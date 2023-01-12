ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

GALLERY: Elk travel through residential neighborhood in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Neighborhoods around the Wasatch Front have reported seeing wildlife passing through in recent days. In one residential area of Salt Lake City, people have reported seeing elk. On Sunday, police and wildlife officials worked on a plan so they could tranquilize and relocate the elk on Monday.
UPDATE: Deadly Tornados in Southern US Leave 9 People Dead, Many Missing

A deadly tornado outbreak in 7 states causes deaths, damages and destroyed neighborhoods.
Snow depth doubled in 30 days at some Utah sites, researcher says

SALT LAKE CITY — The snow keeps piling up quickly in Utah's mountains, delivering the kind of water that communities need to climb out of the extended drought. In the mountains near Alta, the snowpack is already stacking up as one of the wettest in 20 years. In a year when Utah's reservoirs desperately need a recharge, Utah is fortunate that the storms have delivered so far.
Thanksgiving Point to host day of service for hungry children on Monday

LEHI, Utah (January 5, 2023) – Thanksgiving Point invites the community to give back and serve during the annual Day of Service, held on Martin Luther King Jr. Day (January 16, 2023) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year, Thanksgiving Point and community partner Five.12 Foundation welcomes all to make “weekend bags” full of food for kids struggling with hunger in Utah.
Two snowmobilers rescued after being stranded in Nobletts Creek

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — Wasatch County Search and Rescue crews helped two snowmobilers stranded in deep snow Thursday evening. According to Wasatch County Search and Rescue, the 50 and 30-year-old snowmobilers were stuck in Nobletts Creek at approximately 5:50 p.m. The rescue took around five and a half hours...
SLC Gets Outdoor Retailer Back, but with a Sour Note Persisting

From Toyota Landcruisers to Lowa Boots, to Jack Wolfskin’s clothes to avalanche airbags exhibits and Wasatch and Kiitos beer –the Utah Outdoor Retailer Convention (OR), has officially returned to Salt Lake City after moving temporarily to Denver, Colorado. This week OR hosted over 400 exhibitors in the Salt...
Family of killed Provo student pleads for answers

Nearly eight years after Elizabeth Elena Laguna Salgado went missing, her family is still seeking justice and hopes to keep her memory alive. Police have not publicly announced any suspects and have made no arrests in the case, although their investigation remains active. Elizabeth Salgado was an aspiring engineer and...
Eagle Mountain Residents Raise Concerns Over City Development Proposal

Eagle Mountain Residents Raise Concerns Over City Development Proposal.
Lawsuit Filed Against Boy Scout of America and LDS Church

Leaders of Crossroads of the West Council allegedly sexually abused a boy scout and told him to keep quiet about it. ABC4's Kade Garner brings us the latest information on the case. Lawsuit Filed Against Boy Scout of America and LDS …. Leaders of Crossroads of the West Council allegedly...
