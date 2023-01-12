Read full article on original website
The Last of Us HBO Fans Are Blown Away By First Episode
HBO's The Last of Us has already garnered a ton of fans following its first episode. The Last of Us is one of the most beloved video games out there and Hollywood has been trying to adapt it for nearly a decade. Now, it's finally coming to life with stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in the lead role. It's one of the most faithful video game adaptations to date and has received immense praise as a result. Not only is it accurate, but it manages to retain the emotional depth that made players fall in love with it when it released in 2013.
M3GAN 2: Jason Blum Broke "Cardinal Rule" About Sequels for New Movie
The latest film from Blumhouse Productions, M3GAN, opened strong at the box office last weekend, which sparked reports that a sequel was already in development. Producer Jason Blum recently recalled how his attitude about the film ahead of its release went against one of the "cardinal rules" he normally has about his films, which is that he was teasing a potential sequel ahead of the first film's release, whereas with his other projects, he will wait to see how they perform before weighing in on such opportunities. Stay tuned for details on the development of a sequel to M3GAN, which is in theaters now.
Avatar: The Way of Water Set to Pass The Dark Knight This Weekend
James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of the Water was released in theaters last month, and the long-awaited sequel has been crushing it at the box office, just like its predecessor. Last week, the movie hit some new milestones, beating Top Gun: Maverick to become the highest-grossing film of 2022 as well as overtaking 2019's The Lion King and 2015's Jurassic World to become the seventh-highest-grossing film of all time worldwide. The movie is currently approaching $2 billion worldwide, and it also hit a domestic milestone this week. As of Monday, the sequel has earned $566.7 million at the domestic box office, which means it has passed The Dark Knight's $534.9 million.
Mel Brooks' History of the World, Part II Gets First Teaser
Hulu has released a teaser trailer for Mel Brooks's History of the World Part II. The four-part miniseries is jam-packed with big names, including Taika Waititi, Seth Rogen, Wanda Sykes, and Nick Kroll. Sykes and Kroll were in the writers room with Brooks, who penned and directed History of the World Part I in 1981. As with the film, the miniseries appears to be a loosely connected series of moments that blend history with anachronism, and tell a twisted, hilarious version of the history of the world. This version of the movie will include characters are wide-ranging as Jesus of Nazareth, Alexander Graham Bell, Sigmund Freud, and Abraham Lincoln.
Top Gun: Maverick Director Accidentally Saw Something Classified While Prepping Movie
Top Gun: Maverick was a huge success last year, earning $1 billion at the box office and becoming a big hit on Paramount+ while also breaking some DVD and Blu-ray sales records. The process of making the long-awaited sequel was intense, and director Joseph Kosinski has shared some interesting behind-the-scenes stories, including how the movie's Darkstar sequence could have resulted in international espionage. Turns out, there were some other shocking things that happened during the production, including Kosinski accidentally seeing something classified.
Yellowstone Fan-Favorite Star Breaks Silence on Upcoming Death
Yellowstone's Season 5 midseason finale was an explosive one that not only saw Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) make the bold move of calling for the impeachment of his father, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) as governor of Montana, but a strong reaction from his sister, Beth (Kelly Reilly). The siblings ended up facing off in a briefly violent confrontation and, after, Beth suggested to their father that they may need to kill Jamie to protect the family and the ranch. It certainly seems like all roads are pointing towards a death at the end of Season 5, but one Yellowstone star is being a bit coy about the situation. Cole Hauser, who plays John's right hand man and Beth's husband Rip Wheeler on the series, told Entertainment Tonight (via Yahoo!) that he didn't want to speculate and that fans would just have to wait and see what series creator Taylor Sheridan comes up with.
Jujutsu Kaisen: Gojo Steps Out With His Best Cosplay Yet
Jujutsu Kaisen has kept quiet as of late, but things are going to heat up for the series this year. As 2023 gets underway, all eyes are on Gojo Satoru as he will be returning to television soon enough. Jujutsu Kaisen season two promises to check on the sorcerer as well as his students later this year. And thanks to one fan, Gojo is stepping out online with one of his best cosplays to date.
C.J. Harris Dies: ‘American Idol’ Contestant Was 31
C.J. Harris, a Top 6 contestant on American Idol in 2014, died Sunday of a reported heart attack in his hometown of Jasper, Alabama. He was 31. His death was first reported on the Jasper radio station WJLX.FM. Family sources tell TMZ he died of a heart attack, and local news reports say he died at the Walker Baptist Medical Center in Jasper. Born Curtis Harris, the singer first attended an American Idol audition in 2010, and subsequently (and unsuccessfully) tried out for both The X-Factor and The Voice. He tried again for American Idol‘s 2014 Season 13 at auditions in Salt...
Spy x Family Cosplay Shows Off Yor's Best Episode
Spy x Family wrapped up the first season of the anime last Fall and although fans had plenty of favorite moments from Yor Forger throughout its episodes, one awesome cosplay is showing off why one episode in particular was Yor's best in the season! The first season of the series introduced fans to the central trio of the Forger Family, and it was immediately apparent that Yor was going to be one of the standout characters of 2022 overall. This was due to the fact that not only was she a deadly assassin, but when push came to shove she tried her best to be a good mother to Anya.
DC Studios' James Gunn Debunks Superman Rumor, Clarifies Casting Timeline
James Gunn is once again debunking a rumor that an actor has been cast for his upcoming Superman film. The co-CEO of DC Studios uses his public Twitter account to keep DC fans updated by responding to various reports and rumors that surface. Usually, anytime someone posts inaccurate information about a DC project, Gunn is quick to shoot the rumor down. The filmmaker has even promised news about the new DC Universe in the weeks ahead. So when an aggregate site shared a rumor that The Kissing Booth star Jacob Elordi and tagged Gunn in the tweet, he of course responded to put the rumor to rest while clarifying when news will become available.
Velma Season 2 Is Reportedly In the Works Despite Fan Backlash
If a new report is right, Scooby-doo fans better brace themselves. Despite ongoing controversy, Velma has been a popular pick on HBO Max, and it seems the show is gunning for a new season. A registry update seems to confirm season two has been given the go-ahead, and fans are curious about the order given Velma's less-than-ideal reviews to date.
NECA Universal Monsters Ultimate Figure Line Adds The Bride of Frankenstein
NECA has launched a new figure in their outstanding Universal Monsters Ultimate lineup, and it's none other than The Bride of Frankenstein! The 7-inch scale figure is based on Elsa Lanchester's portrayal in the iconic 1935 film, and she's in color this time around. The figure includes bandages, a removable gown, two pairs of hands, and 3x interchangeable head sculpts.
Morgan Freeman Joins Taylor Sheridan's New Paramount+ Series
Taylor Sheridan is one of the biggest names in television these days having created big hits like Yellowstone and its many spinoffs as well as the new series, Tusla King. Sheridan manages to cast some huge actors in his projects, and the upcoming Lioness is no exception. Last summer, it was announced that Sheridan was officially stepping into a larger role on the upcoming Paramount+ series, which he created. It was previously announced that Zoe Saldaña and Laysla De Oliveira would be starring in the project, and it was revealed this month that Nicole Kidman had joined the cast. According to a new report from Deadline, the show is also set to feature Academy Award-winner Morgan Freeman.
Marvel's Avengers Fans Unhappy Over "Minimum Effort" Skin
Since launch, Marvel's Avengers developer Crystal Dynamics has offered a steady stream of skins for purchase, including designs based on the comics, as well as the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The game's latest skin is based on the latter, with a take on Thor inspired by the character's 2011 film. It's a nice design, but it's also one that a lot of fans aren't too happy with. The reason is that Marvel's Avengers already has a design based on that version of Thor; this one is just a "variant" of that skin without his helmet!
Ryan Reynolds Plans to "Embarrass Himself" at The Oscars if Spirited Original Song is Nominated
Ryan Reynolds has been taking a break from superheroes and has been having a pretty successful run with all of the projects that he's released. In the past few years, the actor has released films like Free Guy, The Adam Project, and an Apple TV+ Christmas movie titled Spirited. Spirited stars Reynolds and Will Farrell and has had rumblings that one of the songs from the film would get nominated for an Academy Award. Reynolds seems like he's a bit excited but nervous at the possibility and has recently revealed how he would feel if it actually happened. In a recent interview with Variety, the jokes that if the song is nominated he'd probably embarrass himself on the Oscars stage.
That Time A Guest Star Was Left Zipped Up In A Body Bag During A Law And Order Appearance
The actor wasn't counting on being stuck in a body bag when they debuted in the Law & Order universe!
Al Brown, Star of The Wire, Dies at 83
Al Brown, the veteran character actor best known for his role as Colonel Stan Valchek in HBO's acclaimed hit The Wire, has died. He was 83 years old. Brown's daughter confirmed reports of his passing to TMZ, saying that he passed away in Las Vegas on Friday as a result of complications from Alzheimer's Disease. Brown started acting in the 1990s, and appeared in small roles in numerous TV shows and movies, but is best remembered for The Wire, on which he had a recurring role for the show's entire five-year run.
M3GAN Cast and Crew Address Beef With Chucky
Blumhouse Productions has finally released the next big doll-related horror film, and let's just say it takes things to the next level. M3gan has been getting a pretty solid critical response with fans also loving it and it might spark the beginning of a franchise. The future of M3gan has been discussed heavily in the press, with director Gerard Johnstone discussing the possibility of the doll teaming up with Anabelle from James Wan's The Conjuring Universe. But, one thing that's been in the headlines has been the Twitter beef between M3gan and another famous doll, Chucky. Both dolls went back and forth with each other on the social media site and now the cast and crew are breaking their silence on the situation. In a new interview with TooFab, Allison Williams and Johnstone addressed the Twitter beef between their doll and the iconic Child's Play doll.
Fast X Adds Young Actor as Vin Diesel's Son
This summer will see the launch of Fast X, the tenth main installment in the Fast & Furious franchise. With the release of the film's first trailer on the horizon, there's a lot of talk about who will or won't be a part of its ever-growing family — and now, we have our latest answer. On Friday, a report from Variety revealed that Cheaper by the Dozen star Leo Abelo Perry will be joining the cast of Fast X as an older version of Brian Marcos, the son of Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and Elena Neves (Elsa Pataky). Brian first appeared in 2017's The Fate of the Furious as a baby who was kidnapped by Cipher (Charlize Theron), and later was raised by Dom and his stepmother, Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) in F9: The Fast Saga.
Vivica A. Fox Is 'Honored' to Host First Screening of Skilled Documentary at Sundance: See the Trailer
PEOPLE got an exclusive sneak peek of the documentary film, which will screen at Sundance at 3M's private VIP event hosted by Vivica A. Fox, who is a proud supporter of skilled trade workers Vivica Fox is heading to Sundance to host a private first screening of the documentary film Skilled. Ahead of 3M's VIP event later this month, the actress tells PEOPLE of her family tie to skilled trade workers. "I'm honored to host our first screening of Skilled," Fox, 58, says. "I have my own personal connections to those who work in the trades, as my oldest brother...
