Great Falls man charged with deliberate homicide after calling 911 to report body found in his yard

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in MontanaAlina AndrasMontana State
Bed Bath & Beyond Will Close 150 Stores. What Should You Expect?Ty D.Great Falls, MT
Bed Bath & Beyond Announces Latest Permanent Store ClosureJoel EisenbergTwin Falls, ID
4 Amazing Burger Places in MontanaAlina AndrasMontana State
A gun-toting former slave became the first black woman to work for the U.S. Postal ServiceAnita DurairajCascade, MT
Related
theelectricgf.com
Washington man admits trafficking fentanyl in Great Falls
A Spokane, Wash., man admitted to trafficking charges Jan. 11 after law enforcement found hundreds of fentanyl pills in a vehicle in which he was a passenger in Great Falls, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. Yevgeniy Rudnitskiy, 34, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute controlled substances in federal...
msuexponent.com
Court documents released for Great Falls homicide
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A Great Falls man is accused of deliberate homicide after calling emergency services to report a disturbance and a body in his yard.
Fairfield Sun Times
GFPD talks about hiring struggles
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Tt might seem like police departments around the nation are always hiring; and with more violent crime in the Electric City, The Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) is working to hire more people to combat the crime and serve the community. However, that's not as easy...
NBCMontana
Bed, Bath and Beyond to close 1 Montana store, other locations remain open
MISSOULA, Mont. — Bed, Bath and Beyond is closing a number of stores nationwide, including one in Montana. Stores in Missoula, Kalispell and Bozeman are safe for now, but the Great Falls location is on the list of closures. The company released an updated list of stores that have...
theelectricgf.com
Great Falls man charged for actions during Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol breach
A Montana man was arraigned Jan. 12 on misdemeanor charges, including disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Patrick William O’Brien, 54, of Great Falls, was charged in a criminal complaint filed in...
ecitybeat.com
Good News And Bad News, Great Falls: Building Permits Up, Crime Up
Well, Great Falls friends and neighbors, there’s some good news and there’s some bad news. According to a recent analysis by the City of Great Falls Planning and Community Development Department new construction and building permits are not just on an upward trend over the past year, they’re up by a lot.
Fairfield Sun Times
C-130's getting upgrades at the Montana Air National Guard
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Back in October, the Air Force grounded nearly all of it's C-130 Hercules Aircrafts due to problems with their propeller barrels; this included the C-130's at the Montana Air National Guard. But this month, the Montana Air National Guard is getting updates to the planes, and...
4 Great Pizza Places in Montana
If you live in Montana and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
theelectricgf.com
Business Bites: Ignite 2023; Central Avenue Meats, Enbar, The Block closed for upgrades
Local businesses and organizations gave updates on their projects during Ignite, hosted by the Great Falls Development Authority on Jan. 13. Montana Specialty Mills announced their expansion project to improve the facility’s production capabilities through new, quality equipment and other upgrades, according to Dave Loboy, company president. Pasta Montana...
406mtsports.com
2009 world champion Jesse Kruse wins saddle bronc title at Montana Circuit Finals
GREAT FALLS — The rodeo lifestyle is all encompassing, taking families on a zig-zag pattern across the country. It provides unique memories, watching children grow up in the backdrop of their parents' careers. Saddle bronc rider Jesse Kruse, father of three, knows all too well. On a night he...
montanasports.com
Champions crowned at 44th Montana Circuit Finals rodeo
Results from the Final round of the 44th Annual Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals, Montana Expo Park, Great Falls, Montana January 14, 2023. Bareback Riding: 1. Tucker Zingg, 88 points on Sankey Rodoes Shoutin Shoes, $2439.68; 2. Tristan Hansen, 83, $1829.76; 3/4. Brice Patterson and Caleb Bennett 82, $914.88 each; 5. Trevar McAllister, 80; 6. Will Norstrom, 76; 7. Tyler Nelson, 72; 8. Ty Owens, 67; No Times – Calder Peterson; George Gillespie; Kaleb Norstrom.
Comments / 0