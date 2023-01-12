Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
O'Shucks Bar and Grill Has Two Locations In Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
501 On Main is a Nice Restaurant in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
JINYA Ramen Bar Brings Japanese Cuisine to LehiMadocLehi, UT
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Related
kjzz.com
GALLERY: Elk travel through residential neighborhood in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Neighborhoods around the Wasatch Front have reported seeing wildlife passing through in recent days. In one residential area of Salt Lake City, people have reported seeing elk. On Sunday, police and wildlife officials worked on a plan so they could tranquilize and relocate the elk on Monday.
Moose hit, killed on Utah freeway; Driver, passenger survive
Two people managed to escape with little to no injuries after colliding with a moose Friday evening on Interstate 84 in northern Utah.
ABC 4
UPDATE: Deadly Tornados in Southern US Leave 9 People Dead, Many Missing
A deadly tornado outbreak in 7 states causes deaths, damages and destroyed neighborhoods. UPDATE: Deadly Tornados in Southern US Leave 9 People …. A deadly tornado outbreak in 7 states causes deaths, damages and destroyed neighborhoods. The Year of the Rabbit Celebrated in Vietnamese Celebration. Local sponsors supported the Vietnamese...
kjzz.com
Life Flight dispatched for man who fell off snowmobile in Utah County
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Search and rescue teams responded to assist a man who Utah County officials said fell off a snowmobile and possibly broke his leg. They said they received a call regarding the incident at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. The 52-year-old man fell on Buffalo Peak...
Pair of bull elk spotted in Salt Lake City
Residents on the east side of Salt Lake City were treated to a sight that's not so common in those parts.
UPDATE: SR-189 reopened after avalanche control
SR-189 Provo Canyon between SR-92 and the mouth of the canyon has been reopened, according to Utah Highway Patrol (UHP).
ksl.com
Salt Lake, St. George have 2 of the best new city flags in US, survey says
SALT LAKE CITY — The 2020 redesign of Salt Lake City's flag is a hit with the nation's top vexillologists, which isn't the case for a few other cities in the state with flags designed over the past few years. The flag of Utah's capital city placed fifth among...
ksl.com
Snow depth doubled in 30 days at some Utah sites, researcher says
SALT LAKE CITY — The snow keeps piling up quickly in Utah's mountains, delivering the kind of water that communities need to climb out of the extended drought. In the mountains near Alta, the snowpack is already stacking up as one of the wettest in 20 years. In a year when Utah's reservoirs desperately need a recharge, Utah is fortunate that the storms have delivered so far.
1 killed, 2 seriously injured in Salt Lake City hit-and-run crashes
Two hit-and-run crashes occurred overnight, leaving one man dead and two others seriously injured, according to the Salt Lake City Police Dept.
SLC Mayor Erin Mendenhall, YouthCity Government volunteer at the Utah food Bank for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall and the YouthCity Government will be volunteering at the Utah Food Bank for this Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
lehifreepress.com
Thanksgiving Point to host day of service for hungry children on Monday
LEHI, Utah (January 5, 2023) – Thanksgiving Point invites the community to give back and serve during the annual Day of Service, held on Martin Luther King Jr. Day (January 16, 2023) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year, Thanksgiving Point and community partner Five.12 Foundation welcomes all to make “weekend bags” full of food for kids struggling with hunger in Utah.
KSLTV
Two snowmobilers rescued after being stranded in Nobletts Creek
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — Wasatch County Search and Rescue crews helped two snowmobilers stranded in deep snow Thursday evening. According to Wasatch County Search and Rescue, the 50 and 30-year-old snowmobilers were stuck in Nobletts Creek at approximately 5:50 p.m. The rescue took around five and a half hours...
kslnewsradio.com
Great Salt Lake tour showcases the shrinking lake and what is being uncovered
SALT LAKE CITY — A sign of a good adventure when there is mud and water involved. “How are everyone’s shoes? Waterproof?” asked Great Salt Lake Park Ranger Angelic Anderson to a group of people. However, no one seemed to mind how dirty or wet they got.
22 firefighters respond to Salt Lake City house fire
Salt Lake City Fire crews responded to a house fire Saturday morning.
KSLTV
Utah dancers hope to spark conversation about teens’ overuse of their phones
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah –– Young Utah dancers are sharing a message about the dangers of overusing social media. They performed Saturday night at the Mid-Valley Performing Arts Center in Taylorsville, and now they want to take their performance to schools around the valley. “I feel like we do a...
eastidahonews.com
Children who suffered complications after COVID will not see recurrence after vaccine, study says
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSL.com) — The COVID-19 vaccine does not cause any additional side effects for children who developed MIS-C, or multisystem inflammatory syndrome, a study co-authored by a Utah doctor found. The study was published earlier this month in the American Medical Association’s JAMA Network and addresses...
utahstories.com
SLC Gets Outdoor Retailer Back, but with a Sour Note Persisting
From Toyota Landcruisers to Lowa Boots, to Jack Wolfskin’s clothes to avalanche airbags exhibits and Wasatch and Kiitos beer –the Utah Outdoor Retailer Convention (OR), has officially returned to Salt Lake City after moving temporarily to Denver, Colorado. This week OR hosted over 400 exhibitors in the Salt...
BYU Newsnet
Family of killed Provo student pleads for answers
Nearly eight years after Elizabeth Elena Laguna Salgado went missing, her family is still seeking justice and hopes to keep her memory alive. Police have not publicly announced any suspects and have made no arrests in the case, although their investigation remains active. Elizabeth Salgado was an aspiring engineer and...
ABC 4
Eagle Mountain Residents Raise Concerns Over City Development Proposal
Eagle Mountain Residents Raise Concerns Over City Development Proposal. Eagle Mountain Residents Raise Concerns Over City …. Eagle Mountain Residents Raise Concerns Over City Development Proposal. Winner of Mega Millions Wins $1.35 billion on Friday …. The winner of the Mega Millions $1.35 billion prize purchased their ticket in Lebanon,...
ABC 4
Lawsuit Filed Against Boy Scout of America and LDS Church
Leaders of Crossroads of the West Council allegedly sexually abused a boy scout and told him to keep quiet about it. ABC4's Kade Garner brings us the latest information on the case. Lawsuit Filed Against Boy Scout of America and LDS …. Leaders of Crossroads of the West Council allegedly...
Comments / 3