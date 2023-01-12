ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Nonprofit opens new affordable living for seniors in Grand Rapids

By Anna Skog
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mEt2q_0kCgB9Pi00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A local nonprofit housing corporation cut the ribbon on a new affordable living senior center in downtown Grand Rapids Thursday.

ICCF Community Homes held a ribbon cutting ceremony for The Southgate, a four-story newly constructed development that has 56 units of senior housing. Fifty of the affordable units are low-income households. The remaining six will be rented at market rate.

The one and two-bedroom units are meant for people 62 years and older. The Southgate is located at 438 Division Ave. S in downtown Grand Rapids .

ICCF Community Home called the $19 million project “much-needed.”

“We continue to experience a housing crisis in our city. Inflation has only exasperated the situation, making it increasingly more difficult for many demographic groups to find affordable housing,” said Michelle Covington, Vice President of Advancement at ICCF Community Homes. “This beautiful building will contribute to the vibrancy of this neighborhood and provide some 50 seniors with an affordable, safe place to call home.”

Amenities at the housing center include community, fitness and laundry spaces, a library in the lobby and bike storage. There are also outdoor spaces including a sculpture and a bocce ball court. There is also a bus station in front of the building that connects residents with the rest of Grand Rapids.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AqnnF_0kCgB9Pi00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BMW4g_0kCgB9Pi00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kiKej_0kCgB9Pi00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uxEn5_0kCgB9Pi00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jNmYp_0kCgB9Pi00

“We’re really excited for this to become a community, a place where people are connecting with each other but also able to live independently as older adults,” said Ryan VerWys, CEO of ICCF Community Homes. “We know that people want to be able to age in place, have the autonomy to live on their own but also still be connected with community and support, and that’s really what residents will get here at The Southgate.”

When The Southgate launched online residency, it was fully booked within two days, ICCF said. Residents are expected to be able to move in Feb. 1.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

Corewell Health plans outpatient heart surgical center in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Corewell Health is planning to build a one-story outpatient cardiovascular surgery center near the corner of East Beltline Avenue NE and Bradford Street. The building will house 20 staff, three cardiac catheterization labs, 16 preparation and recovery bays, and room for a fourth catheterization lab if needed, said Rodney VanderZand, manager of planning and design at Corewell, formerly known as Spectrum Health.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Noah Keener

Grand Rapids, Michigan - A Hilarious Insider's Perspective on College Life in the City"

As a college student in Grand Rapids, Michigan, one quickly learns that there's more to this midwestern town than just a bunch of furniture factories. Sure, you've got your pick of delicious beers at Founders, a world-renowned art museum in the form of the Meijer Gardens, and a thriving downtown scene, but there's also a unique sense of community and pride among the student population.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Demolition begins on downtown Muskegon’s ‘tumor on the Torrent’

MUSKEGON, MI – A deteriorating historic carriage house in downtown Muskegon has been demolished and work has begun to remove a large “tumor” from the main house. Earlier this year, the Downtown Muskegon Development Corp., a non-profit established to develop the downtown, acquired the former Community Services Building with the intent of tearing it down.
MUSKEGON, MI
muskegonchannel.com

Step it Up Muskegon - $1000 for STEAM Along The Lakeshore May 6th

The push? Help to teach young people the benefits of science, technology, engineering, arts and math. Truth be told, they all go hand in hand in some way or another. The challenge? Engaging these young minds in ways that inspire, motivate and drive them to drop the entertainment they have today....which, let's be honest...we'd have a pretty hard time putting down too compared to an Atari 2600. Add in things like Tic Tok and YouTube and the level of input to a sponge of a little mind...well, keeping as far ahead as we can to help them learn is the mission we have as adults.
MUSKEGON, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

28K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy