ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Bucs, Cowboys look for fresh start in wild-card matchup

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27yiuG_0kCg94Sg00

DALLAS (12-5) vs TAMPA BAY (8-9)

Monday, 8:15 p.m. EST, ESPN

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Cowboys by 2½.

AGAINST THE SPREAD: Cowboys 10-7, Buccaneers 4-12-1.

SERIES RECORD: Cowboys lead 15-6.

LAST MEETING: Buccaneers beat Cowboys 19-3, Sept. 11, 2022, at Dallas.

LAST WEEK: Cowboys lost to Commanders 26-6; Buccaneers lost to Falcons 30-17.

COWBOYS OFFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (9), PASS (14), SCORING (4).

COWBOYS DEFENSE: OVERALL (12), RUSH (22), PASS 8), SCORING (5).

BUCCANEERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (15), RUSH (32), PASS (2), SCORING (25).

BUCCANEERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (T9), RUSH (15), PASS (9), SCORING (13).

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Cowboys plus-10; Buccaneers minus-2

COWBOYS PLAYER TO WATCH: QB Dak Prescott finished the regular season on a career-worst, seven-game interception streak. He threw a pick-6 in three of the last four games. Prescott’s 15 interceptions tied Davis Mills of three-win Houston for the most in the NFL despite the 2016 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year missing five games with a broken thumb. The Dallas offense was much better with Prescott than without, but turnovers have been an issue that could cost the Cowboys in the playoffs.

BUCCANEERS PLAYER TO WATCH: QB Tom Brady broke his own NFL record for completions in a season with 490 while throwing for 4,694 yards, third most in the league behind Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert. But those impressive numbers didn’t translate into a winning record as the Bucs struggled to sustain drives and ranked 25th in scoring offense as Brady threw for 25 touchdowns, compared to 43 last season. Nobody has been better in the postseason than the seven-time Super Bowl champion, who holds records for most playoff games (47), wins (35), passing yards (13,049) and TD passes (86).

NFL

KEY MATCHUP: Cowboys LB Micah Parsons vs. the Buccaneers offensive line charged with the responsibility for protecting Brady. One of the keys to the game figures to be whether the Parsons-led Dallas pass rush can make the Bucs star uncomfortable in the pocket. Parsons had two sacks in the Cowboys’ season-opening loss to Tampa Bay and finished with 13½. The second-year pro also led the league with 90 QB pressures. The Bucs offensive line has been a liability at times this season, in part because injuries have thrust young, inexperienced backups into starting roles. LT Donovan Smith (foot) and RT Tristan Wirfs (ankle) did not play in last week’s regular-season finale. C Robert Hainsey left the finale with a sore hamstring.

KEY INJURIES: The story for Dallas is more about players returning than players missing. LB Leighton Vander Esch (neck), DT Johnathan Hankins (pectoral muscle) and C Tyler Biadasz (ankle) are expected back. Vander Esch missed the last three games of the regular season while Biadasz was sidelined for the finale and Hankins the last four. ... CB DaRon Bland didn’t play in the second half against Washington, but is expected to be available. The Cowboys have already had season-ending injuries to CBs Jourdan Lewis and Anthony Brown. ... In addition to Wirfs and Smith, Tampa Bay played its regular-season finale without NT Vita Vea (calf), WR Julio Jones (knee), S Mike Edwards (hamstring/hip), CB Carlton Davis (shoulder), LB Carl Nassib (pectoral). There’s a chance most —if not all — of them could return Monday night. The Bucs are also evaluating C Ryan Jensen, who’s been designated to return from injured reserve after sitting out the entire season with a knee injury suffered on the second day of training camp.

SERIES NOTES: The Cowboys won both previous playoff meetings, each in the early 1980s. Dallas won seven of the previous eight meetings before Brady’s teams took the past two season openers. Brady is 7-0 all time with 15 TD passes vs. five interceptions against the Cowboys. He’s averaged 277.9 yards per game passing in those matchups.

STATS AND STUFF: The Cowboys have an eight-game road losing streak in the playoffs. The most recent victory was 30-20 at San Francisco in the NFC championship game during the 1992 season. Dallas went on to win three of the next four Super Bowls. The Cowboys haven’t even reached an NFC title game since the last of those Super Bowl titles. ... The Cowboys are opening on the road in the playoffs for the first time since the 2006 season, when Tony Romo infamously flubbed the hold on a potential winning field goal in the final two minutes of a 21-20 wild-card loss at Seattle. ... Dallas led the NFL with 33 takeaways and is the first team since the 1972-74 Pittsburgh Steelers to lead the league in that category in consecutive seasons. ... The Cowboys had 48 sacks through 12 games but just five in the last five games. They finished tied for third in the NFL with 54 after leading the league in sacks most of the season. ... This is the fourth playoff appearance in seven seasons for QB Dak Prescott and RB Ezekiel Elliott, whose remarkable rookie year together in 2016 led to the top seed in the NFC before a divisional-round loss to Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Prescott and Elliott have a 1-3 postseason record after last season’s 23-17 wild-card loss to the 49ers at home. ... RB Tony Pollard had just 19 yards rushing against the Commanders, but it was enough for his first 1,000-yard season (1,007). Dallas was held to fewer than 100 yards rushing in back-to-back games to finish the regular season, a first in 2022. ... Ezekiel Elliott’s career-best streak of nine consecutive games with at least one rushing TD ended against Washington. It was the longest active streak in the NFL. ... WR CeeDee Lamb finished the regular season with nine touchdown catches, the club’s most since Dez Bryant’s franchise-record 16 in 2014. ... Parsons had half a sack more than the 13 from last season, when he was the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. But Parsons was limited to 1 1/2 in the last six games. ... Bland finished second among NFL rookies with five interceptions. It’s the most for a Dallas rookie since Derek Ross and Roy Williams had five apiece in 2002. ... S Malik Hooker tied his career high with three interceptions. ... The Bucs won the NFC South for the second straight season, the first back-to-back division titles in franchise history. Last year, they beat Philadelphia in a NFC wild-card game before losing to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round. ... Since Brady’s arrival in 2020, the Bucs have won 37 games (including postseason) — third most in the NFL behind the Kansas City Chiefs (44) and Buffalo Bills (40). ... The Bucs defense has forced a league-high 16 turnovers over the past two postseasons. Those takeaway have led to 72 points. ... WR Mike Evans (1,124) is the first player in NFL history to begin a career with nine consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 yards receiving. Chris Godwin (1,023) returned earlier than expected from a serious knee injury to lead the team with 104 receptions and his third 1,000-yard season. ... RB Leonard Fournette has 555 scrimmage yards in five playoff games with the Bucs. Going back to 2017, when Fournette was with the Jacksonville Jaguars, he has scored a TD in seven straight postseason games.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

What Tom Brady Said About Cowboys Before Monday's Game

On Monday night, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will face the Cowboys in the first round of the NFC playoffs.  The Buccaneers and Cowboys met in Week 1 of the regular season. Brady had 212 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception in a 19-3 victory.  Speaking to the media Friday ...
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy

Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Wild Card Weekend

Welcome to the playoffs football fans, we made it. I’ve got to admit, as random at the 2022 season was, it definitely feels like much of this weekend has already been decided. It’s not necessarily that teams coasted into the playoffs without deserving it, but more that particularly in the AFC the injury bug has bitten two teams, at the worst time, at the worst position.
MINNESOTA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Final Injury Report: Parsons misses practice, Cowboys rule out CB, 11 Bucs designated

The Dallas Cowboys are relatively healthy going into their wild-card game, which is of utmost importance as they prepare to try and topple the Tom Brady monster. Dallas is 0-7 against Brady across his career, and all hands are needed on deck to break that streak and the 30-year lull of playoff road victories the franchise faces. On Saturday, the final injury report ahead of Monday night’s battle with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was released, and Dallas only ruled out one player, cornerback Treyvon Mullen.
DALLAS, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Makes Interesting Tom Brady Prediction

Stephen A. isn’t the only one who agrees. Stephen A. has had some interesting sports hot takes this year. Of course, you can say that about any given year. However, there is no doubt that the NFL has given him plenty of talking points. This is especially true as it pertains to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Jerry Jones Is Pushing For Big Move In Texas

Texas has pretty much everything you could want as a sports fan - well, except for sports gambling. Unlike states like New Jersey, New York, Virginia, Pennsylvania and others, the state of Texas has yet to legalize sports gambling. Jerry Jones wants that to change. The Dallas Cowboys owner is ...
TEXAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sean Payton going to the Panthers would lead to bad blood, but a better trade return

Now that’s one way to send the New Orleans Saints fanbase into an uproar. The Saints greenlit an interview request from the Carolina Panthers for former head coach Sean Payton, who is still under contract with New Orleans through 2024 after stepping down from his post last year. The Panthers have been meeting with head coach candidates throughout the week after interim coach Steve Wilks led them to a 7-10 finish, having dismissed Matt Rhule midway through the 2022 season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

49ers await Cowboys-Bucs winner after Giants stun Vikings

The 49ers will host either the Dallas Cowboys or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Sunday at Levi's Stadium in the NFC Divisional Round after the New York Giants stunned the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Wild Card Round on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Cowboys and Buccaneers play at...
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
619K+
Post
659M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy