Chapel Hill, NC

tarheelblog.com

UNC vs. Louisville: Three Things Learned

After losing a close one to Virginia on Tuesday, the Tar Heels bounced back with an 80-59 victory over Louisville, notching their first road win of the season. The Heels came out of the gate sluggish, but an 8-0 run to close the half allowed them to build a double digit lead and never look back. With injuries and foul trouble playing factors, Carolina got another solid performance from its bench. Here are three things learned from the Louisville win:
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FanSided

UNC Basketball: George Karl – Jordan is the GOAT.

UNC Basketball legend and Hall of Famer George Karl believes there is no discussion when it comes to the greatest of all time. Michael Jordan is the GOAT. When it comes to the greatest player of all time, UNC Basketball alumni George Karl thinks there is no discussion. Micheal Jordan stands alone.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Statement time for Blue Devils at Clemson

Duke basketball is the ACC's reigning regular-season champion. But that was last season, and much has changed. Extreme roster turnover. New coach. And learning experiences galore. Meanwhile, the Clemson Tigers (14-3, 6-0 ACC) reign supreme thus far this go-round and would ...
DURHAM, NC
gopack.com

Wolfpack Mourns the Loss of Hall of Fame Coach

RALEIGH -- Don Easterling, a Hall of Fame coach and mentor to generations of athletes, died on Saturday at the age of 90. Easterling served as the head coach at NC State for 24 years (1970-94), leading the Wolfpack to 17 ACC titles (15 men, 2 women). The men won 12 consecutive crowns under his leadership from 1971-82. He posted a career record of 328-118 and his teams went 162-64 vs. ACC competition.
RALEIGH, NC
streakingthelawn.com

BREAKING: UVA Football Hires Stanford’s Terry Heffernan as new Offensive Line Coach

Following the departure of Garrett Tujague over a month ago, the Virginia Cavaliers football program has announced the hiring of new Offensive Line Coach Terry Heffernan. Formerly the OL coach at Stanford, Heffernan brings valuable experience to the Wahoo coaching staff in a position of significant need after the struggles for the group in 2022 and the number of players from that group who have left the program. Heffernan has also spent time coaching in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills and the Detroit Lions.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina

- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro AMC movie theater permanently closes

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The AMC Classic Greensboro 18 movie theater is permanently closed. The theater located at 4822 Koger Boulevard closed its doors permanently earlier in January. A statement that can be seen both on the store’s website and posted at the now-vacant building reads: “AMC Classic Greensboro 18 has permanently closed. We hope […]
GREENSBORO, NC
kiss951.com

Two Carolina Cities Named in Top 50 Best U.S. Cities for Jobs in 2023

Looking for a new job in 2023? If so, there are a few cities you may be interested in looking into. North Carolina and South Carolina are some great states for job opportunities, depending on what you’re looking for. But, have you ever wondered which cities are the best for job seekers this year? A lot of people may be wanting to switch careers and find somewhere new to start. It’s not only about job openings.
CHARLESTON, SC
