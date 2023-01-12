Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wkdzradio.com
Michael Lewis, 65, of Cadiz
Funeral mass for 65-year-old Michael Lewis, of Cadiz, will be 11 o’clock Tuesday morning at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville. Visitation will be from 10 o’clock until the funeral hour Tuesday. Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge of...
wkdzradio.com
Dan Sidney McCraw Sr., 75, of Cadiz
Funeral services for 75-year-old Dan Sidney McCraw Sr., of Cadiz, will be noon Monday at King’s Funeral Home. Burial with military honors will follow in the Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be after 5 o’clock Sunday. Survivors include:. Three sons, Dan (Leah) McCraw, Jr. of Murfreesboro,...
wkdzradio.com
Robert Ryan King, 41, of Hopkinsville
Memorial services for 41-year-old Robert Ryan King, of Hopkinsville, will be held in April. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
wkdzradio.com
Alivia Kimbrough, 4 months, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for Alivia Brielle Kimbrough, the four-month-old daughter of Alicia Wright and D'Rico Kimbrough, of Hopkinsville will be Wednesday, January 18 at noon at Gamble Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Cave Spring Cemetery.
wkdzradio.com
Michael Ferrell, 64, of Hopkinsville
Graveside services for 64-year-old Michael Steven Ferrell, of Hopkinsville, will be Saturday, January 14 at 1:30pm at Johnson’s Chapel Cemetery in Crofton. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home.
wkdzradio.com
William Mark Fuller, 65, of Owensboro
Funeral services for 65-year-old William Mark Fuller, of Owensboro and formerly of Cadiz, will be noon Monday at Cadiz Baptist Church. Burial will follow in East End Cemetery. Visitation will be at from 2-5 o’clock Sunday afternoon at the James H. Davis Funeral Home in Owensboro, and from 11 o’clock until the funeral hour Monday at the church.
wkdzradio.com
Paul Sisk, 67 of Hopkinsville
A private service will be held for 67-year-old Paul “Robert” Sisk, of Hopkinsville. Burial will be in the Edgewood Cemetery in Trenton. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
wkdzradio.com
Indictments Returned In Christian County
The Christian County Grand Jury returned several indictments on charges of robbery and burglary. A true bill was returned on 53-year old Anthony McCoggle, whose listed on the indictment as a transient in Hopkinsville, on a single count of first-degree robbery. McCoggle was arrested in December in connection to a...
whopam.com
Cerulean area man flown to Skyline after buggy overturns in accident
A Cerulean-area man was flown to a Nashville hospital after his horse and buggy overturned in an accident early Sunday morning on Woosley-Mt. Carmel Road. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Sanderson says 20-year old John Stoltzfus of Cerulean was injured in the accident that happened about 1 a.m. Stoltzfus...
wkdzradio.com
Student Led Events Headline Hopkinsville Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Events
The Hopkinsville Martin Luther King, Jr. Day events will be centered around the youth of Hopkinsville and Christian County as they lead this morning’s activities. Hopkinsville Human Rights Commission Director Idalia Luna says the activities kick off with the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day March at Freedom Elementary School.
whvoradio.com
Man Flown To Hospital After Horse And Buggy Accident
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after a horse and buggy accident on a gravel road just off of Woosley Mount Carmel Road in Christian County Sunday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 1 am the horse and buggy overturned on a hill landing on top of 20-year-old John Stoltzfus. Stoltzfus was treated and transported by Hopkinsville EMS to a waiting helicopter that took him to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.
wpsdlocal6.com
Beshear appoints Princeton woman, Paducah man to state advisory board
FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear appointed the executive director of an economic development nonprofit based in Marion, Kentucky to the Water Transportation Advisory Board. Amanda Davenport of Princeton is involved with the Lake Barkley Partnership, which works with businesses and organizations in Caldwell, Crittenden, Livingston and Lyon Counties. Her term ends Dec. 27, 2026.
Family celebrates Adrianna Wix’s would-be 21st birthday
Jennifer Wix and her daughter, Adrianna, went missing in March 2004, which is one of Middle Tennessee's longest unsolved mysteries. Nearly 19 years later, on Jan. 14, their family celebrated what would have been Adrianna's 21st birthday.
wkdzradio.com
Trigg High School Students Prepare For Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Trigg County High School students Bianca Cunningham and Dasha Nsubuga Barnes are preparing for the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebration in Cadiz. They will provide the pre-speech and main speech together at the event. Cunningham said her goal is to educate other students on Martin Luther King, Jr.
WBKO
Bowling Green and Warren County to experience continuous growth
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A year-in-review report from the City-County Planning Commission showed exponential growth throughout the county, and the commission expects that these trends will only continue in coming years. Executive Director Ben Peterson believes that the growth throughout the county can be attributed to new employment opportunities...
WBKO
BGPD investigating shooting on Pascoe Blvd.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Friday Jan. 13. Police confirmed it happened near the 300 block of Pascoe Blvd. No further information has been released yet. We will continue to update this story as we get more...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Jan. 9, 2023
Elexis Williams, 17, of Murray, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2022. Elexis was born on December 2, 2005 in Paris, TN. She was a junior at Calloway County High School. Elexis loved animals and wanted to study to be a veterinarian one day. She had a contagious smile and always made everyone around her laugh. She will be dearly missed.
wkdzradio.com
Trigg Among Teams In Special Olympics Event In Caldwell County
A team from Trigg County was among those playing on the basketball court Saturday at Caldwell County Middle School during the Winter Fest event. Coordinator Vickie Purcell says there was a great turnout to support the teams. Hank Mills serves as one of the officials for the games. He says...
KFVS12
Mayfield woman arrested for entering a local residence
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman in Mayfield, Ky., has been arrested after she entered a local residence without the resident’s consent. On January 13, the Mayfield Police Department responded to a woman breaking into and entering a local residence. According to a release from the Mayfield Police Department,...
whopam.com
Hopkinsville mayor says new fire station will happen, likely near Walmart DC
Hopkinsville Mayor J.R. Knight made his first regular appearance on the WHOP Early Bird Show Friday and says he’s committed to building a new fire station in the city—a project that studies have shown is needed. He says budget preparations have already begun and he’s hearing from department...
Comments / 0