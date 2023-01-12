Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Devastating tornado leaves Winston County residents with long road to recovery
The long road to recovery continues for many Alabamians following Thursday's devastating and deadly severe weather.
WAAY-TV
'It was too late': Michigan woman, her husband survive Decatur tornado while trapped in RV
Residents at Jay Landings RV Park were trying to pick up the pieces Friday, seeing what’s salvageable and beginning the cleanup process. Thursday's storm really left its mark at Jay Landings. Recreational vehicles and boats were flipped upside down. Some were toppled onto their sides. Several sustained damage — some mild; others pretty severe.
WAAY-TV
Tornado damage cleanup begins at Alabama boat and RV park
Jay Landings in Decatur was hit during Thursday's storms. Only 1 person had to be taken to a hospital for treatment.
WAAY-TV
Trinity woman devastated by damage to family home, property after EF-1 tornado
The past day and a half has been an emotional one for many families after Thursday's EF-1 tornado hit parts of Lawrence, Morgan and Limestone counties. For Felicia Hill, it's an experience she never wants to live out again. She remembered there being a "noise I've never heard before," she...
WAFF
Woman inside mobile home during EF-1 tornado at Jay Landings recalls scary situation
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - “I heard the wind change and I knew it must be the tornado.” Erin Papst’s instincts were right. She and her daughter were stuck inside her mobile home when an EF-1 tornado tore through Jay Landings Thursday morning. It was enough to turn...
wcbi.com
Officials report storm damage across northeast Mississippi into Alabama
DECATUR, Ala. (WCBI) – These same storms moved east and north into Alabama, causing damage across the Tennessee Valley. The Decatur Police Department is working on multiple reports of damage including overturned semi trucks, downed power lines, and debris. An overturned 18-wheeler was spotted on Highway 20 in Decatur...
themadisonrecord.com
NEIGHBORS: Limestone resident took cover in closet; many in county lost power
When trees and power lines started falling during strong winds Thursday morning, John Evans thought it was a tornado and hunkered down in a closet in the middle of his house in Limestone County. “My girlfriend and I were up in the bedroom, and we were looking outside at the...
Albertville man dead after possible medical event leads to crash
The Marshall County Coroner's Office says one is dead after a motor vehicle accident that may have been caused by a medical event.
WAAY-TV
Mother recalls rushing to storm shelter with toddler in her arms during Lawrence County tornado
Sarah Freeman was lying in bed with her 20-month-old son Noah early Thursday morning when she got a text and call about the bad weather. Freeman got up and looked outside. She had decided to start preparing a bag when she received a second call from her sister-in-law, warning her: "You need to leave your house right now."
22-year-old Hazel Green man dies after motorcycle crash
A 22-year-old man from Hazel Green has died from his injuries sustained in a crash that happened on January 10 near the Alabama/Tennessee state line.
WAAY-TV
Utility crews continue work to restore power knocked out by North Alabama storms
While the number of people still without power is much lower than it was Thursday morning, it hasn't reached zero, and that means the day isn't done for several utility crews in North Alabama. As of 5 p.m. Thursday, Decatur Utilities reported only 18 customers without power, down from about...
Storm damage photos from across the Tennessee Valley
Strong storms caused multiple reports of damage across the Tennessee Valley, from overturned semi trucks to downed power lines and debris.
Alabama Man Almost Grabs Radioactive Box in Road Thinking it was a 'Yeti Cooler,' Then Drives to Huntsville Hospital
An Alabama man thought he saw what looked like a yellow 'Yeti cooler' on Mooresville Road in Tanner, AL so he stopped to collect it. When he got close enough to read it, he saw the word "radioactive" with the sticker on it and decided to go get checked out at Huntsville Hospital just to be safe. The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has confirmed that there were two sources of radioactive material in the box. How can this happen in Alabama?
WAFF
Lawrence County residents band together to clean up storm damage
MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - Strong wind and quick storms decimated properties on County Road 177 in Moulton. Local farmer Larry Louallen said it was something he had never seen before. “It was like a big wind,” Louallen said. “The temperature just dropped drastically. Then the wind just picked up. Couldn’t...
themadisonrecord.com
Snow flurries possible after thunderstorms, ALDOT ready to respond
The cold front behind this morning’s storms and high winds will possibly bring scattered snow flurries and icy weather, the National Weather Service in Huntsville said. “We might have some minor accumulation which could impact travel,” said NWS forecaster Huntir Cramer. She said flurries could begin around 4...
WAFF
One dead in single-vehicle Marshall County crash
MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash believed to have been caused by a medical emergency. According to the Marshall County Coroner, Elton Mills, 59, was killed in a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Martling Road and Martling Gap Road. Investigators with the coroner’s office believe that Mills suffered a medical event that caused the crash.
One man dead after logging accident in Alabama
A logging accident in Alabama killed a man Wednesday when he was struck by a tree. The man was identified as Wesley Thorpe, 43, of Frankewing, Tennessee. Apparently he was working as part of a logging crew that was cutting trees in Limestone County, Alabama, off Reunion Road near the Reunion Church of Christ, The News Courier newspaper reported.
Box with radioactive material missing in north Alabama
Officials with the Alabama Department of Public Health are asking for the public’s help in locating a box that contains radioactive material. According to an ADPH statement reported by WHNT, Alabama Radiation Control received reports on Jan. 10 about a gauge containing two types of radioactive material that “did not appear to be in the possession of its owner.” It is believed the gauge was lost around 5750 Mooresville Road in Tanner in Limestone County.
North Alabama sees five homicides, one fatal deputy-involved shooting just two weeks into 2023
Five homicides and one death in a deputy-involved shooting have already marred the "clean slate" that a new year is supposed to bring.
Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q catches fire in Decatur, closed this weekend
Big Bob Gibson's Bar-B-Q caught fire in Decatur Friday night — marking the second blaze at a Gibson's location in a year.
