southbmore.com
THB Bagelry & Deli Opening at McHenry Row in Locust Point
Popular Baltimore area-based bagel shop THB Bagelry & Deli has announced it will open its seventh location at McHenry Row in Locust Point. Iron Rooster recently downsized its space at the shopping center, and THB will occupy approximately 2,000 sq. ft. of the 7,000 sq. ft. retail suite that was previously entirely Iron Rooster. THB will take over the northern corner of the space that bookends the apartment building and shopping center.
foxbaltimore.com
The Salvation Army of Central Maryland holds 5th Annual Bundle up Baltimore event
NOTTINGHAM, Md. (WBFF) — The Salvation Army of Central Maryland held their 5th Annual Bundle up Baltimore event on Saturday. Salvation Army Community Relations Director Sherryn Gaworecki said they partnered up with ZIPS dry cleaners and Today's 101.9 to collect coats, jackets and blankets for Baltimore's venerable residents battling homelessness and unemployment.
Wbaltv.com
MLK Day of Service: Where to volunteer in the Baltimore area
There are many volunteer opportunities across Baltimore, particularly for a day of service on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Known as a day on, not a day off, organizations are looking for your help to improve the greater good. Here are a few of them:. Gov.-elect Wes Moore and Lt....
weaa.org
Baltimore’s Empanada Lady
Elisa Milan is an entrepreneur and curator of Puerto-Rican culture. The California native is the owner of The Empanada Lady, a boutique cafe located within Motor House in Baltimore City.
B&O Railroad Museum conducts special event ahead of MLK Jr. Day
BALTIMORE - As the national prepares to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, the B&O Railroad Museum held a special event on Sunday.The museum had a special day of train rides, educational activities for children and a special tour of the new exhibit "The Underground Railroad: Freedom Seekers on the B&O Railroad.Officials at the museum told WJZ how railroads and Martin Luther King Jr. are connected."It was the same Freedom Seekers who helped sabotage the railroads and helped the union win the forces, so it's every step of the way," an official said.
South Baltimore's Diablo Doughnuts moving to Overlea
Diablo Doughnuts announced it's moving from Hanover Street in the Brooklyn area to the Beltway Plaza shopping center, on Belair Road just south of I-695.
Protestors clash over Canton library's drag queen story hour
BALTIMORE -- A drag queen story hour took place in Canton on Saturday.This wasn't the first time the Canton branch of Baltimore's Enoch Pratt Free Library hosted a drag queen story hour for children in the area.But this time, the story hour was met with protestors and counter-protestors.The library hosted the event in partnership with the Church on the Square in Canton. Law enforcement officers were posted at all of the entrances to the church where the story hour took place. Children of all ages and their caregivers were invited to "listen to stories about having pride in yourself," according to...
foxbaltimore.com
Wintry feel this weekend in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 8 a.m. January 14th — A wintry feel briefly takes over for the weekend after an above average start to the month of January. Saturday's high temperatures drop to below average for the first time this year. Highs only reach the low 40s under partly cloudy skies with winds gusting up to 30 mph. This means wind chill temperatures remain near freezing much of the afternoon.
Texas BBQ chain opening restaurants in Pasadena and Little Italy
A Texas-based barbecue restaurant chain is moving in on Maryland. Dickey's Barbecue Pit just opened in Pasadena, Anne Arundel County, and is also planning a downtown Baltimore location
weaa.org
Names of Baltimore’s 2022 homicide victims to be displayed on a banner this weekend
(Baltimore, MD) -- The names of 333 victims killed in gun violence in Baltimore last year will go on display this weekend outside the New Covenant Church in the 1800 block of Wickes Avenue. The 20-feet-wide and 30-feet-tall banner is a project of the Guardian Angels. The community service and...
foxbaltimore.com
Apparent barricade situation underway in northwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are blocking off roads in northwest Baltimore because of an apparent barricade situation. Police can be seen blocking off streets near Chatham Road. STAY WITH FOX45 NEWS FOR UPDATES.
Dinosaurs to invade Baltimore: Jurassic Quest coming to fairgrounds
BALTIMORE -- Over 160 million years of dinosaurs are coming to the Baltimore area. Jurassic Quest, an interactive dinosaur experience, will be at the Maryland State Fairgrounds this weekend. WJZ's Amy Kawata got a sneak peak Friday morning before doors opened in the afternoon, and she made a fearsome new friend. The experience will feature life-like moving and roaring dinosaurs, dinosaur-themed rides and attractions, live shows, interactive science and art activities including a giant fossil dig and more, organizers said. Kids and adults of all ages are welcome. The experience also has a "Triceratots" soft play area for the youngest visitors. The event runs from Friday, Jan. 13 to Monday, Jan. 16. General Admission tickets are $22, and kids unlimited admission is $36. Senior admission is $19 Buy tickets to the event here, and use the code RAPTOR for a special discount.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore County police address rumors about disturbances at shopping centers
WHITE MARSH, Md. — Baltimore County police hope a safety strategy will help deter any disturbances this weekend. Additional officers will be patrolling because of the Baltimore Ravens game and the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday festivities. There's also a social media post calling for a large gathering at...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore County police react to call for chaos at White Marsh Mall Saturday
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — Baltimore County police are reacting to a "call for chaos." Organizers are telling participants to meet at White Marsh Mall this weekend. Shoppers at the mall Thursday were speaking out about the threat of pending mayhem at the mall.
'This is all we eat': Customers excited about first Raising Canes in Maryland, opens in Towson
BALTIMORE - Raising Cane's has made its Maryland debut in Towson.A long line of customers waited, some for hours, Thursday to enjoy the popular chicken restaurant, which originally started in Louisiana.The store's grand opening was held Thursday in Towson.The new restaurant is situated a short distance from the Towson University campus. Lines of customers wrapped around the corner Thursday. "I got off work at 3 a.m. and I got here at 6 a.m. so I'm a little sleep deprived but I'm making it work," customer Connor Hineline said.Live music, Towson mascot Doc the Tiger, photos and more made it a full-on...
Wbaltv.com
March, prayer walk through west Baltimore remembers lives lost to gun violence
A peaceful march and prayer walk made its way across west Baltimore to remember the lives lost to gun violence last year and a student who was killed in last week's mass shooting. People said they attended Saturday because they're fed up with the killings and they want more Baltimoreans...
wypr.org
Maxwell, Raheem DeVaughn and others join lineup for Moore’s inaugural gala
Grammy Award-winner Maxwell and R&B singer-songwriter Raheem DeVaughn are among the headliners for Gov.-elect Wes Moore’s inaugural gala in Baltimore, the organizing committee announced Thursday. Additional performances by beloved local R&B group Dru Hill, Baltimore trumpeter Brandon Woody, ballerina Caroline Rocher Barnes, the Morton Street Dance Center, the University...
CBS News
'Not just an admirer': Gov.-elect Wes Moore to take oath on Frederick Douglass Bible at swearing-in ceremony
BALTIMORE - Wes Moore will put his hand on the Frederick Douglass Bible on Wednesday when he is sworn in as Maryland's next governor. Moore's inauguration ceremony will begin at noon on Wednesday at the State House in Annapolis. When he takes oath, the governor-elect, who defeated Republican Dan Cox...
Bay Net
Lucky Lottery Pool Collects $250,000 Top-Prize Win
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Only a few months ago, a restaurant owner came into Maryland Lottery headquarters to claim a $100,000 top-prize scratch-off win. The Glen Burnie resident made his way back to the Winner’s Circle this week on behalf of a Lottery pool that includes 20 of his employees.
mdlottery.com
Baltimore Pizza Worker Rolling in the Dough after $25,000 Pick 5 Win
Baltimore resident Darryl Mason celebrates his $25,000 Pick 5 win. Lucky numbers help him take home top prize on $.50 wager. Darryl Mason is still trying to take in the fact that his Pick 5 ticket from the Jan. 6 evening drawing made him $25,000 richer. The Baltimore man came to Lottery headquarters to claim his prize with a big smile on his face.
