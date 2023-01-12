ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHOU

Watch the Original MLK Parade live from downtown Houston Monday on KHOU 11+

HOUSTON — Monday is the City of Houston's Original MLK parade. The grand marshal will be Mayor Sylvester Turner. The parade will be be streamed on KHOU 11+ beginning at 9 a.m. The parade starts at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Smith and Lamar Streets in downtown Houston. KHOU 11 Morning News anchor Kimberly Davis will host the parade.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

'It’s huge here' | Crawfish season officially underway in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas — Crawfish lovers, get your peelers ready! Crawfish season is officially underway in Houston. Several spots have already started cooking up your favorite crustacean. “It’s refreshing when you come to Houston and you find some crawfish that’s actually pretty good," crawfish lover Britni Jordan said.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Ainsley's Angels helps people with disabilities take part in Houston marathon

HOUSTON — The Chevron Houston Marathon is this Sunday. Around 27,000 participants are expected, including 113 disabled athletes and their guides. New this year, the nonprofit Ainsley's Angels is coordinating 19 teams of seasoned runners pushing disabled participants in special wheelchairs dubbed chariots. Kayley Davidson, 16, is ready to...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HPD: Man accidentally crashes car into SW Houston restaurant

HOUSTON — A Meyerland-area seafood restaurant had to close early Wednesday night after a man crashed his car through the front of the building while customers were inside. No serious injuries were reported, but several people were taken to an area hospital for evaluation. An 11-year-old was among those who were injured, police said.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Austin-based Tesla could lease facility in Brookshire, Texas

BROOKSHIRE, Texas — Austin-based electric vehicle maker Tesla is reportedly on track to occupy more than a million square feet at a business park in Brookshire, Texas. The company had already moved its headquarters to Texas back in 2021. Tesla did not respond to KHOU 11's requests for comment...
BROOKSHIRE, TX
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
65K+
Followers
14K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy