City Transfer Room

Report: Manchester City Fullback Joao Cancelo Is Attracting Interest From Europe

By Jake Mahon
 3 days ago

The Portugal international has seen his game time significantly reduced in the Premier League following the World Cup.

Joao Cancelo's recent spell on the sidelines has alerted several European clubs, according to a report.

The Portugal defender has been a mainstay for Manchester City over the last three seasons and is widely regarded as one of the best fullbacks in the world, but he has seen his game time diminish in recent weeks.

Cancelo was ever-present in the City team at the beginning of the season but he has started just one Premier League game since returning to action after  the World Cup.

Pep Guardiola has been keen to implement youngster Rico Lewis into the starting eleven more frequently, which has resulted in Cancelo losing his starting spot at left-back on multiple occassions since the restart.

Lewis' inclusion has allowed Guardiola to make a tactical tweak to his system, with the starlet playing so inverted that he has effectively been deployed as a midfielder when his side have been in possession.

Whether this has been a temporary experiment or evidence of a longer term stylistic change remains to be seen, as it is entirely possible that Cancelo could reclaim his starting spot in the forthcoming Manchester derby.

However, Cancelo's recent exclusion from the squad has seemed to have put a number of high profile clubs on alert within Europe.

Mike McGrath of the Telegraph has reported that 'Champions League' clubs in 'Spain, France, Germany and Italy' are all monitoring the defender due to his recent displacement in the Sky Blues' team.

Given the quality Cancelo has shown over the last three years this news is hardly unsurprising, as there are very few teams in Europe that he would struggle to get into.

But it would likely take a substantial transfer offer for The Cityzens to consider selling the 28-year-old, considering his current contract runs until the summer of 2027.

That being said, this could be a saga to keep an eye on if Guardiola persists in benching the Portugal star.

