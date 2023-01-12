ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Rob Gronkowski Reveals Which Quarterback He Wants To Play With

Rob Gronkowski is retired from professional football. However, he has oftentimes teased a potential return. His cryptic tweets and constant comments on the game have fans intrigued. However, Gronk has noted that if he does come back, he will need a record-breaking salary. At this age, it’s safe to assume that won’t happen.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
Look: Pete Carroll's Comment On Brock Purdy Is Going Viral

The legend of Brock Purdy grew in his playoff debut. Purdy continued his spectacular run by leading the San Francisco 49ers to a 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Saturday's first-round playoff matchup. The seventh-round pick completed 18 of 30 passes for 332 passing yards, three passing ...
49ers’ Brock Purdy shared emotional hugs with his family after breaking an NFL playoff rookie record

Despite helping keep the San Francisco 49ers’ Super Bowl hopes alive in the regular season, no one understandably knew what to expect from rookie/former seventh-round pick Brock Purdy in his playoff debut Saturday. But then 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan let Purdy’s deep passing game loose, the monstrous San Francisco defense flexed its muscles, and Purdy-Mania officially extended into the postseason during a 49ers’ 41-23 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
What Tom Brady Said About Cowboys Before Monday's Game

On Monday night, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will face the Cowboys in the first round of the NFC playoffs.  The Buccaneers and Cowboys met in Week 1 of the regular season. Brady had 212 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception in a 19-3 victory.  Speaking to the media Friday ...
Stephen A. Smith Says NFL Coach Is Getting Fired

An NFL head coach firing is underway, according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. The Los Angeles Chargers fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday evening, blowing a 27-point lead on the road. Following the game, many in the NFL world are calling for the head coach to be fired. Earlier this week, ...
Kliff Kingsbury took Cardinals money and left the country after he was fired

Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is not interested in offensive coordinator opportunities, as he’s currently not in the country. One year after signing a five-year contract extension, head coach Kliff Kingsbury was fired by the Arizona Cardinals after what was a disappointing season that saw the team finish the year with a 4-13 record. Since he was let go, Kingsbury’s name was floated around offensive coordinator openings, most notably the New England Patriots. While it was reported as doubtful that Kingsbury would return to coaching right away, teams got some confirmation from him.
Our expert NFL picks for Wild Card Weekend

Welcome to the playoffs football fans, we made it. I’ve got to admit, as random at the 2022 season was, it definitely feels like much of this weekend has already been decided. It’s not necessarily that teams coasted into the playoffs without deserving it, but more that particularly in the AFC the injury bug has bitten two teams, at the worst time, at the worst position.
