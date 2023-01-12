Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is not interested in offensive coordinator opportunities, as he’s currently not in the country. One year after signing a five-year contract extension, head coach Kliff Kingsbury was fired by the Arizona Cardinals after what was a disappointing season that saw the team finish the year with a 4-13 record. Since he was let go, Kingsbury’s name was floated around offensive coordinator openings, most notably the New England Patriots. While it was reported as doubtful that Kingsbury would return to coaching right away, teams got some confirmation from him.

1 DAY AGO