Commercial Dispatch
Ask Rufus: Columbus’ early log houses
As might be expected, the earliest houses constructed in Columbus and the upper Tombigbee River Valley were mostly of log. The term log cabin, though, is not a very good description of many of the log structures that were built. The earliest description of an area structure was of the...
wcbi.com
One person injured in Vernon shooting, sent to Columbus hospital
VERNON, Ala. (WCBI) – One person is injured after a shooting today in Vernon. The shooting happened off Tower Road. We are told one person is being detained in the investigation. The victim was taken to a Columbus hospital. No information has been released about the incident, which is...
wtva.com
Tupelo police investigating death of 5-year-old
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo police are investigating the death of a 5-year-old boy. Capt. Chuck McDougald said at approximate 10:30 a.m. on January 15, 2023, the police department was called to a home on Gun Club Road for a death investigation. Detectives are in the very early stages of...
wcbi.com
Several schools in the area received bomb threats Friday morning
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It was just a normal Friday at schools in Columbus and Lowndes County, but early morning bomb threats changed the entire day. Students and teachers at Columbus High, New Hope Middle, and West Lowndes High school were evacuated from classes this morning. Aaliyah Porter,...
Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for Winston County teen
WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Missing/Endangered Child Alert for 16-year-old Montevious Goss, of Louisville. MBI officials said he is five feet and eight inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown braided hair and brown eyes. They said he was last seen around 7:30 a.m. in the 100 […]
Alabama basketball player allegedly involved in shooting that left 23-year-old woman dead near The Strip
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning near University Blvd and left a woman dead. Michael Davis, 20, of Maryland and Darius Miles, 21, of Washington D.C., were both charged with murder and are being held in jail with no bond. Miles was a student […]
No injuries after storms cause damage in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Storms swept through Monroe County Thursday morning causing significant damage in parts of the county. Leaders with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) tweeted a video of the damage after a possible tornado came through. The video showed debris scattered in the area and damage to a home. Monroe County […]
wcbi.com
Columbus police continue search for VFW armed robbers
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are still searching for the armed robbers that held up a VFW Post. The incident happened at the Columbus VFW in the 2800 block of 7th Avenue North, just before 7 Thursday night. Investigators said two armed people came inside the bar area...
wtva.com
Police, firefighters responded to wreck in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Emergency personnel responded to a bad wreck Thursday afternoon in Tupelo. The wreck happened on Cliff Gookin Boulevard. WTVA reached out to the Tupelo Police Department for details.
wcbi.com
Noxubee County man airlifted to hospital after serious log truck accident
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Noxubee County man has been airlifted to a Jackson hospital following a serious truck accident earlier today. According to friends and family, and to social media posts. Noxubee County First Responders – Fire, Law Enforcement, Emergency Medical Responders, and LifeCare EMS responded to an 18-wheeler log truck one-vehicle accident this morning.
Mississippi man accused of stealing fiber optic cable, causing thousands in damage
A Mississippi man has been arrested in connection with the theft of fiber optic cable that resulted in thousands of dollars in damage and the interruption of service to thousands of customers. Officials with the Lee County Sheriff’s Department report that Jeffrey D. Anderson, 53, of Tupelo, has been charged...
wcbi.com
Deputies respond to bomb threat calls at 3 Lowndes County schools
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Bomb threats disrupted class time at several Lowndes County schools this morning. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the threats were called into New Hope Middle School, Columbus High School, and West Lowndes High School. Bomb-sniffing dogs from the sheriff’s department and Columbus Air Force Base...
wtva.com
Lowndes County man arrested after drive-by shooting
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - A drive-by shooting incident led to the arrest of Billy Bowen. The Lowndes County Sheriff's deputies responded to Baptist Memorial Hospital after a victim stated he was involved in a vehicle accident in the area of Highway 182 East and Lehmberg Road. The victim said...
Commercial Dispatch
VFW bingo night disrupted, bartender struck by robbers
Two people disrupted bingo night at the VFW Thursday night, robbing the bar at gunpoint and striking a 62-year-old woman before making off with an unknown amount of cash. The robbers entered the VFW Post 4272, located at 2850 Seventh Ave. N., shortly before 7, according to a Columbus Police Department press release. The suspects were dressed in heavy clothing and masks, and at least one of them was armed with a handgun.
wvtm13.com
City of Eutaw under curfew for second straight night
EUTAW, Ala. — The city of Eutaw reinstated a curfew on Friday evening as crews work to restore power and cleanup from a powerful storm that hit the area on Thursday. Leaders in Eutaw and Greene County say between 30 and 35 homes across the area were damaged when the tornado swept through just before 10 a.m. Officials say 3 of the homes were completely destroyed.
wtva.com
Rollover causes traffic delays on Tupelo highway
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - First responders are on the scene of a rollover on Highway 22 over Highway 45 in Tupelo. As of 9:30 a.m. on Friday, traffic in the right lane going southbound is blocked. Mississippi Department of Transportation traffic cameras show the Tupelo Police Department and Tupelo Fire...
wcbi.com
One person dies after officer-involved shooting in Lamar County, Ala.
LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Lamar County this morning. Our Winston Reed joined us live from Vernon with what we’ve been able to learn. Multiple sources told WCBI Friday that this started as a pursuit inside the town of...
WTOK-TV
Severe storm damage in Emelle, Alabama
SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - Officials tell News 11 at least one person had to be taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries after storms came through Thursday. Another person was trapped inside their home. The Emelle community came together after the storm to clean up what they...
wcbi.com
Food drive in West Point kicks off MLK Day
WEST POINT, Ms (WCBI) – Martin Luther King Jr. day is on Monday and many places in the area are finding ways to celebrate the legacy of the civil rights leader. The Project Homestead Food Pantry in West Point hosted a food drive in honor of King. President of...
Report: Alabama Guard Darius Miles Charged With Capital Murder
The junior was reportedly charged in connection with an early Sunday morning shooting.
