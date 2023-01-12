NBA Trade Rumors: Ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline, the LA Clippers could be eyeing a move for Mike Conley Jr. Before the season, the LA Clippers were one of the favorites to win the 2023 NBA Championship. A duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, along with one of the deepest rosters in the Western Conference, figured to be a strong threat to win it all.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO