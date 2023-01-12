ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laplace, LA

NOLA.com

Man shot at St. Rose home hospitalized in stable condition

Detectives with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that left one man wounded in St. Rose Thursday evening. The victim, a 20-year-old man, was taken to the hospital an reported to be in stable condition, according to the department. The shooting occurred about 5:40 p.m. in...
SAINT ROSE, LA
WWL

Covington man accused of shooting at car on Hwy 36 near Abita Springs

ABITA SPRINGS, La. — Authorities say a Covington man is in custody following a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the Abita Nursery subdivision near Abita Springs, La. According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Highway 36 and Nursery Street after receiving a call that a man had been shot while driving in the area.
ABITA SPRINGS, LA
an17.com

Driver dies in St. Tammany Parish crash Friday

MADISONVILLE---Friday night, shortly after 9 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 12 near LA Hwy 1077 in St. Tammany Parish. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending proper notification to next of kin. The initial investigation revealed...
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
WWL-AMFM

Slidell PD make record breaking drug bust

The Slidell Police Narcotics Division made the largest methamphetamine drug seizure in the city’s history, which is also one of the largest ever in St. Tammany Parish—a total of 52.2 lbs of crystal meth, with a street value of over $500,000 dollars.
SLIDELL, LA
WAFB

1 injured in shooting on Tiger Bend Road, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a shooting that happened on the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 14. The shooting reportedly happened at the Shenandoah Bend apartment complex just a little after 4 p.m. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, a man was shot in the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Teen Arrested Suspected of Threats Against Students at a Middle and High School on Social Media

Louisiana Teen Arrested Suspected of Threats Against Students at a Middle and High School on Social Media. Ouachita Parish, Louisiana – The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on January 12, 2023, that an investigation into threats against students at East Ouachita Middle School and Ouachita Parish High School had resulted in the arrest of a suspect.
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
WWL

Driver killed in I-12 crash near Madisonville

NEW ORLEANS — Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L are investigating a crash that occurred Friday night and claimed the life of one person on I-12 near Highway 1077 in St. Tammany Parish. The driver of a 2015 Chrysler 200 was traveling westbound on Interstate 12 just after...
MADISONVILLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Women Suspected of Theft·of Payment Cards

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Women Suspected of Theft·of Payment Cards. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On January 11, 2023, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reported that Financial Crimes Detectives are asking for help from the public in locating two women suspected of stealing almost $1,000 in Chime cards from the Perkins Road Circle K.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL

WWL

