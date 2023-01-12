ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southbmore.com

THB Bagelry & Deli Opening at McHenry Row in Locust Point

Popular Baltimore area-based bagel shop THB Bagelry & Deli has announced it will open its seventh location at McHenry Row in Locust Point. Iron Rooster recently downsized its space at the shopping center, and THB will occupy approximately 2,000 sq. ft. of the 7,000 sq. ft. retail suite that was previously entirely Iron Rooster. THB will take over the northern corner of the space that bookends the apartment building and shopping center.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

The Salvation Army of Central Maryland holds 5th Annual Bundle up Baltimore event

NOTTINGHAM, Md. (WBFF) — The Salvation Army of Central Maryland held their 5th Annual Bundle up Baltimore event on Saturday. Salvation Army Community Relations Director Sherryn Gaworecki said they partnered up with ZIPS dry cleaners and Today's 101.9 to collect coats, jackets and blankets for Baltimore's venerable residents battling homelessness and unemployment.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

MLK Day of Service: Where to volunteer in the Baltimore area

There are many volunteer opportunities across Baltimore, particularly for a day of service on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Known as a day on, not a day off, organizations are looking for your help to improve the greater good. Here are a few of them:. Gov.-elect Wes Moore and Lt....
BALTIMORE, MD
weaa.org

Baltimore’s Empanada Lady

Elisa Milan is an entrepreneur and curator of Puerto-Rican culture. The California native is the owner of The Empanada Lady, a boutique cafe located within Motor House in Baltimore City.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

B&O Railroad Museum conducts special event ahead of MLK Jr. Day

BALTIMORE - As the national prepares to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, the B&O Railroad Museum held a special event on Sunday.The museum had a special day of train rides, educational activities for children and a special tour of the new exhibit "The Underground Railroad: Freedom Seekers on the B&O Railroad.Officials at the museum told WJZ how railroads and Martin Luther King Jr. are connected."It was the same Freedom Seekers who helped sabotage the railroads and helped the union win the forces, so it's every step of the way," an official said.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Protestors clash over Canton library's drag queen story hour

BALTIMORE -- A drag queen story hour took place in Canton on Saturday.This wasn't the first time the Canton branch of Baltimore's Enoch Pratt Free Library hosted a drag queen story hour for children in the area.But this time, the story hour was met with protestors and counter-protestors.The library hosted the event in partnership with the Church on the Square in Canton. Law enforcement officers were posted at all of the entrances to the church where the story hour took place. Children of all ages and their caregivers were invited to "listen to stories about having pride in yourself," according to...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Wintry feel this weekend in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 8 a.m. January 14th — A wintry feel briefly takes over for the weekend after an above average start to the month of January. Saturday's high temperatures drop to below average for the first time this year. Highs only reach the low 40s under partly cloudy skies with winds gusting up to 30 mph. This means wind chill temperatures remain near freezing much of the afternoon.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Dinosaurs to invade Baltimore: Jurassic Quest coming to fairgrounds

BALTIMORE -- Over 160 million years of dinosaurs are coming to the Baltimore area. Jurassic Quest, an interactive dinosaur experience, will be at the Maryland State Fairgrounds this weekend. WJZ's Amy Kawata got a sneak peak Friday morning before doors opened in the afternoon, and she made a fearsome new friend. The experience will feature life-like moving and roaring dinosaurs, dinosaur-themed rides and attractions, live shows, interactive science and art activities including a giant fossil dig and more, organizers said. Kids and adults of all ages are welcome. The experience also has a "Triceratots" soft play area for the youngest visitors.   The event runs from Friday, Jan. 13 to Monday, Jan. 16. General Admission tickets are $22, and kids unlimited admission is $36. Senior admission is $19 Buy tickets to the event here, and use the code RAPTOR for a special discount. 
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

'This is all we eat': Customers excited about first Raising Canes in Maryland, opens in Towson

BALTIMORE - Raising Cane's has made its Maryland debut in Towson.A long line of customers waited, some for hours, Thursday to enjoy the popular chicken restaurant, which originally started in Louisiana.The store's grand opening was held Thursday in Towson.The new restaurant is situated a short distance from the Towson University campus. Lines of customers wrapped around the corner Thursday. "I got off work at 3 a.m. and I got here at 6 a.m. so I'm a little sleep deprived but I'm making it work," customer Connor Hineline said.Live music, Towson mascot Doc the Tiger, photos and more made it a full-on...
TOWSON, MD
wypr.org

Maxwell, Raheem DeVaughn and others join lineup for Moore’s inaugural gala

Grammy Award-winner Maxwell and R&B singer-songwriter Raheem DeVaughn are among the headliners for Gov.-elect Wes Moore’s inaugural gala in Baltimore, the organizing committee announced Thursday. Additional performances by beloved local R&B group Dru Hill, Baltimore trumpeter Brandon Woody, ballerina Caroline Rocher Barnes, the Morton Street Dance Center, the University...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Lucky Lottery Pool Collects $250,000 Top-Prize Win

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Only a few months ago, a restaurant owner came into Maryland Lottery headquarters to claim a $100,000 top-prize scratch-off win. The Glen Burnie resident made his way back to the Winner’s Circle this week on behalf of a Lottery pool that includes 20 of his employees.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
mdlottery.com

Baltimore Pizza Worker Rolling in the Dough after $25,000 Pick 5 Win

Baltimore resident Darryl Mason celebrates his $25,000 Pick 5 win. Lucky numbers help him take home top prize on $.50 wager. Darryl Mason is still trying to take in the fact that his Pick 5 ticket from the Jan. 6 evening drawing made him $25,000 richer. The Baltimore man came to Lottery headquarters to claim his prize with a big smile on his face.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy