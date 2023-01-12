This was the most popular type of scam across NC in 2022, BBB says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Online purchasing scams were the most common types of grifts in eastern North Carolina last year, pulling in nearly 500 people, the local Better Business Bureau office says.

The BBB on Thursday released its list of the 10 most frequent scams in 2022.

It says 487 people fell victim to an online purchasing scam. They typically involve sales through websites with classified ad listings or other direct seller-to-buyer sites where a scammer might send a bogus check and ask for a refund of alleged overpayment or failed to deliver purchased goods.

Employment scams were No. 2 with 173 of them reported on Scam Tracker, followed by phishing scams and sweepstakes, lottery or prize scams.

