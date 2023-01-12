Read full article on original website
Annual Prescribed Burn of Hemlock Bluffs to Occur Between Now and AprilJames TulianoCary, NC
Raleigh area foreclosures skyrocketing in Wake County: 150% increase since 2021Edy ZooWake County, NC
White Oak Creek Greenway Offers Around 7 Miles of Pure Cycling BlissJames TulianoCary, NC
Cause of Death of NFL Legend RevealedRaleigh, NC
Affordable homeownership opportunity in Chapel HillThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Virginia Explodes in Second Half, Rolls Past Boston College 66-50
The Cavaliers put an end to a three-game losing streak with an emphatic victory over the Eagles on Sunday
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. Louisville: Three Things Learned
After losing a close one to Virginia on Tuesday, the Tar Heels bounced back with an 80-59 victory over Louisville, notching their first road win of the season. The Heels came out of the gate sluggish, but an 8-0 run to close the half allowed them to build a double digit lead and never look back. With injuries and foul trouble playing factors, Carolina got another solid performance from its bench. Here are three things learned from the Louisville win:
No. 13 Virginia tops Florida State to extend winning ways
Armaan Franklin scored 20 points to lead No. 13 Virginia to a 67-58 victory over Florida State on Saturday in
UNC Basketball: George Karl – Jordan is the GOAT.
UNC Basketball legend and Hall of Famer George Karl believes there is no discussion when it comes to the greatest of all time. Michael Jordan is the GOAT. When it comes to the greatest player of all time, UNC Basketball alumni George Karl thinks there is no discussion. Micheal Jordan stands alone.
Duke's Jon Scheyer 'not happy' after Clemson uses late run to hold off Blue Devils
Duke thought it bucked its road demons in last Saturday’s win over Boston College, but Clemson showed the young Blue Devils they still have plenty to learn about winning in hostile environments. Clemson used a late 21-10 run to stun Duke 72-64. "Disappointed, not happy," Duke coach Jon Scheyer...
BlueDevilCountry
Statement time for Blue Devils at Clemson
Duke basketball is the ACC's reigning regular-season champion. But that was last season, and much has changed. Extreme roster turnover. New coach. And learning experiences galore. Meanwhile, the Clemson Tigers (14-3, 6-0 ACC) reign supreme thus far this go-round and would ...
gopack.com
Wolfpack Mourns the Loss of Hall of Fame Coach
RALEIGH -- Don Easterling, a Hall of Fame coach and mentor to generations of athletes, died on Saturday at the age of 90. Easterling served as the head coach at NC State for 24 years (1970-94), leading the Wolfpack to 17 ACC titles (15 men, 2 women). The men won 12 consecutive crowns under his leadership from 1971-82. He posted a career record of 328-118 and his teams went 162-64 vs. ACC competition.
streakingthelawn.com
BREAKING: UVA Football Hires Stanford’s Terry Heffernan as new Offensive Line Coach
Following the departure of Garrett Tujague over a month ago, the Virginia Cavaliers football program has announced the hiring of new Offensive Line Coach Terry Heffernan. Formerly the OL coach at Stanford, Heffernan brings valuable experience to the Wahoo coaching staff in a position of significant need after the struggles for the group in 2022 and the number of players from that group who have left the program. Heffernan has also spent time coaching in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills and the Detroit Lions.
gopack.com
Chapman breaks school record on first first day of Virginia Tech Invitational
BLACKSBURG, Va. - The NC State track and field program recently traveled to Blacksburg to compete in the Virginia Tech Invitational, their second event of the season. The Wolfpack saw multiple athletes set personal bests and watched senior Timara Chapman claim a school record for her time in the women's 500m.
NBC 29 News
Friday’s high school basketball scores & highlights
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - BOYS BASKETBALL. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
3 North Carolina Cities Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes three cities right here in North Carolina.
cbs17
Why is ‘local landmark’ 8ft gorilla in Wake Forest up for auction?
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — People who live in or frequently travel through Wake Forest may be familiar with the giant gorilla sitting off of South Main St. The eight-foot gorilla stands outside of Hoy Auction, an auction house in the town, holding his hand out so people can sit in it for pictures.
Greensboro AMC movie theater permanently closes
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The AMC Classic Greensboro 18 movie theater is permanently closed. The theater located at 4822 Koger Boulevard closed its doors permanently earlier in January. A statement that can be seen both on the store’s website and posted at the now-vacant building reads: “AMC Classic Greensboro 18 has permanently closed. We hope […]
Foreclosures jump nearly 150% in Raleigh after government lifts moratorium
Foreclosures are starting to pile up in Wake County now that the government's moratorium has been lifted.
WDBJ7.com
Lucky sandwich leads Pittsylvania County truck driver to win $1 million
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - It was a million-dollar decision when Tim Allen bought two tickets in December for Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, as one of his tickets won the big prize. Allen bought the tickets while buying a sandwich at Mills Grill & Grocery on Mount...
kiss951.com
Two Carolina Cities Named in Top 50 Best U.S. Cities for Jobs in 2023
Looking for a new job in 2023? If so, there are a few cities you may be interested in looking into. North Carolina and South Carolina are some great states for job opportunities, depending on what you’re looking for. But, have you ever wondered which cities are the best for job seekers this year? A lot of people may be wanting to switch careers and find somewhere new to start. It’s not only about job openings.
Bicyclist hit, killed by driver in Charlottesville
A bicyclist is dead after police say they were hit by a car on Ivy Road near the University of Virginia's campus is Charlottesville.
Durham woman and teenager shot, injured while in vehicle, police say
A Durham woman was shot and injured while in a vehicle, according to Winston-Salem police.
cbs17
Raleigh-area driving crackdown nabs 109 speeders, 54 DWI offenders; effort partly focused on I-40, I-440 and I-540
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Driving crackdowns by Raleigh police and other Wake County law enforcement agencies in the last three weeks has led to more than 100 speeding tickets and nearly 55 DWI arrests, officials said. One operation focused on interstates around Raleigh, including I-40, I-440 and I-540, according...
