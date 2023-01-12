ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KDVR.com

‘Hello Garage’ of South Denver Gives Your Space the Refresh You’ve Been Dreaming Of

Are you ready for a long overdue garage makeover? Well, ‘Hello Garage’ of South Denver will help you level up your space in no time with its full renovation service! GDC talked with Co-owners of ‘Hello Garage,’ Cale Brock and Spencer Bowen, to learn more about their services that will transform that tired looking garage into a high functioning place customized just for you.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Law enforcement deaths rising

Sixty-four officers were killed in gun-related incidents in 2022, which is up 21% from the average over the last decade. Sixty-four officers were killed in gun-related incidents in 2022, which is up 21% from the average over the last decade. Denver forecast: Snow expected to begin after Tuesday …. A...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Truck, trailer, 2 pigs stolen

A family is asking for help after their truck, trailer and 2 pigs were stolen on a trip to the National Western Stock Show. A family is asking for help after their truck, trailer and 2 pigs were stolen on a trip to the National Western Stock Show. Dozens of...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Stolen pigs returned to owners

After a truck, trailer and two prized pigs were stolen from a family staying near the stock show, police were able to locate the pigs safe and sound. Jim Hooley reports. After a truck, trailer and two prized pigs were stolen from a family staying near the stock show, police were able to locate the pigs safe and sound. Jim Hooley reports.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

GDC Features Local Staple ‘Meier Skis’ Handmade Skis & Snowboards

If you’re from Colorado, you’ve probably heard about ‘Meier Skis,’ a local business that prides themselves on creating high performance, hand-crafted skis with respect for the environment. GDC caught up with Meier Skis, Ted Eynon, to learn more about what the construction process is like, why eco friendly materials mean so much to them, and what you can expect to experience when walking through the doors of the Denver based business.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Sentimental baseball glove delivered to wrong address

A childhood glove was lost in the mail and now the owner is looking for help finding his cherished keepsake. Gabby Easterwood reports. Sentimental baseball glove delivered to wrong address. A childhood glove was lost in the mail and now the owner is looking for help finding his cherished keepsake....
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Polis focusing on red flag laws

In the State of the State, Gov. Jared Polis mentioned his interest in updating red flag laws. Gabrielle Franklin reports. In the State of the State, Gov. Jared Polis mentioned his interest in updating red flag laws. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Denver saw 14 inches of snow in January 1992. The...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

12-year-old's family pleading for her to come home

Thornton Police are asking for information about a missing 12-year-old who was last seen on Friday. 12-year-old’s family pleading for her to come home. Thornton Police are asking for information about a missing 12-year-old who was last seen on Friday. Universal Pre-K enrollment begins in Colorado. Starting this fall,...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver weather: Snow is on the way bringing major totals

Clouds build across Denver Tuesday with snow arriving in the evening hours and lingering through Wednesday. Travis Michels forecasts. Denver weather: Snow is on the way bringing major …. Clouds build across Denver Tuesday with snow arriving in the evening hours and lingering through Wednesday. Travis Michels forecasts. Burst pipe...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Colorado campaign encourages addiction treatment

The program aims to lift the stigma of seeking help when dealing with addiction. Kim Posey reports. The program aims to lift the stigma of seeking help when dealing with addiction. Kim Posey reports. Denver saw 14 inches of snow in January 1992. The FOX31 archives show the time Denver...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Rec centers serving as warming shelters in Denver

Nearly 2,000 people experiencing homelessness used Denver's warming shelters Monday night. Alex Rose reports. Nearly 2,000 people experiencing homelessness used Denver's warming shelters Monday night. Alex Rose reports. Denver saw 14 inches of snow in January 1992. The FOX31 archives show the time Denver got 14 inches of snow back...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Record-breaking year for guns found by TSA at DIA

Denver ranked seventh for the number of guns found at airport security. Alex Rose reports. Denver ranked seventh for the number of guns found at airport security. Alex Rose reports. Denver saw 14 inches of snow in January 1992. The FOX31 archives show the time Denver got 14 inches of...
LYONS, CO
KDVR.com

$10,000 reward for missing dogs

$10,000 reward for missing dogs, owner Julia Mcclurg is looking for her two Boston Terriers. $10,000 reward for missing dogs, owner Julia Mcclurg is looking for her two Boston Terriers. Universal Pre-K enrollment begins in Colorado. Starting this fall, the state will pay for 9 months of half-day preschool. Kim...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Community COVID testing sites set to close Sunday

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will close the 20 remaining COVID-19 community testing sites on Jan. 15. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will close the 20 remaining COVID-19 community testing sites on Jan. 15. Denver forecast: Snow expected to begin after Tuesday …. A...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Need to travel during snow? Have this in your car

DENVER (KDVR) — A winter storm will bring heavy snow to Colorado on Tuesday and Wednesday. A winter storm warning has been issued for a large portion of the Denver metro area and Eastern Plains. The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Wednesday. Major...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

2 new bills impact Colorado students

The first bill would require those under 18 to take a 30-hour driver's education course. The second bill would require public and private colleges to print the Colorado and national crisis and suicide prevention contact information on student identification cards. 2 new bills impact Colorado students. The first bill would...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

What is the dog flu? Denver veterinarian explains

Some cities across the United States have started to see an uptick in canine influenza, which is the flu but for dogs, and the symptoms can be similar to humans. Some cities across the United States have started to see an uptick in canine influenza, which is the flu but for dogs, and the symptoms can be similar to humans.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver weather: Timing, totals for the coming snowstorm

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will turn active again Tuesday into Wednesday as the next big winter storm pushes in. Wednesday will be a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day. A winter storm warning has been issued for Metro Denver from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Wednesday. Weather tonight:...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

PXG Denver

This is a sponsored segment by PXG Denver. If you want to look, feel, and play your best then PXG Denver is a one stop shop. PXG Denver offers the best technology in building and customizing a set of golf clubs for you. They offer three large fitting bays with Trackman technology, practice green, putter fitting studio, and expansive retail area. Go get fitted at PXG Denver.
