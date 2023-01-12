ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Who is Robert Hur, the special counsel investigating Biden’s classified documents?

By Stephen Neukam
DC News Now
DC News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DGZf7_0kCg8rDt00

( The Hill ) – Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the appointment of Robert Hur as the special counsel that will investigate the discovery of classified materials that may have been mishandled in the aftermath of President Biden’s time as vice president.

Hur, a Harvard and Stanford graduate, was nominated by President Trump to serve as U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland, making him the chief federal law enforcement officer in the state. He resigned from the post in early 2021.

Biden says he ‘doesn’t know’ what documents were found in private office

Before the appointment, Hur, 50, was an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland. He prosecuted gang violence, drug trafficking and firearm offense, as well as financial crimes.

His history in federal law enforcement extends to his time as a special assistant and counsel for then-Assistant Attorney General Christopher Wray, who was in charge of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division.

He was also a clerk for former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court William H. Rehnquist.

Hur’s private sector experience also includes him being a partner in the Washington office of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher.

Lawyers find additional classified documents in Biden’s Wilmington garage

Garland made the announcement to appoint Hur after a second batch of classified documents was found in the garage of Biden’s residence in Wilmington, Delaware.

“The extraordinary circumstances here require the appointment of a special counsel for this matter,” Garland said.

“This appointment underscores for the public the department’s commitment to both independence and accountability in particularly sensitive matters.”

Classified documents were first discovered in early November at an office Biden used after the Obama administration, with Biden attorneys notifying the National Archives and the Justice Department of the matter on Nov. 4.

“As the President said, he takes classified information and materials seriously, and as we have said, we have cooperated from the moment we informed the Archives that a small number of documents were found, and we will continue to cooperate. We have cooperated closely with the Justice Department throughout its review, and we will continue that cooperation with the Special Counsel,” Richard Sauber, special counsel to the president, said in a statement.

“We are confident that a thorough review will show that these documents were inadvertently misplaced, and the President and his lawyers acted promptly upon discovery of this mistake.”

The Justice Department has also appointed a special counsel to oversee the investigation into former President Trump’s mishandling of records after some 300 records bearing classified markings were discovered at his Mar-a-Lago residence.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
DC News Now

Republicans decry ‘double standard’ in handling of Biden classified documents case

Republicans see a double standard when it comes to how President Biden’s handling of classified documents is being treated compared to how a similar controversy has played out regarding former President Trump. Months after Democrats panned Trump relentlessly for his handling of classified documents, Republicans are returning serve after what the White House says was […]
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

‘Morning Joe’ blasts Biden’s ‘stumbling and bumbling’ classified docs response

If Biden’s lost Scarborough … MSNBC’s White House-friendly “Morning Joe” program tore into the administration’s “stumbling and bumbling” response to the classified documents debacle Monday, following the weekend revelation that more sensitive records were found at the president’s Delaware home.  “By stumbling and bumbling around, by not getting their timeline right … we just showed a graphic that says an unknown number of documents found in Biden’s garage,” said co-host Joe Scarborough, a former Republican congressman. “No​ ​more unknown. No more unknown​. “At this stage, we​’​re two months ​in. They need to clean this up​ … amateur hour is over, they need complete transparency and...
WASHINGTON STATE
DC News Now

Schumer, Jeffries call on ‘MAGA Republicans’ to avoid default

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) issued a joint statement Friday calling on Congress to avoid a potential default “forced by extreme MAGA Republicans,” the opening salvo in what will be a months-long battle over raising the federal debt limit.   Lawmakers in both parties predict the Democratic-controlled […]
DC News Now

Democratic lawmakers back special counsel to probe Biden’s handling of records

A number of prominent Democrats voiced their support over the weekend for Attorney General Merrick Garland’s decision to appoint a special counsel to investigate President Biden’s handling of classified documents. Lawmakers including Reps. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) said in TV appearances that they supported the appointment of Robert […]
FLORIDA STATE
DC News Now

DC community calls for peace following recent violence

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — There’s a call for an immediate ceasefire in D.C. — the community asked for everyone to lay down their guns following the recent violence in the Brightwood Community. “Innocent children are being shot,” said Ward 4 DC Councilmember Janeese Lewis George who led the effort Friday Afternoon with other community […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

DC News Now

42K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy