If you’re from Colorado, you’ve probably heard about ‘Meier Skis,’ a local business that prides themselves on creating high performance, hand-crafted skis with respect for the environment. GDC caught up with Meier Skis, Ted Eynon, to learn more about what the construction process is like, why eco friendly materials mean so much to them, and what you can expect to experience when walking through the doors of the Denver based business.

DENVER, CO ・ 11 HOURS AGO