Cleveland, OH

spectrumnews1.com

Power, Justice and Love MLK Weekend to feature a gospel fest, Justice for Jayland symposium and youth event in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — The Power, Justice and Love MLK Weekend offers a series of free events focusing on social justice in the lead-up to Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The series is intended to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday while highlighting injustices Black Americans face in Akron and nationwide, organizers said in a release.
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Soul Food in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Greater Cleveland. If you're looking for soul food, you should consider visiting this local restaurant. To start, patrons recommend the soul rolls (egg rolls filled with chicken, greens, black beans, and roasted corn and served with spicy remoulade sauce on the side), fried green tomatoes, or catfish fingers, which are coated with corn flour before being deep-fried. As for entrees, you can't go wrong with the crispy honey glazed fried chicken or catfish, which you can get either deep-fried or blackened. As for sides, check out the baked candied yams, house potatoes (which are sliced and baked in a tasty cream sauce), or collard greens, which have a bit of a kick.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - A truck belonging to Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson was stolen from a North Olmsted car dealership, according to police officials. Watson’s truck, a Ram TRX, was one of five cars stolen from the Mercedes Benz of North Olmsted, located at 28450 Lorain Rd., at around 1 a.m. on Jan. 14 according to North Olmsted police Sgt. Matt Beck.
NORTH OLMSTED, OH
Cleveland.com

Teen shootings should alarm us all: Ken Wood

Guest columnist Ken Wood is a former journalist, Bowling Green State University graduate and director of communications for Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio. A few years ago, I visited a 14-year-old boy in the hospital. He had undergone surgery after being shot four times in the leg while...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Michael Symon joining Crypto Culinary Club venture

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Chef and businessman Michael Symon is joining a soon-to-launch NFT and cryptocurrency venture called the Crypto Culinary Club. The NFT (non-fungible token) will double as an entry pass into an international dinner club that offers members the opportunity to dine with celebrity chefs at numerous restaurants. Iron...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Fourth victim dies following domestic violence shooting in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A fourth victim has died after a domestic violence incident on Friday turned into a mass shooting at a home in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood. Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department has confirmed that the 48-year-old male victim of Friday’s shooting at a home on Mack Court near West 37th Street had died Sunday morning.
CLEVELAND, OH

