ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Hoshi Ramen Headed to Fort Worth

By Amber D. Browne
What Now Dallas
What Now Dallas
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gzfz3_0kCgBRyJ00

Another Hoshi Ramen Japanese Fusion & Pub is in the works for the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. What Now Dallas earlier reported that Hoshi Ramen was being planned for a spot on Keller Pkwy. in Keller . Hoshi Ramen in Keller is expected to open sometime this March.

According to a recent project filing, a second Hoshi Ramen is planned for 7034 N. Blue Mound Rd., Ste. 7040, Fort Worth , TX 76131. The filing states construction could begin on the 2,000-square-foot space next month and be complete by early summer. The space would undergo an interior finish out before opening to the public.

Hoshi Ramen owner Injun Shim previously owned Taki Ramen in Wichita Falls . Shim told What Now Dallas that the Hoshi Ramen menu items have been finalized, but they are still working on pricing. Appetizers include edamame, deep fried octopus pastries, steamed buns, and spring rolls.

Other menu items include a variety of flavorful ramen dishes such as Texan Ramen with beef brisket or Vegetable Ramen. Diners can select the broth—Tonkotsu, which is a pork broth, Syoyu, which is a chicken and soy sauce broth, or miso, a fermented soybean paste—to be included in the ramen dish.

Special Noodle dishes, Korean Instant Ramen, and Rice Bowls will also be offered, as well as salads. Beer and sake, plus green tea, Japanese soda, and other non-alcoholic beverages are also on the menu.



Keep up with What Now Dallas’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dallasexpress.com

Notable Stained Glass in North Texas

Home to many notable pieces of architecture, art displays, and more, North Texas also has some of the most beautiful vintage-stained glass, which is accessible for public viewing in numerous places. KERA News listed what it considers the top eight places to find stained glass in North Texas, from restaurants...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

H-E-B to Open a Second DFW Location

Grocery chain H-E-B is continuing its expansion into North Texas and the Dallas-Fort Worth area by opening up a second location in Frisco, according to the Dallas Morning News. Frisco’s planning and zoning staff granted the San Antonio-based H-E-B a 30-day extension to submit the preliminary paperwork for the eventual...
FRISCO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth's Omni Theater Returning With Major Upgrade

Fort Worth's Omni IMAX is returning as a new reimagined digital dome. If you grew up in Fort Worth, you probably remember the Omni Theater IMAX at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History. For nearly 40 years, it was a hot destination for those who wanted to experience...
FORT WORTH, TX
Whiskey Riff

Koe Wetzel To Open New Bar And Restaurant, Koe Wetzel’s Riot Room, In Fort Worth, Texas

Forget all those artist-owned bars on Broadway in Nashville… It looks like Koe Wetzel might be gearing up to open his own bar and restaurant, Koe Wetzel’s Riot Room, in Fort Worth, Texas soon. As of right now, there’s not much information out there, but a fan shared this picture yesterday of what looks to be the front of the building with Koe’s signature logo plastered front and center: @KoeWetzel pretty excited about this!! pic.twitter.com/xooC9MCdZZ — Bradley Winkenweder (@brawink) January […] The post Koe Wetzel To Open New Bar And Restaurant, Koe Wetzel’s Riot Room, In Fort Worth, Texas first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

New east Fort Worth mural gives Black businesses a chance to be seen

Artist Armando Castelan was up on an orange scaffolding using a paintbrush for hours on end. With each stroke of his brush, Castelan’s vision comes into shape: a mural honoring Black business in Fort Worth. The artwork is on the east-facing wall of Community Frontline’s headquarters, 2800 Yeager St. The mural is expected to be completed ahead of the start of Black Heritage Month in February.
FORT WORTH, TX
tourcounsel.com

Highland Park Village | Shopping mall in Dallas, Texas

If you want to visit luxury stores, Highland Park Village will be the best mall in Dallas that you can visit. This mall is not as big as others on the list, but it is full of exclusive brands. Of course, if you want to go shopping you have to arrive with your wallet loaded and your cards ready, since it is the most expensive in the entire city. And it is that only the best brands in the world of luxury fashion are present here. This includes multiple famous firms such as Tom Ford, Dior, Valentino, Chanel or Celine.
DALLAS, TX
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Fort Worth

Eagle Mountain Lake is a hidden gem in the state of Texas. Not only is it the most beautiful and deepest lake in Fort Worth, but it’s also a haven for outdoor enthusiasts. With over 8,600 acres, you’ll find plenty of opportunities to fish, water-ski, wakeboard, and boat on this recreational lake. And if you love nature, you’ll be happy to know that this lake is home to a wide variety of wildlife species. This makes it a vital part of the local ecosystem.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

South Dallas Warehouse Sells for $47M

A southern Dallas industrial building is changing ownership just months after it was previously sold. Lake Washington Partnership, a Seattle-based company, has acquired the Tradepoint 20-45 property, a recently built warehouse and distribution building on Cleveland Road south of Interstate 20, according to a press release. The building was developed...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Restaurant Rebrands After Lawsuit

The owner of Dallas restaurant Carbone’s Fine Food and Wine has agreed to permanently change the establishment’s name following the settlement of a lawsuit. The new name of the Oak Lawn Avenue restaurant will be Barsotti’s Fine Foods & Liqueurs, named after owner Julian Barsotti. In 2022,...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

The Cuellar Family’s Latest Restaurant is an Ode To Their Legacy

Take a San Antonio native to a Dallas Tex-Mex restaurant if you ever want to have a contentious dinner debate. You will hear all their pet theories: the ways our city’s Tex-Mex is not the same, how strange it is that a cuisine can be so much better only a few hours down the road. Have enough of these meals, and your social life will become a catalog of other people’s disappointments: bland or dry rice, timid salsas, mushy and mysterious enchilada fillings, guacamole overcrowded with ingredients, pico de gallo wilting on scalding-hot plates.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt.com

What’s Developing: Build-to-Rent Homes in Chisholm Trail Ranch

As more newly completed homes are coming on the market from Sandlin Homes, HistoryMaker Homes, Lennar, and others, Avanta Residential has announced a new build-to-rent community of townhomes and patio homes coming in Spring 2024. Avanta Residential recently closed funding for 26 acres within the Chisholm Trail Ranch to develop...
FORT WORTH, TX
95.5 KLAQ

The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A Sundown Town

The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
TEXAS STATE
Michele Freeman

Texas Rangers seek killer in 43-year-old cold case murder of Elizabeth Barclay in Dallas, Texas

On October 23, 1979, seven-year-old Elizabeth Barclay, her three-year-old brother, Scotty, and neighborhood friend, five-year-old J.R. Potter, left their apartment complex on Starlight Road to walk to a nearby store (different sources state they were going to a convenience or a grocery store). According to the Texas Rangers, who re-opened the decades-old unsolved murder case in 2019, Elizabeth was kidnapped in the area of 2900 West Northwest Highway in Dallas, Texas around 7 p.m.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Portillo’s Opens First Texas Location

Portillo’s, a Chicago-based fast food hot dog restaurant, has finally made its way to North Dallas. This will be the first Portillo’s in the Lone Star State. The grand opening of the 7,900-square-foot restaurant grand will be on Wednesday, January 18. It will be located in The Colony at 4560 Destination Drive and will feature a double drive-thru and be able to seat over 260 customers. The location’s decor will incorporate elements from the surrounding community.
DALLAS, TX
What Now Dallas

What Now Dallas

Dallas, TX
1K+
Followers
387
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas-Forth Worth's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowdfw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy