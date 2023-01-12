MOUNT HEALTHY HEIGHTS, Ohio — Officers are responding to Mt. Healthy for a reported crash with injuries on Waycross Road and Hamilton Avenue. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.

MOUNT HEALTHY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO