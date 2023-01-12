Hoshi Ramen Headed to Fort Worth

Another Hoshi Ramen Japanese Fusion & Pub is in the works for the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. What Now Dallas earlier reported that Hoshi Ramen was being planned for a spot on Keller Pkwy. in Keller . Hoshi Ramen in Keller is expected to open sometime this March.

According to a recent project filing, a second Hoshi Ramen is planned for 7034 N. Blue Mound Rd., Ste. 7040, Fort Worth , TX 76131. The filing states construction could begin on the 2,000-square-foot space next month and be complete by early summer. The space would undergo an interior finish out before opening to the public.

Hoshi Ramen owner Injun Shim previously owned Taki Ramen in Wichita Falls . Shim told What Now Dallas that the Hoshi Ramen menu items have been finalized, but they are still working on pricing. Appetizers include edamame, deep fried octopus pastries, steamed buns, and spring rolls.

Other menu items include a variety of flavorful ramen dishes such as Texan Ramen with beef brisket or Vegetable Ramen. Diners can select the broth—Tonkotsu, which is a pork broth, Syoyu, which is a chicken and soy sauce broth, or miso, a fermented soybean paste—to be included in the ramen dish.

Special Noodle dishes, Korean Instant Ramen, and Rice Bowls will also be offered, as well as salads. Beer and sake, plus green tea, Japanese soda, and other non-alcoholic beverages are also on the menu.

