Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Surprised With One of the Best Games of All Time
PlayStation Plus subscribers have been surprised with one of the best games of all time; there are a few catches though. The first is that the offer has only been extended to PS Plus Premium subscribers, the most expensive tier of the subscription service. If you're a PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Essential subscriber, you're out of luck. The second catch is this isn't a free download, but a free trial. That said, it's a timely one. And the third and final catch is this offer only pertains to PS5 users.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Confused About Losing Access to Game
Xbox Game Pass subscribers across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are confused about a game they are losing access to tomorrow, January 15. Tomorrow, six different games are leaving behind the subscription service. When and if any of these games will ever return, we don't know, but Xbox fans aren't sweating the departures very much because none of the games are notable, not at least in terms of quality. However, one departure is notable because it's a game from a studio owned by Xbox itself.
ComicBook
Xbox Report Says Cancelled Exclusive Could Get a Second Chance
This month officially marked a disappointing anniversary for Xbox fans, as January 9th, 2017 saw the cancellation of Scalebound. The collaboration between Microsoft and PlatinumGames had seen a lot of anticipation from Xbox One owners, but the game failed to materialize. According to a new rumor from Xbox insider Shpeshal_Nick, the two companies are back in talks to revive the IP (presumably on Xbox Series X|S), but things are apparently still in the early stages. As with any rumor, readers are advised to take this one with a grain of salt until we hear something concrete from Xbox!
ComicBook
Ubisoft Reveals Why Assassin's Creed Mirage Is Smaller Than Previous Games
Ubisoft has revealed why Assassin's Creed Mirage is smaller than other previous entries in the franchise. Over the last decade, Ubisoft has put a vast majority of its chips into the Assassin's Creed franchise because it is absurdly successful. The games do well and they're released consistently, but also with enough space between them to mitigate fatigue, but sustain interest. Add to the fact that the series is really only loosely connected at this point and players can jump in and out as they please. However, there is one big problem that has lingered among players for quite some time. The scale of the games has ballooned to absurd levels meaning there's a ton to do, a ridiculously large map to explore, and a really lengthy story to complete. Only a fraction of players actually roll credits on these games and a really small percentage actually 100% it, scaring some folks away from these games.
ComicBook
PS5 Reportedly Locking Major Feature Behind PS Plus
PS5 is reportedly getting a major feature, but not only is this feature going to be locked behind PlayStation Plus, but it's going to be locked behind the most expensive tier of the PS4 and PS5 subscription service. In other words, if you're a PS Plus Essential subscriber or even a PS Plus Extra subscriber, you're out of luck, because according to this new report, this new feature is for PS Plus Premium only, which means that only a fraction of subscribers will be able to enjoy it.
ComicBook
Epic Games Store's First Big Free Game of 2023 Leaked Early
The first major free game via Epic Games Store free games is almost upon us, according to a new leak. It's early into 2023, but Epic Games has already provided PC users with some quality free games, but it hasn't made a big splash yet. This week, on January 19, this is apparently changing. According to a prolific leaker, the next free Epic Games Store game is actually three games, and that's because it's going Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, which is a collection of remasters for GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas.
ComicBook
Long Lost Wii U Game Finally Releasing via Nintendo Switch
A long-lost Wii U game is finally releasing on a Nintendo console, but not the Wii successor. Rather the game originally meant for the Wii U is coming to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. In 2016, a game called Gunscape was released via PC, PS4, and Xbox One. It was also supposed to come to Wii U, but this version was canned in favor of a Switch version. This version was teased for a 2017 release, but obviously, that never happen. Six calendar years later, we've received confirmation the game is still coming to Nintendo Switch. More specifically, it's coming to Nintendo Switch on February 1, 2023.
ComicBook
Popular Steam Game Free Before It Disappears Forever
A highly rated and popular game on Steam is free for a limited time before it disappears from the digital storefront. It's not often games are delisted, but it happens a few times a year. In an increasingly digital era, this is more problematic than ever. And in this specific instance, it means you will never be able to purchase the game again because it was never released via retail. That said, if you did purchase the game, you can still play it after its removal, and until its removal, if you haven't purchased it, you can still enjoy it because it's free until it's delisted on January 23.
ComicBook
GTA 6 Trailer Leak Has Fans Freaking Out
A new GTA 6 trailer leak has Grand Theft Auto fans freaking out. After confirming a new Grand Theft Auto game was in development early last year, Rockstar Games hasn't said a peep about the project. When this will change, we don't know, but until it does, Grand Theft Auto fans have plenty of rumors and leaks to sift through. The latest comes from a source with a dubious track record, though they did reveal that one of the two main characters, the female protagonist, was named Lucia before this information leaked.
ComicBook
Free League Publishing Announces Plans to Make Year Zero Open Gaming License After Dungeons & Dragons OGL Controversy
Free League Publishing is moving forward with plans to develop an Open Gaming License for its Year Zero game system, as well as a separate license to make third-party adventure modules for its upcoming fantasy RPG Dragonbane. In a statement released this morning, Free League noted that plans for both licenses were already in development but were accelerated as a result of Wizards of the Coast's recent proposed changes to its Open Gaming License (OGL) . Free League used Wizards of the Coast's Open Gaming License 1.0 as the basis for the current Year Zero License. Under the reported terms of Wizards' new OGL, all previous versions of the OGL would be de-authorized.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Shares First Look at Chapter 89
Dragon Ball Super is heading into 2023 with a new arc, and the manga has all eyes on Trunks thanks to the release. Right now, the series is giving fans a taste of the simple life as a special Super Hero arc kickstarted just before the new year. The story has put Trunks and Goten center stage as the high schoolers try their hands at being superheroes. And now, the manga's next chapter just dropped storyboards for fans ahead of its release.
ComicBook
Beyond Good and Evil 2 Gets Update from Ubisoft After Canceling Multiple Games
Ubisoft has provided an update on Beyond Good and Evil 2 amidst an interesting week for the company. For many, many years, Ubisoft has been trying to get a sequel to Beyond Good and Evil out the door. There was a more direct sequel in the works in the mid-2000s, but it never properly materialized. The series laid dormant for years as small fan campaigns for a sequel happened online. In the late 2010s, however, Ubisoft confirmed it was working on Beyond Good and Evil 2 and promised fans would get to partake in playtesting to help provide critical feedback for the game as it was being made. However, it has been years since we have seen the game.
ComicBook
Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Call Out New Free Offer
Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers have gone through a bit of a rough patch recently considering how this month's free Games with Gold were received compared to the PlayStation Plus titles and how Xbox Game Pass games were added in recent weeks. Following those events which were largely perceived as setbacks or downgrades by subscribers, the Free Play Days games – or game, in this case – also made for an odd turn of events that hasn't gone unnoticed by Xbox Live Gold users.
ComicBook
NECA Universal Monsters Ultimate Figure Line Adds The Bride of Frankenstein
NECA has launched a new figure in their outstanding Universal Monsters Ultimate lineup, and it's none other than The Bride of Frankenstein! The 7-inch scale figure is based on Elsa Lanchester's portrayal in the iconic 1935 film, and she's in color this time around. The figure includes bandages, a removable gown, two pairs of hands, and 3x interchangeable head sculpts.
ComicBook
Spy x Family Cosplay Shows Off Yor's Best Episode
Spy x Family wrapped up the first season of the anime last Fall and although fans had plenty of favorite moments from Yor Forger throughout its episodes, one awesome cosplay is showing off why one episode in particular was Yor's best in the season! The first season of the series introduced fans to the central trio of the Forger Family, and it was immediately apparent that Yor was going to be one of the standout characters of 2022 overall. This was due to the fact that not only was she a deadly assassin, but when push came to shove she tried her best to be a good mother to Anya.
ComicBook
Marvel's Avengers Fans Unhappy Over "Minimum Effort" Skin
Since launch, Marvel's Avengers developer Crystal Dynamics has offered a steady stream of skins for purchase, including designs based on the comics, as well as the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The game's latest skin is based on the latter, with a take on Thor inspired by the character's 2011 film. It's a nice design, but it's also one that a lot of fans aren't too happy with. The reason is that Marvel's Avengers already has a design based on that version of Thor; this one is just a "variant" of that skin without his helmet!
ComicBook
Metal Gear Solid Insider Leaks Reveal of PS5 Remake
According to a new report, a remake of Metal Gear Solid is about to be revealed soon. If this sounds familiar it's because there's been a few rumors here and there in the last year or so claiming that Konami is remaking the first Metal Gear Solid game. So far, nothing has come of these rumors, but this is apparently set to change by no later than May of this year, or at least that is what the aforementioned report claims.
ComicBook
Redfall Release Date Reportedly Leaked
Bethesda's new Redfall game is supposedly coming out on May 2nd, the most recent round of leaks about the game claims. This latest leak is a narrowed-down prediction based on previous rumors that circulated online and said previously that the game would be out at some point in Spring 2023 and, more specifically, in May. Neither Xbox nor Bethesda have said anything official about the release date, of course, but we'll expect to hear more about plans for the game's release soon thanks to the joint event between the two companies that's not far away.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Lose One of January's Free Games
PlayStation Plus subscribers recently learned of 11 free PS4 and PS5 games coming to the subscription service this month, but as it turns out, players are getting one less game than expected. A game was mistakenly included in the lineup of January's free PS Plus games, it seems, and has since been removed from the lineup. That still leaves plenty of games for PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers to try out, but it's an unusual situation seeing how games aren't often pulled from the service before they can even be added to the PS Plus catalog of games.
ComicBook
Disney+ Announces Phineas and Ferb Revival With 2 New Seasons
Phineas and Ferb is coming back for two new season on Disney+ and Disney television. Variety received word of the renewal and fans can look forward to 40 new episodes. Ayo Davis, the president of Disney Branded Television told the press at the winter press tour for the Television Critics Association. As an added bonus for viewers, Hamster & Gretel is getting a second season too. (That show is also created by Dan Povenmire!) So, Phineas and Ferb return to bug Candace and go on daily adventures with unbelievably catchy songs. Jeff "Swampy" Marsh is in talks to return as well. With Disney's current streaming strategy, the show could appear across any number of the company's networks. Be they Disney+, Disney Junior, Disney Channel proper or Disney XD. Check out what the executive and the creators have to say about the revival down below.
Comments / 0