Columbus, OH

Ohio nears noteworthy number for new COVID-19 cases

By Mark Feuerborn
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 10,188 new COVID-19 cases, dropping cases close to their lowest point in three months.

The holiday season saw a noticeably smaller amount of COVID-19 infections compared to the previous two years, and the state has continued that midway through January. Before cases neared the four-digit range, December's highest weekly amount of new COVID-19 patients reached just 17,891. The lowest number recently reported was 8,535 cases for the week of Oct. 7, 2022.

ODH began reporting COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations weekly instead of daily in mid-March after new infections slowed to a low level after the omicron wave. Over the past seven days, the state averaged around 1,455 new coronavirus cases per day. The 646 hospitalizations reported by ODH in the past seven days -- about 92 per day -- were an increase from 709 reported last week, but higher than 608 in the week prior.

COVID-19 deaths also barely increased for Ohio, as ODH said 106 died from the virus compared to 105 deaths the week prior. The state saw 88 deaths in the week before that.

COVID-19 metric Total Change (past 7 days)
Cases 3,331,651 +10,188
Hospitalizations 134,839 +646
Deaths 41,139 +106
*Ohio Department of Health reports weekly on Thursdays.
A total of 3,593 Ohioans started the COVID-19 vaccination process in the last seven days. Another 3,429 finished vaccination by getting their second dose. Around six in 10 Ohioans are partially or fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 metric Total Change (past 7 days)
Vaccinations started (one dose) 7,556,656 +3,593
– % of all Ohioans 64.65%
– % of Ohioans 5+ 68.15%
Vaccinations completed (two doses) 7,004,336 +3,429
– % of all Ohioans 59.92%
– % of Ohioans 5+ 63.38%
*Ohio Department of Health reports weekly on Thursdays.
Joel Pierce
3d ago

my dad is in a nursing home and they are still having alot of cases. so I wonder if the state is telling the truth

