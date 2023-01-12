Two people disrupted bingo night at the VFW Thursday night, robbing the bar at gunpoint and striking a 62-year-old woman before making off with an unknown amount of cash. The robbers entered the VFW Post 4272, located at 2850 Seventh Ave. N., shortly before 7, according to a Columbus Police Department press release. The suspects were dressed in heavy clothing and masks, and at least one of them was armed with a handgun.

COLUMBUS, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO