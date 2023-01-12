Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Dominik Mysterio Landed In Trouble With WWE For Missing Flights
Dominik Mysterio shocked fans when he turned heel by attacking Edge and then his father Rey Mysterio a few months ago. Dominik remarkably came into his own as a heel over the past few months, as fans truly hate him now as a snivelling heel. That being said, it seems Dominik Mysterio landed in trouble with WWE for missing flights.
wrestlingworld.co
Sami Zayn Loses Main Event Match on SmackDown Following The Bloodline’s Interference
This week on WWE SmackDown, Paul Heyman claimed that The Bloodline had not made the trip to the show and that Sami Zayn would be forced to go alone against Kevin Owens in the main event. Zayn wanted to prove himself, so he was up for the challenge and about...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Wants To See His Stable Face Off With The Bloodline
A WWE star wants to see his stable face off with The Bloodline. 2022 saw The Bloodline truly step up as the lead group in all of WWE with Roman Reigns continuing his dominant run as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, while The Usos claimed the record for the longest reign as WWE Tag Team Champions.
How The WWE's Rumored WrestleMania Plans For John Cena Have Allegedly Just Gotten More Complicated
While rumors swirl that the WWE is planning to bring John Cena back for a match at WrestleMania, a recent report suggests a new development could shake things up.
wrestlingnews365.com
Becky Lynch Biography: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family & More
Currently, Becky Lynch is signed to WWE, under the ring name Becky Lynch. She performs on WWE‘s Raw brand, but has been on maternity leave since May 2020. Lynch is one of WWE‘s biggest and most expensive stars. Twitter named her 6th on their list of the Top Female Athletes Worldwide for 2019.
wrestlingrumors.net
There She Goes: Former WWE Star Officially Announces Retirement From Wrestling
Everyone does it eventually. Retirement is a tricky subject in wrestling, as you never know how long it might be before someone finally hangs up their boots. In an industry where everyone can come back for one more match, it is difficult to find someone who truly retires. Several wrestlers say that they are though and that is the case with another former WWE star.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Bray Wyatt Takes A Surprising Turn On SmackDown
No more? We are in the middle of a weird time in WWE, as all kinds of things continue to change. You never know what kind of thing is going to happen next at the moment, with most of the changes taking place behind the scenes. At the same time though, there are changes taking place with various storylines. Now we seem to have seen another big change, as WWE may have dropped something cold.
WWE Might Split up the Tag Team Titles at the Royal Rumble
On this week’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, Adam Pearce announced that the Usos would be defending their Tag Team Titles at the Royal Rumble against the winner of that night’s tag team turmoil match. This seemed like a regular championship announcement until fans listened to what Pearce actually said. Pearce said that the winners of the match would get a chance at just the Raw Tag Team Titles.
PWMania
Top Stars Pulled From WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Show, Updated Line-Up
The WWE RAW 30th Anniversary show no longer features Ronda Rousey in the advertising. The Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia updated their listing today, and Rousey and Matt Riddle were removed, which was somewhat expected given his WWE status. Rousey’s name was also removed from the WWE Events website.
ringsidenews.com
Seth Rollins Destroys Austin Theory While Brawling In Crowd During WWE Live Event
Seth Rollins has seen a lot of accomplishments in WWE, as he is a multi-time world champion and was involved in tons of solid feuds over the years. Rollins is not invincible, as he was hurt in the past. That being said, his most recent ‘injury’ was nothing more than just an angle. In fact, Rollins decimated Austin Theory during a WWE live event after the injury scare.
IGN
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On Who Cody Rhodes Hand Picked To Help Him Train For His In-Ring Return
Cody Rhodes has been out of action since June of 2022, but recently WWE has been airing vignettes hyping up Cody’s road to recovery. All signs point to Cody returning soon as he’s also featured on the poster for the 2023 Royal Rumble premium live event. Fightful Select...
IGN
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Comments On Reports WWE Sold To Saudi Arabia
On Tuesday, rumors emerged of WWE having possibly sold the company to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, following the surprising resignation of Stephanie McMahon. These rumors were eventually deemed untrue, however, WWE is still reportedly looking to sell, as it's the purported reason for Vince McMahon's return as Executive Chairman of the Board. There were reports of these rumors affecting the backstage atmosphere of "WWE NXT" that night at the Performance Center. "NXT" commentator and two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T commented on the reports regarding the sale, and revealed his thoughts on Saudi Arabia potentially purchasing the company.
IGN
Braun Strowman To Wear Packers Boots On SmackDown, Seth & Becky Work Out With Sheamus | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Friday, January 13, 2023:. - Braun Strowman is set to wear special Packers boots on tonight's SmackDown in Green Bay. After the show, he will auction them off and donate the proceeds to victims of the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy:. - Seth Rollins...
tjrwrestling.net
Iconic WWE Women’s Champion Makes Shock Impact Wrestling Return (SPOILER)
A familiar face was back in the ring for Impact Wrestling during the company’s most recent television tapings. At the Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill pay-per-view this past Friday night in Atlanta, Mickie James defeated Jordynne Grace in the main event to become the Knockouts Champion. The match had a special stipulation because if Mickie lost then she would retire per the stipulation that she came up with as part of the “The Last Rodeo” storyline.
IGN
IGN
IGN
