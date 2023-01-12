ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Fitness trainer shares tips for boosting wellness in 2023

By Ashley Howard
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0El9Hd_0kCgB5so00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – Each new year, some people challenge themselves to improve their overall health and well-being.

Restaurateur: Ghost kitchens ‘tear apart’ community, food scene

To help kick off a healthier new year, nationally recognized health coach and fitness trainer Ariel Belgrave joined Everyday Northwest with tips for creating healthy habits and the Listerine 21-day challenge.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Evan Crosby

10 Portland Employers That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Portland, OR. - The Pacific Northwest has long attracted newcomers seeking a new life and new opportunities, including good-paying jobs. As the second-largest city in the Pacific Northwest after Seattle, Portland is home to a metro area of around 2.5 million residents, as well as a strong, diversified economy.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

A reflection on homelessness in Portland, through the eyes of a housed neighbor

Your browser does not support the audio element. Jakob Hollenbeck moved from Eugene to Portland this past summer. While he witnessed homelessness in Eugene, and even wrote an opinion piece about it for his university, he was still surprised by what he saw in Portland. Over time, he became friends with some of his neighbors experiencing homelessness. They were ultimately forced to move, he says, after the city posted a notice for them to vacate the area. Hollenbeck says his neighbors deserved to stay. He joins us with more on his experiences and how he views Portland’s policies regarding homelessness.
PORTLAND, OR
portlandlivingonthecheap.com

Krispy Kreme Friday the 13th Deal

There is no such thing as bad luck at Krispy Kreme! Get a special deal on Friday the 13th. Celebrate the special date with a sweet deal from Krispy Kreme. On Friday, January 13, Krispy Kreme is offering a Lucky $13 Original Glazed Double Dozen deal all day long. Get...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Surface lows push Pacific Ocean moisture into Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of heavy rain takes aim at the western half of the country Sunday. Two surface lows will help push moisture from the Pacific Ocean inland throughout the day. The parade of storms will continue to help increase Portland’s monthly rainfall totals. As of...
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

51K+
Followers
20K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy