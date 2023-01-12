ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Citrus County Chronicle

World Food Program chief: Somali famine slowed, not avoided

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — The head of the Nobel Peace Prize-winning World Food Program says support from donors like the United States and Germany have allowed it to postpone — though not entirely avert — famine in Somalia but stressed that “we’re not out of this yet.”
The Guardian

Outlook? Terrifying: TV weather presenters on the hell and horror of the climate crisis

Tuesday 19 July 2022 is a day that will stay with Ben Rich for ever. “I got up and immediately checked the weather observations to see what was going on,” he remembers. “Then I went to work for my shift. The station was really hot, the train was really hot, and I remember having this moment. I got a bit emotional about it, to be honest. I thought: this is huge. And if it can happen once, why can’t it happen again?”
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy