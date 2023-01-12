Read full article on original website
WIBW
Brown Co. authorities, KBI, investigating suspicious death
HORTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Brown County authorities are investigating the death of a man found dead Tuesday in Horton. The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called around 4 p.m. Tuesday to 1435 K20 Hwy, where they found a body in the home’s attic. That body has been identified as Gene Dunlap, 56, who lived in the home.
News Channel Nebraska
Falls City man to pay medical expenses after beer garden assault
FALLS CITY – District Judge Julie Smith sentenced 32-year-old Noah Hall to two years probation for a May 20 assault saying it is the best way to ensure he pays restitution for victim’s medical expenses. An arrest affidavit says police responded to a Chase Street residence and found...
Wichita Eagle
Body found in attic of rural Kansas home; KBI investigates
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is conducting a suspicious death investigation after the body of a 56-year-old man was found in the attic of a home in rural Kansas. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a female resident at 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to a release from the KBI.
Kansas woman hospitalized in St. Joe after rollover crash
ATCHISON COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just before 8a.m. Saturday in Atchison. According to Police Chief Mike Wilson, a Ford Fusion driven by Taylor Bonar, 26, Atchison, was eastbound in the 600 block Laramie Street and struck a parked vehicle. After impact the Ford rolled over...
Investigation continues in million dollar Buchanan County meth busts
An investigation continues after the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force made two methamphetamine busts last week, taking meth off the street valued at an estimated $1.25 million. Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett says members of the strike force first seized 25 pounds of meth as well as guns in the...
WIBW
5th-grade student passes away in rollover crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 5th-grade student has died in a fatal rollover accident in Jewell Co., east of Mankato, Kansas. KHP said it was called to respond to a rollover accident near the intersection of U.S. 36 and Randall Rd. at 250th Rd. and O Rd., which is about 1 mile south of the intersection, at 7:30 a.m. Friday morning.
Computer crime suspect back in jail for parole violation
ATCHISON COUNTY—A Kansas man jailed for alleged burglary, computer crimes and criminal use of a financial card is back in jail. On Thursday, police arrested Stacey M. Gorman, Jr., 29, Atchison, on a Community Corrections detain order, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. In October, Gorman spent time in...
WIBW
Stolen vehicle, thousands of dollars in belongings returned to out-of-state traveler
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police arrested a Topeka man that stole an out-of-state traveler’s vehicle Friday. The Topeka Police Dept. says officers took the vehicle owner’s statement just before 8:30 a.m. in the 600 block of NW Hwy 24. An officer later located the vehicle near NW Morse and Eugene, before the driver fled the area. The driver, identified as Troy Baker, 30, was found again in the 1000 block of NW Jackson St., where he got out and ran from officers.
‘We need to wake up’: Kansas celebration of MLK urges end to divisiveness
TOPEKA — Angela Bates told a crowd gathered Thursday at the Statehouse to celebrate the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. there is one thing we all have in common. We’re all going to die. The question, she said, is what footprint will you leave on the free soils of Kansas? “I urge us all to have […] The post ‘We need to wake up’: Kansas celebration of MLK urges end to divisiveness appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff office reports arrests through Monday
FALLS CITY - The Richardson County Sheriff's Office reports arrests through Monday, including a 52-year-old Falls City probationer on custodial sanction. There were also three arrests for driving under the influence, obstruction of police, driving under license suspension and a court commitment. A 29-year-old Dubois man was arrested on four...
I-470 in Topeka shut down due to several crashes
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A major highway is closed due to several early morning crashes Thursday. The Topeka Police Department reports I-470 is shut down at the Huntoon exit in Topeka. The Kansas Department of Transportation’s KanDrive map shows first responders on scene and an incident in the area. A 27 News reporter is heading to […]
WIBW
Two in custody after early-morning burglary Wednesday in North Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were in custody while a third person remained at large following a business burglary early Wednesday in North Topeka, authorities said. The break-in was reported around 4 a.m. in the 1800 block of N.W. Brickyard Road at Bettis Asphalt. Shawnee County sheriff’s deputies and...
1350kman.com
Wamego man arrested following investigation into illegal drug activity
Pottawatomie County authorities have arrested a Wamego man on a number of drug charges. According to Sheriff Shane Jager, deputies executed a narcotics search warrant Wednesday in the 3600 block of Apel Road, charging 47-year-old Michael Duane Johnson with cultivation of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a firearm, as well as possession of marijuana, stimulant and drug paraphernalia.
WIBW
Officers respond to alleged battery at Catholic school
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A City of Topeka spokesperson confirms that just before 8 a.m. Wednesday, Topeka police officers responded to an incident at the “Most Pure Heart of Mary School” located on SW 17 St. According to the spokesperson, the alleged battery happened on Tuesday, January 10,...
Topeka man arrested after child dies at area hospital, police say
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka man has been arrested on several charges, including murder in the 1st degree, regarding the death of a child at a local hospital. Gretchen Spiker, a spokesperson for the Topeka Police Department, said that police have launched a homicide investigation into Dustin J. Kelley, 40, of Topeka following the death […]
WIBW
North Topeka gas station robbed at gunpoint early Tuesday
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A North Topeka gas station and convenience store was robbed early Tuesday, police said. The hold-up was reported at 3:30 a.m. at the Gas & Shop location at 1900 N.W. Topeka Blvd. Police said the robber displayed a gun and took cash from the business before...
dctribalmedia.com
The Sallie House
The Sallie house is a residence in Atchison, Kansas built in the mid-1800s. The house is believed to be haunted by multiple spirits but predominantly the spirit of a little girl named Sallie. In the early 1900s, the house served as a physician’s office in Atchison under the name of...
WIBW
Sunday forecast: Warm, breezy and cloudy with sprinkles tonight
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today will be windy and warm with temperatures in the upper 50s and south winds at 15 to 25 mph gusting to near 35 mph. Skies this morning are partly cloudy and clouds will only increase through the day. Late this evening into tonight there is a slight chance for sprinkles associated with a nearby area of low pressure. A weak cold front slips through Monday morning and temperatures Monday will hold steady in the mid 50s with winds now out of the west-northwest at 10 to 20 mph.
Suspect in shooting outside of Topeka’s Baby Dolls arrested
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The suspect of a New Year’s Eve shooting in Topeka has been taken into custody by law enforcement on Thursday. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office posted an update on social media reporting that Scott A. Warner, 35, of Topeka has been arrested in connection to a recent shooting near Baby Dolls. He […]
Police ID person killed in Topeka shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Police have released the name of a person found dead in a weekend shooting. Shawn Carter, 45, of Topeka, was found dead Sunday morning near 13th and Madison in Southeast Topeka, police said Monday. Police said Carter was shot to death. Officers were dispatched to the shooting at 8:51 a.m. Sunday.
