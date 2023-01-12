Read full article on original website
ComicBook
AEW Fans Hyped After Bloody Street Fight on Rampage
AEW brought tonight's Rampage to a close with an epic and bloody brawl between The Jericho Appreciation Society's Anna Jay and Tay Conti and the newer team of Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale, and fans have a lot to say about what went down. This is the second street fight Jay and Conti have been a part of, and the first one set a high bar. Somehow the second one lived up to that bar, and Willow and Ruby both brought it and weren't afraid to get brutal throughout the match. Chairs, barbed wire, tables, and tacks all ended up being involved, and fans couldn't stop talking about it. You can find some of the big reactions coming in starting on the next slide.
ComicBook
WWE: Stephanie McMahon Undergoes Surgery
The behind the scenes climate of World Wrestling Entertainment has flipped upside down in less than a week. Following Vince McMahon's return to the WWE Board of Directors, daughter and WWE Chairwoman and co-CEO Stephanie McMahon resigned from her corporate positions, leading to Nick Khan assuming all CEO responsibilities and Vince once again being elected to chairman of the board. Stephanie's exit represents the second time within the past calendar year that she has departed the WWE, as she took a brief leave of absence in Spring 2022. While Stephanie's next steps from a long-term perspective remain unknown, her immediate future will be focusing on her health.
bodyslam.net
Kevin Owens Defeats Sami Zayn By DQ, Gets Beat Down By The Bloodline
Best Friends Turned Enemies. Tonight in the main event of SmackDown, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn battled once again in a match that has happened many times, but still had fans excited to see it again. The match has been brewing for weeks and tonight, they went at it. Such a back and forth battle between both men and just like every other time, they put their all on the line. This time, Kevin Owens picked up the win by Disqualification after the Bloodline ran in and attacked Kevin. Sami looked absolutely shocked and confused as to why they’d attack when he seemingly had the match right in the palm of his hands. Sami reluctantly posed with the Bloodline after Solo Sikoa put Owens through the announcers table.
nodq.com
Update on the claim that Stephanie McMahon and Triple H “opposed” a WWE sale
As previously noted, Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation from WWE on Tuesday. Following Stephanie’s departure, it was reported by Axios.com that her and Triple had “opposed” the idea of WWE being sold. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following regarding that claim…. “Regarding the story out that...
wrestlingnews365.com
Becky Lynch Biography: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family & More
Currently, Becky Lynch is signed to WWE, under the ring name Becky Lynch. She performs on WWE‘s Raw brand, but has been on maternity leave since May 2020. Lynch is one of WWE‘s biggest and most expensive stars. Twitter named her 6th on their list of the Top Female Athletes Worldwide for 2019.
wrestlinginc.com
Stephanie McMahon And Triple H's Thoughts On WWE Sale Reportedly Revealed
Vince McMahon has set the wrestling world on its ear once again. McMahon returned to WWEs board last week — in a letter to board members, McMahon shared his opinion that the company was in need of his return going into negotiations for a new media rights deal and the possibility of a sale. Earlier this week, despite having previously expressed their unanimous disapproval of McMahon's return to the company, the board voted unanimously to reinstate him as executive chairman. The previous executive chairman and co-CEO, Stephanie McMahon, has resigned from her position in WWE, despite previous assurances from the company that nothing about management would change. WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, Stephanie's husband, was one of those board members who voted to reinstate McMahon, but a new report from Axios claims that both Levesque and Stephanie opposed the idea of WWE being sold.
PWMania
Former WWE Star Making AEW Debut in Title Match on Wednesday’s Dynamite
KUSHIDA will make his AEW debut when he challenges Darby Allin for the TNT Title at Wednesday’s Dynamite. Young Bucks vs. Top Flight, Willow Nightingale vs. Toni Storm, and Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal in an AEW All-Atlantic Title match were also announced. After leaving WWE last year, KUSHIDA...
wrestlingworld.co
Sami Zayn Loses Main Event Match on SmackDown Following The Bloodline’s Interference
This week on WWE SmackDown, Paul Heyman claimed that The Bloodline had not made the trip to the show and that Sami Zayn would be forced to go alone against Kevin Owens in the main event. Zayn wanted to prove himself, so he was up for the challenge and about...
wrestlingworld.co
Triple H Reportedly Addresses Vince McMahon’s Return in a Meeting Ahead of SmackDown
Vince McMahon has returned to WWE and it appears that there are several changes already in place. Stephanie McMahon has already resigned and there were rumors that Triple H’s role as the head of creative could also change. According to a report by Fightful Select, The Game addressed these...
ringsidenews.com
Saudi Arabia Is Not The Favorite In Bid To Buy WWE
Vince McMahon does what he wants to and that is simply an objective truth now. This is because he came back to WWE last week and became a member of the Board Of Directors. He then became the Executive Chairman of WWE in a bid to sell the company. Despite all the rumors floating around, it seems Saudi Arabia is not the favorites when it comes to purchasing WWE.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Bray Wyatt Takes A Surprising Turn On SmackDown
No more? We are in the middle of a weird time in WWE, as all kinds of things continue to change. You never know what kind of thing is going to happen next at the moment, with most of the changes taking place behind the scenes. At the same time though, there are changes taking place with various storylines. Now we seem to have seen another big change, as WWE may have dropped something cold.
wrestlinginc.com
Bryan Danielson Gushes Over Young AEW Star: 'This Guy's Special'
Bryan Danielson previously stated that one of his goals in coming to AEW was to push himself, and in doing so, he has wrestled many young talents within the company. On this week's edition of "AEW Dynamite," Danielson faced off against Konosuke Takeshita in a back-and-forth, highly physical match. Danielson ultimately came out the victor, however, following the encounter, Danielson raised up Takeshita's hand, signaling he has respect for the 27-year-old.
ringsidenews.com
Triple H & Stephanie McMahon Want WWE Sale To Get Rid Of Vince McMahon As Majority Shareholder
WWE is currently in a state of change once again as Vince McMahon’s return caused a big change in management. Mr. McMahon turned everything upside down, coming out of retirement to reclaim his seat as Chairman of the company’s Board of Directors. However, it appears that his family members endorsed his decision to sell the company for their own reasons.
wrestlinginc.com
Saraya Was 'Blown Up' After AEW Match
November 19, 2022, marked the beginning of the comeback story for Saraya. After nearly five years away from the wrestling ring, she made her long-awaited return, battling one of AEW's biggest names, Dr. Britt Baker. Saraya stepped up to the former AEW Women's Champion at the company's Full Gear pay-per-view...
ringsidenews.com
Liv Morgan Begs Bianca Belair To Help Her With WWE Royal Rumble Gear
Liv Morgan enjoyed an incredible WWE run in 2022 as her status shifted to the main event scene following her SmackDown Women’s Title win. Morgan won the Women’s Money in The Bank match in July and successfully cashed in her contract on Ronda Rousey to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship on the same night, cementing herself as the third woman and fifth wrestler to successfully cash-in the Money in the Bank contract the same night after winning it. Now that the Royal Rumble is in sight, she needs to make plans.
tjrwrestling.net
Iconic WWE Women’s Champion Makes Shock Impact Wrestling Return (SPOILER)
A familiar face was back in the ring for Impact Wrestling during the company’s most recent television tapings. At the Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill pay-per-view this past Friday night in Atlanta, Mickie James defeated Jordynne Grace in the main event to become the Knockouts Champion. The match had a special stipulation because if Mickie lost then she would retire per the stipulation that she came up with as part of the “The Last Rodeo” storyline.
ComicBook
Former WWE Superstar Announces Retirement Due to Injury
After signing time away from wrestling due to an unknown injury, former WWE NXT UK star Jinny is retiring from wrestling. Jinny hasn't wrestled since November of 2021, though she's stayed involved through her work with BT Sport during that time away. Now she's hanging up her wrestling boots, and though she didn't go into detail about what the injury was and what ultimately led to this decision, she is excited about her next chapter and what comes next, and you can find her post below.
PWMania
Top Stars Pulled From WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Show, Updated Line-Up
The WWE RAW 30th Anniversary show no longer features Ronda Rousey in the advertising. The Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia updated their listing today, and Rousey and Matt Riddle were removed, which was somewhat expected given his WWE status. Rousey’s name was also removed from the WWE Events website.
ringsidenews.com
Belief That Wardlow Could Have Backstage Heat In AEW
Wardlow was one of AEW’s very own homegrown stars who showed quite the promise. He was heavily pushed in 2022, as the past year saw him have a feud with MJF, a short stint with the TNT championship, and a storyline with Samoa Joe. Despite receiving heavy screen time...
ringsidenews.com
Aubrey Edwards Dragged For Not Thinking About Safety Of Wrestlers In Her Matches
Aubrey Edwards is one of AEW’s most popular officials. She is the promotion’s only female referee and has been with the company since its inception. Edwards was recently dragged for not thinking about safety of wrestlers in her matches. Former WWE referee Scott Armstrong has criticized the AEW...
