Longstanding Red Lobster Location, Announced as Temporarily Closed, Will Not Be Reopening and is Now Permanently ClosedJoel EisenbergBeachwood, OH
56-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Finds Buyer For Redevelopment; The End of Retail Shops Reportedly LikelyJoel EisenbergElyria, OH
The Best TV Shows Set in ClevelandTed RiversCleveland, OH
Exploring Cleveland, the City that Rocks!JourneyswithsteveCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Cleveland, situated on Ohio’s “North Coast” is no longer the poster child of the Rust Belt, but instead a city that has reinvented itself, with great museums, sport venues, parks, restaurants, breweries, cultural facilities, and ultra hip neighborhoods.
cleveland19.com
Knowledge is power: Sitting down with the Cuyahoga Community College president
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - During a sermon in 1959, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said, “Science gives man knowledge, which is power,” and that is the theme of the 19 News commemorative MLK special. The goal of many educators across Northeast Ohio, is to make sure future generations...
spectrumnews1.com
Power, Justice and Love MLK Weekend to feature a gospel fest, Justice for Jayland symposium and youth event in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — The Power, Justice and Love MLK Weekend offers a series of free events focusing on social justice in the lead-up to Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The series is intended to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday while highlighting injustices Black Americans face in Akron and nationwide, organizers said in a release.
cleveland19.com
CMSD CEO holds Q and A days after shooting outside John Adams College and Career Academy
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - CMSD CEO Eric Gordon will be answering questions during a Q&A Thursday night. Gordon’s Q&A comes just days after a student was shot and killed outside John Adams College and Career Academy, the third shooting near a school since August. Questions can be submitted for...
cleveland19.com
Unsung Hero: Ta’Shiyah Porter nominated for overcoming adversity to create change
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The celebration continues as 19 News and the Cleveland Public Library honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. We are highlighting local Unsung Heroes who live their lives honoring the teachings of the Civil Rights leader. UNSUNG HERO: Ta’Shiyah Porter. Eighteen-year-old...
The Best TV Shows Set in Cleveland
Cleveland, Ohio may not be the first place that comes to mind when thinking of TV show settings, but this Midwestern city has actually been the backdrop for a number of popular shows over the years.
3 Places To Get Soul Food in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Greater Cleveland. If you're looking for soul food, you should consider visiting this local restaurant. To start, patrons recommend the soul rolls (egg rolls filled with chicken, greens, black beans, and roasted corn and served with spicy remoulade sauce on the side), fried green tomatoes, or catfish fingers, which are coated with corn flour before being deep-fried. As for entrees, you can't go wrong with the crispy honey glazed fried chicken or catfish, which you can get either deep-fried or blackened. As for sides, check out the baked candied yams, house potatoes (which are sliced and baked in a tasty cream sauce), or collard greens, which have a bit of a kick.
Cleveland Is Recruiting HBCU Students To Be Cops To Police Black Communities
Cleveland's Department of Public Safety is turning to HBCUs to fill positions in law enforcement to help police Black communities. The post Cleveland Is Recruiting HBCU Students To Be Cops To Police Black Communities appeared first on NewsOne.
Missing mother from Barberton found safe in Jackson, Tenn., police confirm
The 25-year-old missing mother from Barberton was located in Jackson, Tenn. on Sunday by the Jackson Police Department, according to a news release from the Barberton Police Department.
West Park Campus of Cleveland Public Library opens after remodel: Mission Possible
CLEVELAND — The West Park Campus of the Cleveland Public Library recently had a ribbon cutting to reopen to the public. “It's amazing. It seems like every single person showed up today. This community really missed us, and we've really missed them,” said Forrest Lykins, the West Park Library Branch Manager.
cleveland19.com
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - A truck belonging to Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson was stolen from a North Olmsted car dealership, according to police officials. Watson’s truck, a Ram TRX, was one of five cars stolen from the Mercedes Benz of North Olmsted, located at 28450 Lorain Rd., at around 1 a.m. on Jan. 14 according to North Olmsted police Sgt. Matt Beck.
cleveland.com
Cleveland Clinic damaging neighborhoods as it focuses on glass and marble
I would like to thank you for publishing the article on the Cleveland Clinic on Saturday, December 16, 2022. “Cleveland Clinic needs to weave city life into its sterile, automobile-choked campus - commentary.”. I have felt this needed to be brought to light after I returned to Cleveland after...
Some may not like it, but Progressive Field renovations are a good idea – Terry’s Talkin’ Guardians
CLEVELAND, Ohio – I still think of Progressive Field as “the new ballpark.”. When the renovations of what once was Jacobs Field are finished by 2025, it will seem like new. But the fact is the ballpark was opened in 1994. That’s 29 years ago. It’s the 11th oldest stadium among MLB’s 30 franchises.
Win Tickets to the Legendz of the Streetz: Reloaded Tour!
Legendary hip-hop acts are coming to Cleveland and we want to send someone for free!. Jeezy, Gucci Mane, Rick Ross, T.I., Trina and more are all coming to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Friday, March 3!. For your chance to go for free, this weekend only, text 93TICKETS to 23845!. “LEGENDZ...
See Lebron James and family celebrate his son, Bronny, at ‘Senior Night’
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- When Lebron James isn’t making buckets on the basketball court, he’s sitting courtside watching his eldest son Bronny, play. Most recently, James and his wife Savannah, their daughter, Zhuri, 8, and his other son Bryce, 15, supported Bronny for his “senior night” at Sierra Canyon High School.
Teen shootings should alarm us all: Ken Wood
Guest columnist Ken Wood is a former journalist, Bowling Green State University graduate and director of communications for Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio. A few years ago, I visited a 14-year-old boy in the hospital. He had undergone surgery after being shot four times in the leg while...
cleveland19.com
Lorain Port Authority purchasing Midway Mall with help from county commissioners
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Midway Mall in Elyria could soon see a new chapter in its future. The Lorain County Commissioners has agreed to a $13.9 million loan that will allow the Lorain Port Authority to buy the mall. Commissioner David Moore said the goal is to make it more...
Michael Symon joining Crypto Culinary Club venture
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Chef and businessman Michael Symon is joining a soon-to-launch NFT and cryptocurrency venture called the Crypto Culinary Club. The NFT (non-fungible token) will double as an entry pass into an international dinner club that offers members the opportunity to dine with celebrity chefs at numerous restaurants. Iron...
‘Be the change you wish to see’: New fund for domestic violence survivors honors victim of unsolved 2013 murder
Aliza Sherman, a 53-year-old nurse and mother of four, was stabbed to death in broad daylight outside her divorce attorney's building in downtown Cleveland. Her murder remains unsolved.
Fourth victim dies following domestic violence shooting in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A fourth victim has died after a domestic violence incident on Friday turned into a mass shooting at a home in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood. Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department has confirmed that the 48-year-old male victim of Friday’s shooting at a home on Mack Court near West 37th Street had died Sunday morning.
