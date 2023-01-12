ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Commercial Dispatch

Ask Rufus: Columbus’ early log houses

As might be expected, the earliest houses constructed in Columbus and the upper Tombigbee River Valley were mostly of log. The term log cabin, though, is not a very good description of many of the log structures that were built. The earliest description of an area structure was of the...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

One person injured in Vernon shooting, sent to Columbus hospital

VERNON, Ala. (WCBI) – One person is injured after a shooting today in Vernon. The shooting happened off Tower Road. We are told one person is being detained in the investigation. The victim was taken to a Columbus hospital. No information has been released about the incident, which is...
VERNON, AL
wtva.com

Tupelo police investigating death of 5-year-old

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo police are investigating the death of a 5-year-old boy. Capt. Chuck McDougald said at approximate 10:30 a.m. on January 15, 2023, the police department was called to a home on Gun Club Road for a death investigation. Detectives are in the very early stages of...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Several schools in the area received bomb threats Friday morning

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It was just a normal Friday at schools in Columbus and Lowndes County, but early morning bomb threats changed the entire day. Students and teachers at Columbus High, New Hope Middle, and West Lowndes High school were evacuated from classes this morning. Aaliyah Porter,...
COLUMBUS, MS
WJTV 12

Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for Winston County teen

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Missing/Endangered Child Alert for 16-year-old Montevious Goss, of Louisville. MBI officials said he is five feet and eight inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown braided hair and brown eyes. They said he was last seen around 7:30 a.m. in the 100 […]
WINSTON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

No injuries after storms cause damage in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Storms swept through Monroe County Thursday morning causing significant damage in parts of the county. Leaders with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) tweeted a video of the damage after a possible tornado came through. The video showed debris scattered in the area and damage to a home. Monroe County […]
MONROE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus police continue search for VFW armed robbers

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are still searching for the armed robbers that held up a VFW Post. The incident happened at the Columbus VFW in the 2800 block of 7th Avenue North, just before 7 Thursday night. Investigators said two armed people came inside the bar area...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Noxubee County man airlifted to hospital after serious log truck accident

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Noxubee County man has been airlifted to a Jackson hospital following a serious truck accident earlier today. According to friends and family, and to social media posts. Noxubee County First Responders – Fire, Law Enforcement, Emergency Medical Responders, and LifeCare EMS responded to an 18-wheeler log truck one-vehicle accident this morning.
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Deputies respond to bomb threat calls at 3 Lowndes County schools

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Bomb threats disrupted class time at several Lowndes County schools this morning. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the threats were called into New Hope Middle School, Columbus High School, and West Lowndes High School. Bomb-sniffing dogs from the sheriff’s department and Columbus Air Force Base...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Lowndes County man arrested after drive-by shooting

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - A drive-by shooting incident led to the arrest of Billy Bowen. The Lowndes County Sheriff's deputies responded to Baptist Memorial Hospital after a victim stated he was involved in a vehicle accident in the area of Highway 182 East and Lehmberg Road. The victim said...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

VFW bingo night disrupted, bartender struck by robbers

Two people disrupted bingo night at the VFW Thursday night, robbing the bar at gunpoint and striking a 62-year-old woman before making off with an unknown amount of cash. The robbers entered the VFW Post 4272, located at 2850 Seventh Ave. N., shortly before 7, according to a Columbus Police Department press release. The suspects were dressed in heavy clothing and masks, and at least one of them was armed with a handgun.
COLUMBUS, MS
wvtm13.com

City of Eutaw under curfew for second straight night

EUTAW, Ala. — The city of Eutaw reinstated a curfew on Friday evening as crews work to restore power and cleanup from a powerful storm that hit the area on Thursday. Leaders in Eutaw and Greene County say between 30 and 35 homes across the area were damaged when the tornado swept through just before 10 a.m. Officials say 3 of the homes were completely destroyed.
EUTAW, AL
wtva.com

Rollover causes traffic delays on Tupelo highway

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - First responders are on the scene of a rollover on Highway 22 over Highway 45 in Tupelo. As of 9:30 a.m. on Friday, traffic in the right lane going southbound is blocked. Mississippi Department of Transportation traffic cameras show the Tupelo Police Department and Tupelo Fire...
TUPELO, MS
WTOK-TV

Severe storm damage in Emelle, Alabama

SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - Officials tell News 11 at least one person had to be taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries after storms came through Thursday. Another person was trapped inside their home. The Emelle community came together after the storm to clean up what they...
EMELLE, AL
wcbi.com

Food drive in West Point kicks off MLK Day

WEST POINT, Ms (WCBI) – Martin Luther King Jr. day is on Monday and many places in the area are finding ways to celebrate the legacy of the civil rights leader. The Project Homestead Food Pantry in West Point hosted a food drive in honor of King. President of...
WEST POINT, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy