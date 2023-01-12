ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Center, TX

KETK / FOX51 News

Officials identify Lufkin man killed in single car crash

UPDATE – Officials in Lufkin have identified the man who died on Sunday, Jan. 15 as 64-year-old Erie Downs of Lufkin. LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin Police Department announced that a man died early Sunday morning, Jan. 15, after crashing and flipping his car on Southwood Drive. Officials said that around 1:15 a.m. the man […]
LUFKIN, TX
CBS19

Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Lufkin early Sunday morning

LUFKIN, Texas — A man died after his vehicle left the road and flipped several times early Sunday morning in Lufkin. According to the Lufkin Police Department, the man was driving southbound in the 900 block of Southwood Drive when he lost control of his Ford truck. He was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected, Lufkin PD said.
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

2 injured in shooting at Jucys Taco in Marshall; suspect at large

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Marshall police are investigating a shooting at Jucys Taco that left two people injured Sunday night. According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the shooter is at large. The restaurant is located on Victory Drive. According to the Facebook page, the suspect is...
MARSHALL, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Officials: Two people shot at Jucys Taco in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said that Marshall Police Department responded to a shooting at Jucys Taco on Sunday. Officials said that two people were injured in the shooting and that a possible suspect is still at large. According to Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, the two victims were transported to a hospital […]
MARSHALL, TX
KLTV

1 dead after rollover wreck in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A man has died after a truck crashed off the road in a single-vehicle wreck. Lufkin police responded to a crash at about 1:15 a.m. Sunday morning in the 900 block of Southwood Drive. A man lost control of his Ford pickup, left the road and flipped several times according to a release from Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth. The release said the man was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Fire destroys Lufkin home, two vehicles

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Firefighters responded to a home heavily involved in flames Saturday morning. The family was able to escape unharmed, but the house is likely to be a total loss. At about 8:50 a.m., dispatch received a call of a garage on fire on Baltrusol Court in the...
LUFKIN, TX
ktalnews.com

Update: Missing Vivian man found dead by Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office

VIVIAN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said the missing 22-year-old Vivian man was found dead in the wood on Saturday. According to a release from CPSO, the body of Michah Roberts was recovered from a wooded area near his grandparents’ home in Vivian Saturday afternoon.
VIVIAN, LA
ktbb.com

Officials: 2 arrested, 1 at large after East Texas chase, drugs found in suitcases in car

PANOLA COUNTY – Two people were arrested and officials are still looking for another person after a chase that spanned across two East Texas counties. According to our news partner KETK, the Panola County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 7:59 a.m. on Thursday about a pursuit that had began in Nacogdoches County and was moving into Panola County on Highway 315. Panola County deputies and officers with the Precinct 2 and Precinct 3 Constable’s Office also helped Nacogdoches and Rusk County law enforcement. “The fleeing car was traveling at an excess of 100 mph and was passing multiple vehicles in an unsafe manner,” said Cutter Clinton, the Panola County Sheriff. Deputies set up spikes on Highway 359 near Southside Baptist Church and constables set up spikes on Lasalle Parkway. The driver was able to avoid the spikes, and they allegedly swerved at a constable, who discharged their service pistol and shot the tires.
PANOLA COUNTY, TX
KTBS

SPD adds charge to man accused in traffic deaths of mother, daughter

SHREVEPORT, La. -- An additional charge has been filed against a Shreveport man accused in the deaths of a mother and daughter while allegedly evading police. Shreveport police have charged with Terrance Dangerfield, 24, with felon in possession of a firearm. He's already charged with two counts each of negligent homicide and hit and run driving.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

SPD K-9 arrest leads to large drug seizure

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport police K-9 was instrumental Thursday in a man's arrest and large drug seizure, police said Friday. Police said patrol officers attempted a traffic stop in the Mooretown neighborhood. A passenger jumped out of the car and ran. After a brief chase, K-9 Diesel found the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Word of God Ministries broken into; suspect attempts to start fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A suspect broke into Word of God Ministries (WoGM) and attempted to set a fire to the children’s center of the church. On Jan. 13, at 4:30 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) and Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) responded to a call referring to a break-in and fire at Word of God Ministries, on the 6600 block of West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Grandson arrested for beating grandfather to death

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man was arrested for fatally beating his grandfather to death Wednesday morning. According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers arrived at the 400 block of Washington Street for a call of a deceased person. The victim was declared dead on the scene by...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

Law enforcement finds ‘additional items’ in area missing East Texas woman’s remains were found

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Panola County Sheriff’s office found “additional items” in the northwest area of the county where missing woman Lauren Thompson’s remains were found in July 2022. Sheriff Cutter Clinton told KETK News that “additional items were located and will be sent to the crime lab for further analysis.” Thompson went missing […]
PANOLA COUNTY, TX
KTBS

Multi parish pursuit lands a Stonewall man and Shreveport woman in jail

SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man and a woman after a multi parish pursuit, said Sheriff Steve Prator. Just before 4:30 a.m., Caddo deputies were notified of a vehicle pursuit entering Caddo Parish from DeSoto Parish on Interstate 49 North. The pursuit involved two people and a dog on a stolen motorcycle. Caddo deputies did not engage with the pursuit for safety reasons.
SHREVEPORT, LA

