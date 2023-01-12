Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Netflix Just Added One of the Best Action Movies of the Past Decade
A slew of new content has been added to Netflix to kickstart a new month but among the titles they've added is one of the best action films of the past decade, The Raid 2. The 2014 Indonesian action thriller film, a sequel to 2011's breakout The Raid: Redemption, is now available for streaming on the service, and while it's worth seeking out its predecessor, those eager for a great time (albeit a very violent one) would do good to seek it out. Some other notable movies that Netflix has added this week include Tom Cruise's Minority Report, the classic musical Grease, the first five films in the Rocky franchise, the fan-favorite Edgar Wright movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and the classic action film Top Gun.
Business Insider
These 8 movies flopped in theaters, but you should still check them out. Here's how.
From "Babylon" to "The Fabelmans," these movies didn't attract audiences to theaters in droves. But they're still worth watching.
Collider
Clint Eastwood's Best Directed Movies to Watch
Few players in Hollywood history have amassed a legacy and body of work comparable to Clint Eastwood's. First achieving success on the small screen in the television's Rawhide, he quickly transitioned to the silver screen and became a household name with his work in Sergio Leone's "Dollars Trilogy." After spending years on many productions, observing and learning from a number of respected filmmakers, it would only be a matter of time before Eastwood tried his own hand at directing. He made his debut behind the camera in 1971 and, as of half a century later, the iconic actor-turned-filmmaker has directed more than 40 films. Two of his efforts would go on to win the Academy Award for Best Picture, and Eastwood himself has twice taken home Oscar gold for his direction.
Actors Who Refused Roles In Christopher Nolan Movies
Today, Christopher Nolan is one of the biggest directors in Hollywood, a filmmaker who stars big and small clamor to work with. His 2023 magnum opus, the biopic, "Oppenheimer," assembles a stacked roster of talent that includes veteran A-listers like Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon, hot up-and-comers like Jack Quaid and Florence Pugh, and even some of his favorite returning collaborators like Cillian Murphy and Gary Oldman. Known for much more than his blockbuster "Batman" trilogy, Nolan has been lauded for sci-fi masterpieces like "Inception," historical epics such as "Dunkirk," and thrillers like "Memento."
thedigitalfix.com
Robin Williams once helped a very baked Jack Nicholson accept an award
Disney movie star Robin Williams wasn’t just one of the funniest men in Hollywood: he was one of the nicest, too. At the 2003 Critics Choice Awards, both him and horror movie actor Jack Nicholson were up for the Best Actor accolade: Williams for his role as the obsessive photographer in One Hour Photo and Jack Nicholson for his role as the eccentric titular character, a retiree, in drama movie About Schmidt.
11 best Netflix movies that are 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes
Netflix movies don't have the best reputation — but these 11 films are critically-acclaimed triumphs that demand a space in your watchlist.
wegotthiscovered.com
New report details the strained relationship between Dwayne Johnson and Warner Bros.
The absolute oddity of Black Adam’s release and Dwayne Johnson’s reaction to DC’s latest 180 turn has more history than you may think, as a report has detailed the estranged relationship between The Rock and Warner Bros. Discovery. Following what felt like a lifetime in development hell,...
The Real Reason Cloverfield’s Plot Details Didn’t Leak Online During Filming
15 years ago, Cloverfield took the world by surprise, but that process wasn't easy.
‘A Man Called Otto‘: Read The Screenplay For Tom Hanks-Starring Remake Of A Swedish Hit
Editor’s note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will factor in this year’s movie awards races. David Magee had two pieces of source material to work from for A Man Called Otto, the Marc Forster-directed Columbia Pictures remake of the hit Swedish film A Man Called Ove. That original pic, which scored two Oscar nominations in 2017, was written and directed by Hannes Holm and based on Fredrik Backman’s 2014 New York Times bestselling novel. In all instances, the plot centers on a curmudgeonly man — in the latest case played by Tom Hanks as Otto, not Ove,...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Marlowe’ trailer teases Liam Neeson’s 100th film as the must-see noir thriller of the year
What a career Liam Neeson has had; from Schindler’s List to Star Wars to Batman Begins to his flagship role as Bryan Mills in the Taken franchise, Neeson has surely booked his ticket to the cinematic history books; a fitting accomplishment, considering he kicked off his film career in 1978 playing none other than Jesus Christ himself.
wegotthiscovered.com
The history behind an infamously tortured remake is infinitely more interesting than the movie itself
Hollywood history is littered with disastrous productions that suffer from turmoil at every turn, but few have experienced a more sustained barrage of bad luck than the infamous remake of The Island of Dr. Moreau, the 1996 version that marked the third live-action adaptation of H.G. Wells’ iconic sci-fi story.
Nicolas Cage Shockingly Admits That He's Never Seen Either True Grit Film - Exclusive
The Western is one of cinema's most revered genres, defined by the work of such screen giants as Gary Cooper, John Wayne, and Clint Eastwood. Not surprisingly, among the most beloved films in the genre are Cooper's "High Noon," Eastwood's "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly," and Wayne's "True Grit" — a story made even more legendary with its remake by filmmaking brothers Joel and Ethan Coen and starring Jeff Bridges.
Tár Director Says Harvey Weinstein Almost Ruined His First Film, Until Tom Cruise Stepped In
Tom Cruise has played a hero in several films like "Top Gun: Maverick" and the "Mission Impossible" movies, but he apparently has done some heroic things off camera as well. One of those good deeds was helping Todd Field, director of the hit 2022 feature "Tár," survive the wrath of one of Hollywood's most notorious monsters (via Variety) early in his directing career.
Box Office: ‘Avatar 2’ and ‘M3GAN’ Rule Again as Tom Hanks Drama ‘A Man Called Otto’ Beats Expectations
Movie theater operators owe a debt of gratitude to the Na’vi and the new queen of artificial intelligence. January tends to be a slow time of year at the box office. Yet James Cameron’s blockbuster sequel “Avatar: The Way of Water” and Universal’s viral horror movie “M3GAN” continue to slay in North America, prevailing over three new nationwide releases during the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend. “Avatar 2” remained in first place, for the fifth consecutive weekend, with $31.1 million from 4,045 theaters over the traditional three-day period and an estimated $38.5 million through Monday. Just how popular has “The Way...
Variety
Steven Spielberg‘s ’The Fabelmans’ Gets Prestige Drama Treatment in India Release by Reliance Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)
Reliance Entertainment will release Steven Spielberg’s awards season contender “The Fabelmans” on Feb. 10 across India. The India release is significant because, even though U.S. movies have grown their market share to around 11% of the box office, the vast majority of it is dominated by Hollywood franchises, superhero films or creature features, which are dubbed into several local languages. Prestige dramas, such as “The Fabelmans,” when they do get released, are only shown in their original English versions. A deeply personal portrait of a 20th century American childhood, “The Fabelmans” is a cinematic memory of the forces and family that...
msn.com
Quentin Tarantino names seven ‘perfect’ movies
Quentin Tarantino has named seven “unassailable” movies. The director appeared on an October episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote his newly released book Cinema Speculation. In his book – which is described as part-memoir, part-Hollywood history, and part-film theory – Tarantino writes that there are “very few...
I Attended A Secret Screening of ‘The People’s Joker,’ The Movie Warner Bros. Doesn’t Want You To See
I will give everybody one “love letter to cinema” pass this year, but only if it’s used to describe Vera Drew’s The People’s Joker. This superhero parody reminded me of what makes cinema great. It reminded me of studying film at Pratt Institute and being ashamed of liking mainstream movies. It reminded me of the first time I watched a Marvel movie in 2018 and instantly immersed myself in the fictional universe. It reminded me of the first time I watched Batman and was left disappointed (I always thought Batman’s superpower was turning into bats, turns out he’s just a sad, rich guy with dead parents, and he’s also a cop.)
IGN
The Batman: Matt Reeves Confirms That He Is Working on the Script of the Sequel for One of the Best DC Movies in a While
Fans can rest easy as Matt Reeves has confirmed that a sequel for The Batman is indeed getting made. In an interview with Collider, Matt Reeves assured fanatics that DC's plans for a new universe does not affect the development of his series of movies. The Batman Sequel is Safe.
Al Brown, Stan Valchek On ‘The Wire,’ Dies At Age 83
Actor and Air Force veteran Al Brown died on January 13. Brown was 83 when he died after battling Alzheimer’s disease. He was known for his recurring role of Stan Valcheck throughout the whole run of ‘The Wire.’. On January 13, Al Brown died. The actor was 83...
q30tv.com
Top 20 Films of 2022
MOVIES ARE BACK. Unlike the previous two years of doing a list like this, I’ve actually had some trouble figuring out who makes the list and who doesn’t! I can honestly say I feel a little guilty leaving out some favorites from the list. But what makes me feel a whole lot better is that it’s because a truly exceptional movie takes its place. Overall, a super solid year for the movies.
Comments / 0