Martin Luther King, Jr. Day was prefaced this year by the first anniversary of a related hate crime—the first anniversary of the Texas synagogue hostage crisis took place on Sunday. And today is the epilogue of the National Day of Racial Healing. Given that there is almost way too much written and expressed on the MLK day itself, having these bookends provides alternative opportunities for related attention to King’s concerns.

TEXAS STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO