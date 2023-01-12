ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moulton, AL

wcbi.com

Officials report storm damage across northeast Mississippi into Alabama

DECATUR, Ala. (WCBI) – These same storms moved east and north into Alabama, causing damage across the Tennessee Valley. The Decatur Police Department is working on multiple reports of damage including overturned semi trucks, downed power lines, and debris. An overturned 18-wheeler was spotted on Highway 20 in Decatur...
DECATUR, AL
Zack Love

Alabama Man Almost Grabs Radioactive Box in Road Thinking it was a 'Yeti Cooler,' Then Drives to Huntsville Hospital

An Alabama man thought he saw what looked like a yellow 'Yeti cooler' on Mooresville Road in Tanner, AL so he stopped to collect it. When he got close enough to read it, he saw the word "radioactive" with the sticker on it and decided to go get checked out at Huntsville Hospital just to be safe. The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has confirmed that there were two sources of radioactive material in the box. How can this happen in Alabama?
TANNER, AL
WAFF

Lawrence County residents band together to clean up storm damage

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - Strong wind and quick storms decimated properties on County Road 177 in Moulton. Local farmer Larry Louallen said it was something he had never seen before. “It was like a big wind,” Louallen said. “The temperature just dropped drastically. Then the wind just picked up. Couldn’t...
MOULTON, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Snow flurries possible after thunderstorms, ALDOT ready to respond

The cold front behind this morning’s storms and high winds will possibly bring scattered snow flurries and icy weather, the National Weather Service in Huntsville said. “We might have some minor accumulation which could impact travel,” said NWS forecaster Huntir Cramer. She said flurries could begin around 4...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

One dead in single-vehicle Marshall County crash

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash believed to have been caused by a medical emergency. According to the Marshall County Coroner, Elton Mills, 59, was killed in a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Martling Road and Martling Gap Road. Investigators with the coroner’s office believe that Mills suffered a medical event that caused the crash.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

One man dead after logging accident in Alabama

A logging accident in Alabama killed a man Wednesday when he was struck by a tree. The man was identified as Wesley Thorpe, 43, of Frankewing, Tennessee. Apparently he was working as part of a logging crew that was cutting trees in Limestone County, Alabama, off Reunion Road near the Reunion Church of Christ, The News Courier newspaper reported.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Box with radioactive material missing in north Alabama

Officials with the Alabama Department of Public Health are asking for the public’s help in locating a box that contains radioactive material. According to an ADPH statement reported by WHNT, Alabama Radiation Control received reports on Jan. 10 about a gauge containing two types of radioactive material that “did not appear to be in the possession of its owner.” It is believed the gauge was lost around 5750 Mooresville Road in Tanner in Limestone County.
ALABAMA STATE

