the San Francisco 49ers to a 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Saturday's first-round playoff matchup. The seventh-round pick completed 18 of 30 passes for 332 passing yards, three passing ...
49ers’ Brock Purdy shared emotional hugs with his family after breaking an NFL playoff rookie record
Despite helping keep the San Francisco 49ers’ Super Bowl hopes alive in the regular season, no one understandably knew what to expect from rookie/former seventh-round pick Brock Purdy in his playoff debut Saturday. But then 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan let Purdy’s deep passing game loose, the monstrous San Francisco defense flexed its muscles, and Purdy-Mania officially extended into the postseason during a 49ers’ 41-23 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
What Tom Brady Said About Cowboys Before Monday's Game
On Monday night, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will face the Cowboys in the first round of the NFC playoffs. The Buccaneers and Cowboys met in Week 1 of the regular season. Brady had 212 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception in a 19-3 victory. Speaking to the media Friday ...
Stephen A. Smith Says NFL Coach Is Getting Fired
An NFL head coach firing is underway, according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. The Los Angeles Chargers fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday evening, blowing a 27-point lead on the road. Following the game, many in the NFL world are calling for the head coach to be fired. Earlier this week, ...
Kliff Kingsbury took Cardinals money and left the country after he was fired
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is not interested in offensive coordinator opportunities, as he’s currently not in the country. One year after signing a five-year contract extension, head coach Kliff Kingsbury was fired by the Arizona Cardinals after what was a disappointing season that saw the team finish the year with a 4-13 record. Since he was let go, Kingsbury’s name was floated around offensive coordinator openings, most notably the New England Patriots. While it was reported as doubtful that Kingsbury would return to coaching right away, teams got some confirmation from him.
Howie Long is not 'content with being average,' and he shows it on 'FOX NFL Sunday' show
Howie Long retired from NFL at 34 after the 1993 season, opening the door for the Hall of Famer's second act as part of FOX NFL Sunday show.
What it would cost Detroit Lions to trade Chicago Bears for No. 1 pick
The Detroit Lions came up just short of earning a berth in the 2022 NFL Playoffs, and though we still have some football to watch over the next month, we have also started to think about the 2023 NFL Draft. As it stands, the Lions hold the No. 6 overall pick in the opening round, but that is not high enough to land my dream pick, Will Anderson out of Alabama.
‘Watered down’: Cowboys legend DeMarcus Ware agrees with Mike Evans on Dallas having ‘simple’ defense
Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans struck a chord with Cowboys Twitter this week when he said Dallas runs a ‘simple’ game plan. One Cowboys legend agrees with that statement. In an interview with Sports Seriously, DeMarcus Ware shared what he thinks other team’s are seeing in the...
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst on future of Aaron Rodgers
"As he takes his time, kind of makes his decision just on his playing career in general, then we’ll get together and move forward that way," Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said of Aaron Rodgers.
Look: NFL World Furious With 'Dirty Play' In 49ers-Seahawks
The NFL world is not happy with a dirty move from Seahawks safety Johnathan Abrams during Saturday's Wild Card game against San Francisco. Abram appeared to twist the recently-injured ankle of 49ers star wide receiver Deebo Samuel after the play had already been blown dead. The play caused a scrum ...
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Wild Card Weekend
Welcome to the playoffs football fans, we made it. I’ve got to admit, as random at the 2022 season was, it definitely feels like much of this weekend has already been decided. It’s not necessarily that teams coasted into the playoffs without deserving it, but more that particularly in the AFC the injury bug has bitten two teams, at the worst time, at the worst position.
FanSided
304K+
Followers
598K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1