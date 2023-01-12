Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denver buys another homeless hotelDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Jury finds man guilty of strangling wife in Centennial library restroomHeather WillardGreenwood Village, CO
Denver's African-American Action Queen Pam GrierRick ZandDenver, CO
NWS predicts rough Wednesday morning travel after "impactful snow storm" Tuesday evening.Sherif SaadDenver, CO
DougCo school nurse finalist for school nurse of the year awardSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
KDVR.com
‘Hello Garage’ of South Denver Gives Your Space the Refresh You’ve Been Dreaming Of
Are you ready for a long overdue garage makeover? Well, ‘Hello Garage’ of South Denver will help you level up your space in no time with its full renovation service! GDC talked with Co-owners of ‘Hello Garage,’ Cale Brock and Spencer Bowen, to learn more about their services that will transform that tired looking garage into a high functioning place customized just for you.
KDVR.com
Law enforcement deaths rising
Sixty-four officers were killed in gun-related incidents in 2022, which is up 21% from the average over the last decade. Sixty-four officers were killed in gun-related incidents in 2022, which is up 21% from the average over the last decade. Denver forecast: Snow expected to begin after Tuesday …. A...
KDVR.com
Truck, trailer, 2 pigs stolen
A family is asking for help after their truck, trailer and 2 pigs were stolen on a trip to the National Western Stock Show. A family is asking for help after their truck, trailer and 2 pigs were stolen on a trip to the National Western Stock Show. Dozens of...
KDVR.com
Stolen pigs returned to owners
After a truck, trailer and two prized pigs were stolen from a family staying near the stock show, police were able to locate the pigs safe and sound. Jim Hooley reports. After a truck, trailer and two prized pigs were stolen from a family staying near the stock show, police were able to locate the pigs safe and sound. Jim Hooley reports.
KDVR.com
GDC Features Local Staple ‘Meier Skis’ Handmade Skis & Snowboards
If you’re from Colorado, you’ve probably heard about ‘Meier Skis,’ a local business that prides themselves on creating high performance, hand-crafted skis with respect for the environment. GDC caught up with Meier Skis, Ted Eynon, to learn more about what the construction process is like, why eco friendly materials mean so much to them, and what you can expect to experience when walking through the doors of the Denver based business.
KDVR.com
Sentimental baseball glove delivered to wrong address
A childhood glove was lost in the mail and now the owner is looking for help finding his cherished keepsake. Gabby Easterwood reports. Sentimental baseball glove delivered to wrong address. A childhood glove was lost in the mail and now the owner is looking for help finding his cherished keepsake....
KDVR.com
Polis focusing on red flag laws
In the State of the State, Gov. Jared Polis mentioned his interest in updating red flag laws. Gabrielle Franklin reports. In the State of the State, Gov. Jared Polis mentioned his interest in updating red flag laws. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Denver saw 14 inches of snow in January 1992. The...
KDVR.com
12-year-old's family pleading for her to come home
Thornton Police are asking for information about a missing 12-year-old who was last seen on Friday. 12-year-old’s family pleading for her to come home. Thornton Police are asking for information about a missing 12-year-old who was last seen on Friday. Universal Pre-K enrollment begins in Colorado. Starting this fall,...
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Snow is on the way bringing major totals
Clouds build across Denver Tuesday with snow arriving in the evening hours and lingering through Wednesday. Travis Michels forecasts. Denver weather: Snow is on the way bringing major …. Clouds build across Denver Tuesday with snow arriving in the evening hours and lingering through Wednesday. Travis Michels forecasts. Burst pipe...
KDVR.com
Colorado campaign encourages addiction treatment
The program aims to lift the stigma of seeking help when dealing with addiction. Kim Posey reports. The program aims to lift the stigma of seeking help when dealing with addiction. Kim Posey reports. Denver saw 14 inches of snow in January 1992. The FOX31 archives show the time Denver...
KDVR.com
Rec centers serving as warming shelters in Denver
Nearly 2,000 people experiencing homelessness used Denver's warming shelters Monday night. Alex Rose reports. Nearly 2,000 people experiencing homelessness used Denver's warming shelters Monday night. Alex Rose reports. Denver saw 14 inches of snow in January 1992. The FOX31 archives show the time Denver got 14 inches of snow back...
KDVR.com
Record-breaking year for guns found by TSA at DIA
Denver ranked seventh for the number of guns found at airport security. Alex Rose reports. Denver ranked seventh for the number of guns found at airport security. Alex Rose reports. Denver saw 14 inches of snow in January 1992. The FOX31 archives show the time Denver got 14 inches of...
KDVR.com
$10,000 reward for missing dogs
$10,000 reward for missing dogs, owner Julia Mcclurg is looking for her two Boston Terriers. $10,000 reward for missing dogs, owner Julia Mcclurg is looking for her two Boston Terriers. Universal Pre-K enrollment begins in Colorado. Starting this fall, the state will pay for 9 months of half-day preschool. Kim...
KDVR.com
Community COVID testing sites set to close Sunday
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will close the 20 remaining COVID-19 community testing sites on Jan. 15. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will close the 20 remaining COVID-19 community testing sites on Jan. 15. Denver forecast: Snow expected to begin after Tuesday …. A...
KDVR.com
Need to travel during snow? Have this in your car
DENVER (KDVR) — A winter storm will bring heavy snow to Colorado on Tuesday and Wednesday. A winter storm warning has been issued for a large portion of the Denver metro area and Eastern Plains. The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Wednesday. Major...
KDVR.com
Debates persist on TABOR refund dollars on 30th anniversary of amendment
This year marks the 30th year of the taxpayer’s bill of rights, or TABOR program. Debates persist on TABOR refund dollars on 30th anniversary …. This year marks the 30th year of the taxpayer’s bill of rights, or TABOR program. Marchers prepare for MLK Marade in Denver. Courtney...
KDVR.com
2 new bills impact Colorado students
The first bill would require those under 18 to take a 30-hour driver's education course. The second bill would require public and private colleges to print the Colorado and national crisis and suicide prevention contact information on student identification cards. 2 new bills impact Colorado students. The first bill would...
KDVR.com
What is the dog flu? Denver veterinarian explains
Some cities across the United States have started to see an uptick in canine influenza, which is the flu but for dogs, and the symptoms can be similar to humans. Some cities across the United States have started to see an uptick in canine influenza, which is the flu but for dogs, and the symptoms can be similar to humans.
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Timing, totals for the coming snowstorm
DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will turn active again Tuesday into Wednesday as the next big winter storm pushes in. Wednesday will be a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day. A winter storm warning has been issued for Metro Denver from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Wednesday. Weather tonight:...
KDVR.com
PXG Denver
This is a sponsored segment by PXG Denver. If you want to look, feel, and play your best then PXG Denver is a one stop shop. PXG Denver offers the best technology in building and customizing a set of golf clubs for you. They offer three large fitting bays with Trackman technology, practice green, putter fitting studio, and expansive retail area. Go get fitted at PXG Denver.
