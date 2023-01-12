Read full article on original website
He is out on house arrest after a murder ? Are you kidding me ? Shame on you Judges who are allowing this ! Blood on your hand's . Wonder how you sleep at night .
WJCL
Suspect captured following Savannah motel shooting that sent victim to hospital
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Initial coverage of the shooting. Police in Savannah have arrested the man they say is responsible for a shooting at a motel earlier this week. According to the Savannah Police Department, 34-year-old Alfred Frazier is charged with aggravated assault in connection to the January 11 shooting at the Deluxe Inn on Ogeechee Road.
allongeorgia.com
Nine Newly Indicted in Southern District of Ga on Federal Charges for Crimes Including Drugs and Illegal Firearms Possession
Nine defendants are among those facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms after separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia, while recent actions in U.S. District Court include guilty pleas and criminal sentences related to illegal gun possession. The indicted cases are being investigated...
WRDW-TV
Gun, drug charges land local defendants in federal court
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three defendants from Augusta are among nine facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms after separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia. Defendants named in federal indictments from the January term of the grand jury include:. Akeem Ajmia Lanier, 34,...
BCSO seeks subject for questioning in attempted murder case
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying a person wanted for questioning in connection to an attempted murder case. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), the subject was seen dropping off a gunshot victim at a hospital. Investigators would like to speak with the individual about the incident. […]
WSAV-TV
Police arrest 1 in shooting at Ogeechee Road motel
A suspect has been arrested in a shooting that left one man injured Wednesday night. Police arrest 1 in shooting at Ogeechee Road motel. A suspect has been arrested in a shooting that left one man injured Wednesday night. BLITZ BORDER BOWL 2023. Watch the Coastal Empire face off against...
wtoc.com
Date set for jury selection in trial of suspect accused of deliberately driving through Rincon parade
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The person accused of deliberately driving through Rincon’s “Let Freedom Ring” parade in June will remain in jail now that a court hearing is being pushed back. According to an indictment, Anthony Rodriguez drove through parade barricades and refused to stop driving...
WJCL
Man accused of rigging estranged wife's car to explode in Savannah granted bond
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The man whoallegedly rigged his estranged wife’s car to explode in Savannah back in 2019 has been released on bond. Barry Wright was granted a $50,000 unsecured bond during a district court hearing on December 29. According to his Conditions of Release form, Wright is...
wtoc.com
Man facing multiple charges after chase ends in crash in Burton
BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who they say led them on a chase late Saturday night in the Burton area. Nathaniel Mims faces 10 charges including trafficking crack cocaine, trafficking cocaine, trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, transporting alcohol in a motor vehicle with a broken seal, failure to stop for blue lights, fleeing to evade arrest and resisting arrest, according to Beaufort County Detention Center records.
Savannah Police Department seeks woman in child custody case
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s help. Jimaya Jackson, 21, is wanted in connection to a child custody case. She’s believed to be in the Savannah area or possibly in Gwinnett County, Georgia. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact detectives at 912-651-6742.
SPD seeks to ID 2 in theft investigation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah police are seeking to identify two people wanted for questioning in connection to an ongoing theft investigation. The theft occurred on Jan. 4 in the 600 block of E. Anderson St. Police urge anyone with information to contact detectives at 912-525-3100 ext. 1818 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Tips can also […]
Hinesville man arrested in 2021 shooting death
LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Long County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a 2021 homicide investigation. On June 28, 2021, 28-year-old Jessica Gerling was found dead at Country Manor Mobile Home Park in Allenhurst. At the time, Long County Sheriff Craig Nobles said she died of a shooting. Now, nearly two years […]
allongeorgia.com
House Explosion in Bryan County on Friday, ATF Investigating
According to the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, the garage of a house in Richmond Hill exploded early Friday morning. The occupants were able to get out with no injuries. ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) is investigating. From Bryan County Sheriff’s Office on Friday:. This morning...
Affidavit details brutal stabbing murders of elderly Florida couple
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Court documents made public this week offer a look at what led Florida authorities to arrest a Georgia woman for the brutal stabbing deaths of an elderly couple. Vickie Lynn Williams, 50, of Savannah, was arrested Jan. 2 in the New Year’s Eve killings of...
Chatham County correctional officer fired after fentanyl smuggling arrest
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a correctional officer after she allegedly brought drugs and contraband into the Chatham County Detention Center. Georgette Ruthielee Bennett, 26, was terminated during her probationary period for violating policy. Bennett had been employed with CCSO since May 31, 2021. CCSO’s Criminal Investigation Unit […]
WJCL
Savannah police investigate shooting at a motel
The Savannah Police Department responded to a shooting at the Deluxe Inn Motel shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday. The motel is located on Ogeechee Road. According to police, one man was shot, and he was transported to a hospital for treatment. His injuries are non-life-threatening. The investigation into the shooting...
Bulloch Co. assistant principal facing battery charge in incident with child retires
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – An assistant principal at Mattie Lively Elementary School charged with simple battery involving an incident with a child has retired, according to the Bulloch County Schools. Back in December, the school district announced the superintendent was seeking termination and non-renewal of Patrick Hill’s contract “based on firsthand witness statements and […]
wtoc.com
First female chief takes charge of Tybee Island Police Department
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island has a new police chief. Tiffany Hayes, previously the assistant police chief, was promoted to chief at the start of 2023. She is Tybee Island’s first female police chief. She takes over after Bob Bryson retired after 23 years of service to the city.
wtoc.com
Michael Myers wanted by Chatham Co. Sheriff’s Office on Friday the 13th
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office said a man named Michael Myers is on its wanted list. According to the sheriff’s office, Myers is wanted for a probation violation, and it is asking the public for assistance in locating him. The sheriff’s office said...
abccolumbia.com
Beaufort authorities searching for missing, endangered 15 year-old boy
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WOLO)— The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is looking for missing and endangered 15-year-old Timothy Landon Bonk. Authorities say he was last seen near 89 James F. Byrnes Road in the Royal Pines subdivision today, Jan. 13 at 11:00 a.m. after running away from his home. Bonk...
WSAV-TV
Chatham County Sheriff's Office press conference on correctional officer arrest
Chatham County Sheriff's Office press conference on correctional officer arrest. Chatham County Sheriff’s Office press conference …. Chatham County Sheriff's Office press conference on correctional officer arrest. Police arrest 1 in shooting at Ogeechee Road motel. A suspect has been arrested in a shooting that left one man injured...
