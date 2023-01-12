Nonprofit opens new affordable living for seniors in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A local nonprofit housing corporation cut the ribbon on a new affordable living senior center in downtown Grand Rapids Thursday.

ICCF Community Homes held a ribbon cutting ceremony for The Southgate, a four-story newly constructed development that has 56 units of senior housing. Fifty of the affordable units are low-income households. The remaining six will be rented at market rate.

The one and two-bedroom units are meant for people 62 years and older. The Southgate is located at 438 Division Ave. S in downtown Grand Rapids .

ICCF Community Home called the $19 million project “much-needed.”

“We continue to experience a housing crisis in our city. Inflation has only exasperated the situation, making it increasingly more difficult for many demographic groups to find affordable housing,” said Michelle Covington, Vice President of Advancement at ICCF Community Homes. “This beautiful building will contribute to the vibrancy of this neighborhood and provide some 50 seniors with an affordable, safe place to call home.”

Amenities at the housing center include community, fitness and laundry spaces, a library in the lobby and bike storage. There are also outdoor spaces including a sculpture and a bocce ball court. There is also a bus station in front of the building that connects residents with the rest of Grand Rapids.











“We’re really excited for this to become a community, a place where people are connecting with each other but also able to live independently as older adults,” said Ryan VerWys, CEO of ICCF Community Homes. “We know that people want to be able to age in place, have the autonomy to live on their own but also still be connected with community and support, and that’s really what residents will get here at The Southgate.”

When The Southgate launched online residency, it was fully booked within two days, ICCF said. Residents are expected to be able to move in Feb. 1.

