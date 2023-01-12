Read full article on original website
Miss Thailand wore a dress made out of soda tabs at the Miss Universe pageant
Miss Thailand Anna Sueangam-iam's soda-tab gown paid tribute to her parents, who were garbage collectors.
US student dies trying to climb into her locked Airbnb in Cancun
A 20-year-old woman from Massachusetts died while vacationing in Cancun, Mexico, after she fell from a balcony while trying to access her locked Airbnb.Leah Pearse, a nursing student at Simmons University in Boston, found herself locked out of her Airbnb in Cancun on 6 January, according to NBC Boston. She tried to access the building by climbing onto her third-floor balcony.Ms Pearse slipped during her climb and fell, reportedly dying instantly upon impact, according to her obituary.She was described as "an outstanding individual who encompassed the full range of human emotions with such a depth and compassion for other that...
The "Unknown Child" of the Titanic was only identified 100 years after the ship sank
A crewman recovered the body of a 19-month-old toddler from the ocean on 21 April 1912. This was five days after the sinking of the Titanic. At the time of recovery, the sailors on board the recovery ship were shocked that they had pulled out a very young child. The child could only be identified by his physical description and what he wore.
Catholic Priests Express Concern That There Are Too Many Possessed People To Manage
Catholic priests lament that there are simply too many possessed individuals in the world. The exorcist community in Italy is reportedly at capacity, with some priests reporting daily caseloads in the double digits. The exhausted priests told researchers at Regina Apostolorum's 16th annual exorcism course in Rome that they needed assistance.
A woman from Texas is served an eviction order to leave her multi-million dollar home in Italy
Rita Jenrette, age 73, from Texas is an American actress, TV journalist, and real-estate executive. Jenrette has dabbled in politics, real estate, and the entertainment industry. Her first marriage was to Democratic whip John Jenrette of South Carolina. The couple divorced in 1981.
These US cities have the worst life expectancy, report finds
While people born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, can expect to live around 83 years on average, natives of Jackson, Mississippi, have lives that are 8.6 years shorter.
The 44th International Exhibition on Environmental Technology and Green Energy to Be Held From June 7 to 9 in South Korea - Registration for ENVEX 2023 Is Open
SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 16, 2023-- The 44th International Exhibition on Environmental Technology and Green Energy (ENVEX 2023) will be held from June 7 to 9, 2023 at COEX Hall A, Seoul, South Korea, celebrating its 44th host. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230116005016/en/ Korea Environmental Preservation Association (KEPA) hosts ENVEX 2023 at COEX Hall A, Seoul from June 7 to June 9, 2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Andaz Brand Debuts in Thailand With the Opening of Andaz Pattaya Jomtien Beach
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 16, 2023-- Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today the opening of Andaz Pattaya Jomtien Beach, marking the debut of the Andaz brand in Thailand. Nestled across over 15 acres (6.4 hectares) of stunning beachfront land, amid mature trees and gardens overlooking the Gulf of Thailand, this luxury lifestyle resort provides a myriad of ways for guests to express their personal style and connect with the local culture and nature, from destination excursions to authentic dining, wellness and family activities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230116005039/en/ Beach Pool at Andaz Pattaya Jomtien Beach (Photo: Business Wire)
