A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after a horse and buggy accident on a gravel road just off of Woosley Mount Carmel Road in Christian County Sunday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 1 am the horse and buggy overturned on a hill landing on top of 20-year-old John Stoltzfus. Stoltzfus was treated and transported by Hopkinsville EMS to a waiting helicopter that took him to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO