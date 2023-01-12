ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morro Bay, CA

calcoastnews.com

SLO County dining, legal, landscaping specials in January

Find great local deals on dining, entertainment, landscaping and more while supporting San Luis Obispo County businesses and the local economy. Enjoy ocean front dining at the SeaVenture Restaurant in Pismo Beach. During January, foodies can enjoy a three-course meal for $49 per person. 1rst course, choice of one appetizer.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
The Atascadero News

Storm Surge Tears Through Atascadero

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — An atmospheric river was promised for California, and it delivered plenty of rain and destruction throughout San Luis Obispo County on Monday, Jan. 9. Due to the rain storm, Atascadero was also put under a Severe Weather Shelter-in-Place Advisory on Monday, Jan. 9, that...
ATASCADERO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Homeless move to SLO overpass as storm approaches

A group of homeless people who typically camp along a creek bed in San Luis Obispo have moved their belongings to the Los Osos Valley Road bridge over Highway 101. Eight to 10 homeless people have set up camp on the bridge, some with large plastic tarps draped over their tents and belongings. Most voiced plans to move back to the creek bed after the rainy season.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
GV Wire

Morro Bay: ‘We Feel Like We’re in the Movie Waterworld’

Morro Bay, a favorite seaside vacation destination for many Valley residents, looks more like a scene from a Hollywood movie after Monday’s severe winter storm sent floodwaters pouring down Main Street, effectively cutting the beach town in half, shutting off power to the entire town, and leaving areas underwater on Tuesday.
MORRO BAY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Search for little boy swept away in San Luis Obispo County floodwaters on hold

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY -- For the second day, authorities near San Miguel on Sunday said the search for a young boy who was lost in floodwaters last week was suspended due to weather conditions.The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff tweeted about the ongoing search for 5-year-old Kyle Doan at 10 a.m. Sunday morning. ALSO READ: Tiny flood victim's final words -- 'Mom, it's OK. Just be calm'"Water levels and conditions in San Marcos Creek and Salinas River with today's rainfall make it unsuitable for search operations at this time," the tweet said. It included photos of the current high water levels...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA

