Portland, OR

nbc16.com

Oregon Zoo surpasses 2 million followers on TikTok

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Zoo hit a social media milestone this week, surpassing 2 million followers on TikTok along with over 40 million likes, according to a press release form the Oregon Zoo. “This is an exciting milestone because it means our conservation and animal care stories are...
PORTLAND, OR
nbc16.com

Oregon Brewers Festival cancels 2023 run, will return 'when the time is right'

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Brewers Festival announced it would cancel its July 2023 event, with organizers saying the fest would return “when the time is right.”. In its 33 years, the four-day Oregon Brewers Festival brought tens of thousands of visitors to Portland’s downtown core. A study from 2015 found that the festival brought more than $30 million to the state's economy.
PORTLAND, OR
nbc16.com

Cornelius man pleads guilty to stabbing wife to death

HILLSBORO, Ore. — A Cornelius man has pleaded guilty to murdering his wife last September. Jose Rodolfo Torres-Amaro, 34, entered the plea Thursday. The Washington County District Attorney’s Office says that on Sept. 11, 2021, at 12:45 a.m. his wife Sonia Bahena called police because Torres-Amaro had turned violent during an argument.
CORNELIUS, OR

