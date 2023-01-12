Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma, Fresno-Clovis by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 06:41:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-16 08:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Conditions are favorable for the development of weak, brief funnel clouds. Theis type of funnel cloud is harmless, but on rare occasions they can briefly touch down, producing wind gusts over 50 mph. If a funnel cloud is spotted move indoors and report your sighting to the National Weather Service. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Hanford CA. Target Area: Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Fresno-Clovis; Fresno-Tulare Foothills; Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra; Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore; Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge; Mariposa Madera Foothills; Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra; Planada - Le Grand - Snelling; San Joaquin River Canyon; Upper San Joaquin River; Visalia - Porterville - Reedley; Yosemite NP outside of the valley; Yosemite Valley Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Mariposa, central Madera, southwestern Tuolumne, northeastern Kings, northwestern Tulare and central Fresno Counties through 800 AM PST At 656 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles south of Moccasin to London. Movement was northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. Multiple surface observations reporting strong winds and heavy rain. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Locations impacted include Fresno, Clovis, Yosemite South Entrance, Sanger, Reedley, Dinuba, Orosi, Parlier, Kingsburg, Orange Cove, Oakhurst, East Orosi, Traver, Bootjack, London, Yosemite Lakes, Cutler, Del Rey, Bonadelle Ranchos-Madera Ranchos and Mariposa. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for North Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Bay Shoreline by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-15 21:59:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-16 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: North Bay Interior Valleys; San Francisco Bay Shoreline COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...North Bay Interior Valleys and San Francisco Bay Shoreline. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of high tidal cycles, onshore winds, heavy runoff and continued rainfall will likely lead to coastal flooding in locations prone to tidal flooding.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Buena Vista, Coalinga - Avenal by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 06:41:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-16 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Buena Vista; Coalinga - Avenal; West Side Mountains South of 198; West Side Mountains north of 198 WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...West Side Mountains north of 198, Coalinga -Avenal, West Side Mountains South of 198 and Buena Vista. * WHEN...Until noon PST today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Sonoma by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 07:25:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-17 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Sonoma FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by runoff from excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following county, Sonoma. * WHEN...Until noon PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Water over roadways. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. River or stream flows are elevated. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 546 AM PST, stream gauge reports indicate water levels continue to be in minor flood stage. Minor flooding is ongoing along the Mark West Creek and Green Valley Creek. - This includes the following streams and drainages Atascadero Creek, Porter Creek, Green Valley Creek, Rincon Creek, Pool Creek, Mill Creek, Mark West Creek, Laguna de Santa Rosa, Russian River, Weeks Creek, Windsor Creek, Humbug Creek and Santa Rosa Creek. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Santa Rosa, Windsor, Larkfield-Wikiup and Forestville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Napa, San Benito by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-15 15:08:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-16 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Napa; San Benito .Heaviest rain has moved out of the region, however, light showers will continue this morning along with excessive runoff. Will continue the Flood Advisory since urban/creek flooding has not receded yet. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by runoff from recent excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of the San Francisco Bay Area including the following counties, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz...the southern portions of Sonoma, Napa, and Marin counties...the northern portions of Monterey and San Benito counties. * WHEN...Until 745 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other areas continues. Creek and stream levels are still rising. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 534 AM PST, The public reported moderate to heavy rain in the advisory area overnight. While the heavier rain has tracked eastward out of the region, urban and small stream flooding will continue as light showers occur alpng with runoff from the recent heavy rains. Overflowing poor drainage areas will have minor flooding as will some roadways in the advisory area. Between 0.75 to 2 inches of rain has fallen in the past 12 hours. - Residents should be aware that additional impacts of mud slides and downed trees may also occur due to very saturated soils. - Some locations that will experience flooding include San Jose, San Francisco, Oakland, Fremont, Hayward, Sunnyvale, Concord, Santa Clara, Berkeley, Richmond, Antioch, Daly City, San Mateo, San Leandro, Livermore, Napa, Redwood City, Mountain View, Alameda and San Ramon. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Del Norte, Mendocino Coast, Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 15:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 06:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Large breaking waves along the coast will lead to increased wave run-up on beaches with waves topping and washing over large rocks and jetties. These large waves can be erratic and unpredictable. Use extra caution near the surf zone as these large waves will be capable of sweeping people into the frigid and turbulent ocean water. Mariners traversing the bar are urged to exercise extreme caution or stay in port until the threat subsides. Please contact the U.S. Coast Guard for information regarding harbor and bar closures. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Mendocino Coast; Northern Humboldt Coast; Southwestern Humboldt HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 22 to 25 feet. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast, Southwestern Humboldt, and Mendocino Coast. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM Sunday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Beachcombing is highly discouraged!.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Monterey by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 05:34:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-16 07:45:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Alameda; Contra Costa; Marin; Monterey .Heaviest rain has moved out of the region, however, light showers will continue this morning along with excessive runoff. Will continue the Flood Advisory since urban/creek flooding has not receded yet. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by runoff from recent excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of the San Francisco Bay Area including the following counties, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz...the southern portions of Sonoma, Napa, and Marin counties...the northern portions of Monterey and San Benito counties. * WHEN...Until 745 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other areas continues. Creek and stream levels are still rising. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 534 AM PST, The public reported moderate to heavy rain in the advisory area overnight. While the heavier rain has tracked eastward out of the region, urban and small stream flooding will continue as light showers occur alpng with runoff from the recent heavy rains. Overflowing poor drainage areas will have minor flooding as will some roadways in the advisory area. Between 0.75 to 2 inches of rain has fallen in the past 12 hours. - Residents should be aware that additional impacts of mud slides and downed trees may also occur due to very saturated soils. - Some locations that will experience flooding include San Jose, San Francisco, Oakland, Fremont, Hayward, Sunnyvale, Concord, Santa Clara, Berkeley, Richmond, Antioch, Daly City, San Mateo, San Leandro, Livermore, Napa, Redwood City, Mountain View, Alameda and San Ramon. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Alameda by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 07:34:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-16 10:45:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Alameda FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall and runoff continues. * WHERE...Alameda Creek near Niles * WHEN...Until 1045 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems in urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 732 AM PST, gauge reports indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Fremont. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Sonoma by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 07:25:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-17 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: San Francisco; San Mateo; Santa Clara; Santa Cruz; Sonoma .Heaviest rain has moved out of the region, however, light showers will continue this morning along with excessive runoff. Will continue the Flood Advisory since urban/creek flooding has not receded yet. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by runoff from recent excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of the San Francisco Bay Area including the following counties, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz...the southern portions of Sonoma, Napa, and Marin counties...the northern portions of Monterey and San Benito counties. * WHEN...Until 745 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other areas continues. Creek and stream levels are still rising. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 534 AM PST, The public reported moderate to heavy rain in the advisory area overnight. While the heavier rain has tracked eastward out of the region, urban and small stream flooding will continue as light showers occur alpng with runoff from the recent heavy rains. Overflowing poor drainage areas will have minor flooding as will some roadways in the advisory area. Between 0.75 to 2 inches of rain has fallen in the past 12 hours. - Residents should be aware that additional impacts of mud slides and downed trees may also occur due to very saturated soils. - Some locations that will experience flooding include San Jose, San Francisco, Oakland, Fremont, Hayward, Sunnyvale, Concord, Santa Clara, Berkeley, Richmond, Antioch, Daly City, San Mateo, San Leandro, Livermore, Napa, Redwood City, Mountain View, Alameda and San Ramon. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0