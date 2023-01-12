PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Brewers Festival announced it would cancel its July 2023 event, with organizers saying the fest would return “when the time is right.”. In its 33 years, the four-day Oregon Brewers Festival brought tens of thousands of visitors to Portland’s downtown core. A study from 2015 found that the festival brought more than $30 million to the state's economy.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO