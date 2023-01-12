Read full article on original website
Houston rapper died shielding his girlfriend's 11-year-old son from gunfire, victim's ex saysMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul PlayMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Longstanding Texas Ranch is for SaleBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Houston native creates history by winning Miss Universe.Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Houston Resident Strikes Gold with $1 Million Win in Lottery, as Maine Resident Claims $1.35 Billion JackpotSilence DoGoodMaine State
Passenger impaled when truck crashed into north Houston church after Sunday service
HOUSTON — At least one person was injured when a truck crashed into a church Sunday in north Houston, according to police. It happened along Tidwell Road near Irvington Boulevard around 7:45 p.m. According to police, the truck and another car were involved in a crash but the driver...
HPD: Man and woman shot while getting food outside taco stand in Alief
HOUSTON — A man and woman were shot in a drive-by while standing outside of a taco stand, according to the Houston Police Department. It happened around 11:50 p.m. Saturday on Wilcrest Dr. near the Beechnut St. intersection in the Alief area. Police said the man and woman were...
DPS: Small plane crashes in Conroe after hitting power line while attempting emergency landing
CONROE, Texas — A small plane crashed in Conroe Saturday afternoon after it hit a power line while attempting an emergency landing, according to the City of Conroe. This happened on Longmire Road near League Line around 2:20 p.m., the city said in a Facebook post on Saturday. Two...
Owners fed up with illegal dumping by their east Houston businesses
HOUSTON — Along Old Clinton Road in east Houston, illegal dumping has left business owners frustrated and asking for help. Even after cleaning up, there's a long way to go. “This trash makes your property looks bad. I mean, it drives your customers away,” Jay Hicks said. From...
Neighbors say water has been leaking for weeks, call on city to fix it
HOUSTON — Water has been pouring out of a hole in a Houston yard for weeks and neighbors, including former Kemah Mayor and Houston mayoral candidate Bill King, want some answers. King said he first noticed the leak on Christmas Day when temperatures in Houston were below freezing. He...
Houston organization helping runners who are visually impaired compete in marathon
HOUSTON — At the Chevron Houston Marathon on Sunday, a local organization, EyeCan, will help several runners who are visually impaired compete. Running for hours at a time seems like it would be hard enough, but for athletes like Kevin Orcel, running to a finish line is just the start.
Heads up, Sugar Land drivers: 13-month reconstruction of 59 bridge begins tonight
SUGAR LAND, Texas — We've got a major traffic alert for drivers in Sugar Land and surrounding communities. A massive, 13-month reconstruction project on the main lanes of the Highway 59 bridge at Oyster Creek begins tonight, according to the City of Sugar Land. TxDOT will close the southbound...
Watch the Original MLK Parade live from downtown Houston Monday on KHOU 11+
HOUSTON — Monday is the City of Houston's Original MLK parade. The grand marshal will be Mayor Sylvester Turner. The parade will be be streamed on KHOU 11+ beginning at 9 a.m. The parade starts at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Smith and Lamar Streets in downtown Houston. KHOU 11 Morning News anchor Kimberly Davis will host the parade.
American Emily Sisson sets personal half-marathon mark at Houston Marathon
For many, times don't matter -- finishing is key. For others, like American Emily Sisson, it was more than a productive morning.
'It’s huge here' | Crawfish season officially underway in Houston
HOUSTON, Texas — Crawfish lovers, get your peelers ready! Crawfish season is officially underway in Houston. Several spots have already started cooking up your favorite crustacean. “It’s refreshing when you come to Houston and you find some crawfish that’s actually pretty good," crawfish lover Britni Jordan said.
'Houston's Unsolved Homicides' walking in MLK Parade to spread awareness
HOUSTON — An organization walking in Houston’s MLK Parade is bringing attention to unsolved murders in the city. John Marsden is the founder of “Houston’s Unsolved Homicides”. "December 29, 2017, I got a phone call that my son was shot. Got a second phone call that...
Ainsley's Angels helps people with disabilities take part in Houston marathon
HOUSTON — The Chevron Houston Marathon is this Sunday. Around 27,000 participants are expected, including 113 disabled athletes and their guides. New this year, the nonprofit Ainsley's Angels is coordinating 19 teams of seasoned runners pushing disabled participants in special wheelchairs dubbed chariots. Kayley Davidson, 16, is ready to...
Man accused of installing camera in neighbor's bathroom to watch woman shower, docs say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man has been arrested after allegedly installing a camera directly above his neighbor's shower to spy on her, according to court documents. Brian Matthew Burnette, 48, is charged with Invasive Visual Recording, which is a felony. He was released on a $5,000 bond. Burnette...
Small child hit by vehicle in northwest Harris County, constable says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A small child was hit by a vehicle in northwest Harris County Saturday afternoon, according to Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman. This happened near the Northwest Freeway and Mueschke Road. Herman first tweeted about the incident at 3:26 p.m. Herman said the child was being...
HPD: Man accidentally crashes car into SW Houston restaurant
HOUSTON — A Meyerland-area seafood restaurant had to close early Wednesday night after a man crashed his car through the front of the building while customers were inside. No serious injuries were reported, but several people were taken to an area hospital for evaluation. An 11-year-old was among those who were injured, police said.
Austin-based Tesla could lease facility in Brookshire, Texas
BROOKSHIRE, Texas — Austin-based electric vehicle maker Tesla is reportedly on track to occupy more than a million square feet at a business park in Brookshire, Texas. The company had already moved its headquarters to Texas back in 2021. Tesla did not respond to KHOU 11's requests for comment...
Leases set to terminate for Yoyo's Hotdog, Oh My Gogi food truck in Rice Village, owners say
HOUSTON — It could be a matter of weeks before Rice Village loses a popular hotdog stand and food truck. The lease is being terminated for Yoyo's Hotdog along with the Oh My Gogi food truck that sits next door. Three nights every week for over a decade, Yoyo's...
Houston disaster relief group plans to deploy resources to California after deadly storms
HOUSTON, Texas — At least 18 people have died in catastrophic storms that have swept through California for weeks now, leading to landslides, sinkholes and raging floodwaters. Houstonians know all too well the heartbreak that many Californians are facing right now. In just the past two weeks, most of...
'Monumental increase': Record-high egg prices in Houston impacting consumers, businesses
HOUSTON — If you've been to the grocery store lately, you've noticed the price of eggs is sky-high. In fact, at some stores, a dozen of eggs is over $5. Everyone's having to fork out more for eggs, from consumers to businesses. The problem -- surging demand and a...
'It’s just a nightmare' | Houston bar owners sick of break-ins sleeping at their establishments
HOUSTON — Houston restaurant and bar owners are sleeping inside their establishments in an effort to stop bandits from raiding their liquor shelves and cash registers. For weeks, thieves have broken into their businesses, stealing thousands of dollars in cash and alcohol and causing significant damage each time. The...
