Ubisoft has revealed why Assassin's Creed Mirage is smaller than other previous entries in the franchise. Over the last decade, Ubisoft has put a vast majority of its chips into the Assassin's Creed franchise because it is absurdly successful. The games do well and they're released consistently, but also with enough space between them to mitigate fatigue, but sustain interest. Add to the fact that the series is really only loosely connected at this point and players can jump in and out as they please. However, there is one big problem that has lingered among players for quite some time. The scale of the games has ballooned to absurd levels meaning there's a ton to do, a ridiculously large map to explore, and a really lengthy story to complete. Only a fraction of players actually roll credits on these games and a really small percentage actually 100% it, scaring some folks away from these games.

1 DAY AGO