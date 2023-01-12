Read full article on original website
Bossier Parish Schools is hiring in the Transportation Department
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier Parish is the second fastest growing parish in Louisiana and Bossier Parish Schools are in need of substitute bus operators and substitute bus aides. The school district is offering free trainings this month for potential employees and no experience is required. Those interested in the...
Ask the Trooper: Driving in dense fog
SHREVEPORT, La. - For Tuesday’s Ask the Trooper segment, KTBS 3 spoke with Trooper Jonathan Odom about driving safely during dense fog. If you have a topic you'd like us to address, email us at pressreleases@ktbs.com and put Ask The Trooper in the subject line.
Record high in Shreveport on Tuesday afternoon
SHREVEPORT, La. - Spring-like conditions across the area on Tuesday allowed Shreveport to set a record high temperature of 81 degrees according to the National Weather Service. The old record was 79 set back in 1907. Average this time of year is 58 degrees. The KTBS 3 Weather Watchers also...
Search underway for man in the Stanley area
STANLEY, La. -- DeSoto Parish sheriff's deputies are actively searching for a man in the area of U.S. Highway 84 in Stanley related to what's described as a "domestic situation." There's an increased presence of law enforcement in the area, and deputies are also staged at the school as a...
U.S. Postal Service offers reward in attempted robbery of Shreveport letter carrier
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons who attempted to rob a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier last month. It happened around 7:19 p.m. on Dec. 19 in the 1400 block of Oxford Avenue...
Rick's Rewind: Lowder King Cakes
SHREVEPORT, La. - The 2023 Mardi Gras season is rolling right along and people aren't wasting any time ordering up those tasty king cakes. In this Rick's Rewind, Rick Rowe visits Lowder Baking Company.
Shreveport Little Theatre presents 'Sweat'
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport Little Theatre is presenting its latest production of the award-winning drama, "Sweat," directed by Robert Alford II. Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, "Sweat" wrestles with issues such as friendship, betrayal, class, race, gender and the justice system. It is a tragic, touching, funny and...
Search continues for man who bolted from Greenwood police while in handcuffs
GREENWOOD, La. - A man escaped custody while wearing handcuffs Monday afternoon in greenwood. Police say man was arrested for unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, on Beebe Drive. He was last seen running westbound on Tanya Drive near Phillips Street. If you see him, call 911.
Injured hunter airlifted to Shreveport Hospital
NATCHITOCHES, Parish - A Rapides Parish man was injured in a hunting accident in south Natchitoches parish on Saturday. According to authorities the 67-year-old fell out of a tree stand. He was airlifted to a Shreveport hospital with what are described as moderate injuries. Louisiana department of wildlife and fisheries...
Fourth Caddo teen faces adult trial in Tinseltown shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A fourth Caddo Parish teenager involved in a high-profile firearm slaying will face indictment and prosecution as an adult, District Attorney James E. Stewart Sr. says. A continued custody hearing in Caddo Juvenile Court on Tuesday determined that prosecution of Rodney Lewis Jr., 16, could be transferred...
Caddo deputies catch burglar in progress
SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish deputies arrested a Springhill man for the burglary of a business, said Sheriff Steve Prator. Just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, Caddo Sheriff's patrol deputies responded to suspicious activity at a truck stop in the 12000 block of Mansfield Road. A clerk reported a male had been lingering in the back of the store since 11 p.m. the night before. After a loud noise in a restroom, the clerk could not find the man and believed he was in the attic.
2 wounded in Marshall restaurant shooting
MARSHALL, Texas - A shooting at Jucy's Taco in the 2100 block of Victory Drive in Marshall sent two people to the hospital Sunday. According to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office, they were shot inside the restaurant. Officials say the shooter was dressed in all black clothing. There's no word...
Mardi Gras rolls on in downtown Shreveport with Krewe of Harambee MLK Day Parade
SHREVEPORT, La. - The ArkLaTex honored the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday while continuing Mardi Gras celebrations. The Krewe of Harambee rolled through the downtown Shreveport, dazzling thousands who lined the streets under cloudy skies. The rain held off until the very end of the parade just after 2 p.m.
LSU Health virologist urges people to get COVID booster ahead of Mardi Gras
SHREVEPORT, La. – A leading virologist and COVID researcher at LSU Health Shreveport is urging people to get the bivalent COVID booster shot as soon as possible. Mardi Gras events have historically been super spreaders of the virus, and health officials say this year could be especially problematic if people are not vaccinated.
'The system failed': Settlement paid in wrongful arrest case in Bossier
BENTON, La. -- An out-of-court, multi-million-dollar settlement has been reached in a wrongful-arrest-and-prosecution lawsuit brought by a former business executive who spent years falsely accused of committing a string of deer-camp vandalisms and arsons in Bossier Parish. Todd Phillips and his family reached the settlement with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office...
Krewe of Harambee hosts Mardi Gras float loading party, pig roast
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Krewe of Harambee is preparing for Monday's big Mardi Gras parade in Shreveport. On Sunday they shared their favorite southern dishes at the Mardi Gras float loading party & pig roast. KTBS caught up with the current king and queen of the Krewe of Harambee. "Being...
Longview man killed on Interstate 20 in Harrison County
MARSHALL, Texas - A Longview man died Saturday when his SUV struck a concrete barrier on Interstate 20 in Harrison County, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. Stephen C. Stec, 21, was pronounced dead at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Marshall. DPS said the SUV slid sideways and...
Severe weather possible on Wednesday
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has the eastern half of the ArkLaTex under a Slight Risk of severe storms for Wednesday (Yellow Shading). The remainder of the area is under a Marginal Risk (Green Shading). Gusty winds, hail and isolated tornadoes are possible. The storm system associated with...
Slight risk of severe weather on Wednesday
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has the ArkLaTex under a Slight risk of severe weather on Wednesday afternoon. Gusty winds are the primary culprits although tornadoes can't be ruled out. The storm system responsible for this forecast was pounding California late Monday afternoon with heavy rain, snow and...
Coroner releases name of man killed Sunday at local motel
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man is dead after a fight led to gunfire in Shreveport. According to the Shreveport Police Department, two men met at Sleep Inn Suites in the 6700 block of Klug Pines Road around 8:40 p.m. Sunday. The men got into a fight and one of them...
